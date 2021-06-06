2021 Under-21 EURO Player of the Tournament: Fábio Vieira
Sunday 6 June 2021
Article summary
Portugal's Fábio Vieira has been named U21 EURO Player of the Tournament by UEFA's team of technical observers.
Article top media content
Article body
Portugal's Fábio Vieira has been named UEFA European Under-21 Championship Player of the Tournament.
The Porto midfielder was selected by UEFA's team of technical observers and a member of that panel, Dušan Fitzel, explained their choice: "During the tournament, he was a key player for Portugal. A playmaker who creates a lot of chances. An excellent link between midfield and attack."
Fábio Vieira contested all six games during Portugal's run to the final; he scored the only goal of their opening game against Croatia as a substitute and started every match thereafter. It was his deflected effort that gave Portugal their late semi-final winner against Spain, though his side ultimately fell just short in the decider against Germany.
UEFA's team of technical observers made their decision by looking for players who displayed exceptional skills, made decisive contributions, showed a positive attitude and, crucially, dedicated their individual abilities to the collective efforts of their team.
UEFA's technical observers
Boštjan Cesar
Cosmin Contra
Dušan Fitzel
John Peacock
Tibor Sisa