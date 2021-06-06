Germany's Lukas Nmecha wins U21 Top Scorer award

Germany's Lukas Nmecha has claimed the Alipay Top Scorer award at the UEFA European Under-21 Championship after striking his fourth goal of the finals to help his side beat Portugal 1-0 in the decider in Ljubljana.

Nmecha was level with four other players on three goals prior to the decider, including one of his opponents, Dany Mota. But while Mota was replaced at half-time with the score at 0-0, Nmecha struck early in the second period to finish a goal clear. Mota ended third in the overall rankings, behind Italy's Patrick Cutrone on minutes played but ahead of the Netherlands' Myron Boadu on the same criterion and Spain's Javi Puado on assists.

See the goal that gave Germany U21 glory

1. Lukas Nmecha (Germany) 4 goals, 1 assist, 543 minutes played

2. Patrick Cutrone (Italy) 3 goals, 1 assist, 268 minutes played

3. Dany Mota (Portugal) 3 goals, 1 assist, 304 minutes played

4. Myron Boadu (Netherlands) 3 goals, 1 assist 334 minutes played

5. Javi Puado (Spain) 3 goals, 0 assists, 385 minutes played



U21 EURO top scorers: roll of honour

Final tournament (since introduction of group stage)

2021: Lukas Nmecha (Germany) 4

2019: Luca Waldschmidt (Germany) 7

2017: Saúl Ñíguez (Spain) 5

2015: Jan Kliment (Czech Republic) 3

2013: Álvaro Morata (Spain) 4

2011: Adrián (Spain) 5

2009: Marcus Berg (Sweden) 7

2007: Maceo Rigters (Netherlands) 4

2006: Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (Netherlands) 4

2004: Alberto Gilardino (Italy), Johan Elmander (Sweden) 4

2002: Massimo Maccarone (Italy) 3

2000: David Jarolím (Czech Republic), Igor Tudor (Croatia), Lukáš Došek (Czech Republic) 2

France's Odsonne Édouard scored 13 goals in the 2020/21 edition AFP via Getty Images

Overall competition (including qualifying)

2021: Odsonne Édouard (France), Eddie Nketiah (England) 13

2019: Dawid Kownacki (Poland), George Puşcaş (Romania) 11

2017: Patrik Schick (Czech Republic) 11

2015: Saido Berahino (England) 10

2013: Rodrigo (Spain) 12

2011: Tomáš Pekhart (Czech Republic) 10

2009: Robert Acquafresca (Italy) 8

2007: Nikita Bazhenov (Russia), Igor Denisov (Russia), Dragan Mrdja (Serbia), Maceo Rigters (Netherlands), Theo Walcott (England) 4

2006: Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (Netherlands) 14

2004: Alberto Gilardino (Italy) 11

2002: Ricardo Cabanas (Switzerland) 9

2000: Lampros Choutos (Greece) 15

1998: Steffen Iversen (Norway) 9

1996: Roy Makaay (Netherlands), Ole Gunnar Solskjær (Norway) 10

1994: Toni (Portugal) 8

1992: Peter Møller (Denmark) 9

1990: Igor Kolyvanov (Soviet Union) 9

1988: Aristidis Karasavidis (Greece) 5

1986: Gianluca Vialli (Italy) 4

1984: Mark Hateley (England) 6

1982: Pierre Littbarski (West Germany) 6

1980: Ramaz Shengelia (Soviet Union) 3

1978: Vahid Halilhodžić (Yugoslavia) 6