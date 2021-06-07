Dany Mota leads top five goals of U21 EURO

The best five goals of the 2021 UEFA European Under-21 Championship finals have been selected by the UEFA technical observers.

Dany Mota's overhead kick in Portugal's quarter-final win against Italy tops the list. In second place is the fastest goal in U21 EURO finals history, Florian Wirtz's last-four opener for eventual champions Germany against the Netherlands, finishing off a 29-second team move from kick-off.

1 Dany Mota (Portugal 5-3 Italy aet, first goal) – Quarter-finals, 31 May

2 Florian Wirtz (Netherlands 1-2 Germany, first goal) – Semi-finals, 3 June

3 Denis Makarov (Russia 4-1 Iceland) – Group stage, 25 March

4 Domagoj Bradarić (Croatia 1-2 England) – Group stage, 31 March

5 Andrei Ciobanu (Romania 1-1 Netherlands) – Group stage, 24 March

UEFA's technical observers

Boštjan Cesar

Cosmin Contra

Dušan Fitzel

John Peacock

Tibor Sisa