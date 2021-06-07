Dany Mota leads top five goals of U21 EURO
Monday 7 June 2021
Article summary
Dany Mota's overhead kick for Portugal against Italy tops the UEFA's Technical Observers' list.
Article top media content
Article body
The best five goals of the 2021 UEFA European Under-21 Championship finals have been selected by the UEFA technical observers.
Dany Mota's overhead kick in Portugal's quarter-final win against Italy tops the list. In second place is the fastest goal in U21 EURO finals history, Florian Wirtz's last-four opener for eventual champions Germany against the Netherlands, finishing off a 29-second team move from kick-off.
1 Dany Mota (Portugal 5-3 Italy aet, first goal) – Quarter-finals, 31 May
2 Florian Wirtz (Netherlands 1-2 Germany, first goal) – Semi-finals, 3 June
3 Denis Makarov (Russia 4-1 Iceland) – Group stage, 25 March
4 Domagoj Bradarić (Croatia 1-2 England) – Group stage, 31 March
5 Andrei Ciobanu (Romania 1-1 Netherlands) – Group stage, 24 March
UEFA's technical observers
Boštjan Cesar
Cosmin Contra
Dušan Fitzel
John Peacock
Tibor Sisa