2023 U21 EURO: Georgia and Romania
Tuesday 14 June 2022
Article summary
The tournament is scheduled to be played in Cluj-Napoca, Bucharest, Batumi, Kutaisi and Tbilisi from 21 June to 8 July 2023.
Article top media content
Article body
The 2023 UEFA European Under-21 Championship final tournament will be played in Georgia and Romania
Key dates
Qualifying group stage ended: 14 June
Play-off draw: 13:00 CET, 21 June, Nyon
Play-offs: 19 to 27 September
Finals draw: 18:00 CET, 18 October, Bucharest
Final tournament: 21 June to 8 July 2023, Georgia & Romania
The tournament is due to be staged at four stadiums in Romania (two in Cluj-Napoca and two in Bucharest) and four stadiums in Georgia (one each in Batumi and Kutaisi, and two in Tbilisi). The opening match will take place in Romania and the final will be held at Batumi Arena in Georgia.
Romania previously hosted the 1998 U21 finals in Bucharest, which was one of the venues for UEFA EURO 2020 and staged the 2012 UEFA Europa League final
Georgia hosted the 2017 U19 EURO while the 2015 UEFA. Romania also held the U19 EURO in 2011 and is due to do so again in 2025. The 2015 UEFA Super Cup was played in Tbilisi (at the Boris Paichadze Stadium), as were the 2013 UEFA Futsal Cup finals.
Both 2023 hosts are assured of a finals place in June and July of that year. Ten more teams clinched players in the qualifying group stage that ran from March 2021 to June 2022, and the remaining four will come through the play-offs from 19 to 27 September.
Qualified so far
Belgium, England, France, Georgia (hosts), Germany (holders), Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Romania (hosts), Spain, Switzerland
Play-off ties
Croatia vs Denmark
Slovakia vs Ukraine
Republic of Ireland vs Israel
Iceland vs Czech Republic
Ties between 19 and 27 September, schedule TBC
The 16 qualified teams will be drawn into four groups of four for the final tournament, with the four winners and four runners-up in each section reaching the quarter-finals. There will be a standard knockout format from there.
Stadiums
Georgia
Batumi, Batumi Arena: 3 Group C games, Semi-final, Final
Kutaisi, Ramaz Shengelia Stadium: 3 Group C games, Quarter-final
Tbilisi, Mikheil Meskhi Stadium: 3 Group A games, Quarter-final
Tbilisi, Boris Paichadze Stadium: 3 Group A games (involving Georgia)
Romania
Bucharest, Giulești Stadium: 3 Group B games, Quarter-final
Bucharest, Steaua Stadium: 3 Group B games (involving Romania), Semi-final
Cluj-Napoca, CFR Cluj Stadium 3 Group D games
Cluj-Napoca, Cluj Arena: 3 Group D games, Quarter-final
Provisional schedule
Group A/Group B: 21, 24, 27 June
Group C/Group D: 22, 25, 28 June
Quarter-finals: 1 & 2 July
Semi-finals: 5 July
Final: 8 July
Knockout bracket
Quarter-final 1: Winner Group A vs Runner-up Group C (1 July, Mikheil Meskhi Stadium, Tbilisi)
Quarter-final 2: Winner Group C vs Runner-up Group A (2 July, Ramaz Shengelia Stadium, Kutaisi)
Quarter-final 3: Winner Group B vs Runner-up Group D (1 July, Giulești Stadium, Bucharest)
Quarter-final 4: Winner Group D vs Runner-up Group B (2 July, Cluj Arena, Cluj-Napoca)
Semi-final 1: Winner Quarter-final 1 vs Winner Quarter-final 2 (5 July, Batumi Arena, Batumi)
Semi-final 2: Winner Quarter-final 3 vs Winner Quarter-final 4 (5 July, Steaua Stadium, Bucharest)
Final: Winner Semi-final 1 vs Winner Semi-final 2 (8 July, Batumi Arena, Batumi)
2024 Olympic men's football tournament
Europe has three slots in the 2024 Olympic men's football tournament, not counting hosts France, who automatically qualify. The top three finishers in the U21 finals (other than France) will qualify for the Olympics.
Previous U21 finals hosts
16 teams
2021: Hungary & Slovenia
12 teams
2019: Italy
2017: Poland
8 teams
2015: Czech Republic
2013: Israel
2011: Denmark
2009: Sweden
2007: Netherlands
2006: Portugal
2004: Germany
2002: Switzerland
2000: Slovakia
1998: Romania
1996: Spain
1994: France
Past finals
UEFA European Under-21 Championship
2021: Germany 1-0 Portugal
2019: Spain 2-1 Germany
2017: Germany 1-0 Spain
2015: Sweden 0-0, 4-3p Portugal
2013: Spain 4-2 Italy
2011: Spain 2-0 Switzerland
2009: Germany 4-0 England
2007: Netherlands 4-1 Serbia
2006: Netherlands 3-0 Ukraine
2004: Italy 4-0 Serbia and Montenegro
2002: Czech Republic 0-0, 3-1p France
2000: Italy 2-1 Czech Republic
1998: Spain 1-0 Greece
1996: Italy 1-1, 4-2p Spain
1994: Italy 1-0aet Portugal
1992: Italy 2-1agg Sweden
1990: Soviet Union 7-3agg Yugoslavia
1988: France 3-0agg Greece
1986: Spain 3-3agg, 3-0p Italy
1984: England 3-0agg Spain
1982: England 5-4agg West Germany
1980: Soviet Union 1-0agg East Germany
1978: Yugoslavia 5-4agg East Germany
UEFA European Under-23 Championship
1976: Soviet Union 3-2agg Hungary
1974: Hungary 6-3agg East Germany
1972: Czechoslovakia 5-3agg Soviet Union