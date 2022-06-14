2023 Under-21 EURO: Meet the play-off contenders

While 12 of the 16 UEFA European Under-21 Championship finals contenders for next summer are confirmed, the last four slots in Georgia and Romania will be decided by the play-offs, which will be drawn at 13:00 CET on 21 June and played from 19 to 27 September.

We introduce the teams in contention, who all finished second in their qualifying groups.

Play-off contenders Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Iceland, Israel, Republic of Ireland, Slovakia, Ukraine

Watch the ﻿Domagoj Bradarić stunner that put Croatia through in 2021

Qualifying Group A runners-up: P10 W7 D1 L2 F25 A10

Qualifying top scorer: Roko Šimić (7)

U21 EURO best: Quarter-finals (2021)

Last U21 EURO: 2021 (quarter-finals)

Previous play-offs

2015 L2-4agg vs England (1-2a, 1-2h)

2011 L1-5agg vs Spain (1-2a, 0-3h)

2006 L2-5agg vs Serbia and Montenegro (1-3a, 1-2h)

2004 W2-1agg vs Scotland (2-0h, 0-1a)

2002 L1-1agg away goals vs Czech Republic (1-1h, 0-0a)

2000 W3-2agg vs Portugal (0-2a, 3-0h)

Did you know?

Got through the group stage for the first time in 2021 with a spectacular last-gasp goal by Domagoj Bradarić, which pulled them back to 2-1 down to England; that meant they finished ahead of their opponents and Switzerland in a three-way head-to-head goals scored tie-break.

Qualifying Group G runners-up: P10 W7 D1 L2 F23 A6

Qualifying top scorers: Adam Karabec, Daniel Fila (4)

U21 EURO best: Winners (2002)

Last U21 EURO: 2021 (group stage)

Previous play-offs:

2013 L2-4agg vs Russia (0-2h, 2-2a),

2011 W5-0agg vs Greece (3-0h, 2-0a),

2007 W3-2agg vs Bosnia and Herzegovina (2-1h, 1-1a)

2006 L0-3agg vs Germany (0-2h, 0-1a)

2004 L3-3agg, 3-4pens vs Switzerland (2-1a, 1-2h),

2002 W1-1agg away goals vs Croatia (1-1a, 0-0h)

2000 W3-1agg vs Greece (3-0h, 0-1a)

See how Čech helped Czech Republic to 2002 U21 glory

Did you know?

Petr Čech was their final penalty shoot-out hero against France in their sole triumph at this level in Switzerland.

Qualifying Group I runners-up: P8 W5 D2 L1 F12 A6

Qualifying top scorer: Gustav Isaksen (4)

U21 EURO best: Semi-finals (1992, 2015)

Last U21 EURO: 2021 (quarter-finals)

Previous play-offs

2015 W1-1agg away goals vs Iceland (0-0h, 1-1a)

2013 L1-8agg vs Spain (0-5a, 1-3h)

2009 L0-2agg vs Serbia (0-1h, 0-1a)

2006 W4-1agg vs Russia (1-0a, 3-1h)

2004 L1-1agg away goals vs Italy (1-1h, 0-0a)

Did you know?

Both previous semi-final appearances got them into the Olympics of 1992 and 2016.

Qualifying Group D runners-up: P10 W5 D3 L2 F25 A 7

Qualifying top scorer: Kristian Hlynsson (6)

U21 EURO best: Group stage (2011, 2021)

Last U21 EURO: 2021 (group stage)

Previous play-offs

2015 L1-1 away goals vs Denmark (0-0a, 1-1h)

2011 W4-2agg vs Scotland (2-1h, 2-1a)

Did you know?

The only one of the 33 teams to have taken part in U21 play-offs to still be unbeaten in all matches (if not ties).

Qualifying Group B runners-up: P10 W6 D1 L3 F19 A10

Qualifying top scorer: Omri Gandelman (3)

U21 EURO best: Group stage (2007, 2013)

Last U21 EURO: 2013 (group stage)

Israel aim to repeat their play-off success that took them to the 2007 finals Getty Images

Previous play-offs

2009 L1-3agg vs Italy (0-0a, 1-3h)

2007 W2-1agg vs France (1-1a, 1-0h)

Did you know?

2007 was the only previous time Israel have come through qualifying, having been in the 2013 finals as hosts.

Qualifying Group F runners-up: P10 W6 D1 L3 F16 A10

Qualifying top scorers: Conor Coventry, Will Smallbone, Tyreik Wright 3

U21 EURO best: First play-off, never previously qualified

Last U21 EURO: N/A

Previous play-offs

None

Did you know?

Hoping to be the only team to qualify for the first time (though Georgia are making a finals debut as co-hosts). The 33rd different nation to reach the play-offs.

Qualifying Group C runners-up: P8 W5 D0 L3 F18 A10

Qualifying top scorer: Matej Trusa (6)

U21 EURO best: Fourth place (2000)

Last U21 EURO: 2017 (group stage)

Previous play-offs

2015 L2-4 agg vs Italy (1-1h, 1-3a)

2013 L0-4agg vs Netherlands (0-2h, 0-2a)

2000 W4-1agg vs Russia (1-0a, 3-1h)

Did you know?

Hosted the first U21 finals with a group stage, in 2000. They finished second behind Italy in their group by a single goal, but only the first-placed teams advanced to the final, though Slovakia did qualify for that year's Olympic tournament.

Qualifying Group H runners-up: P10 W7 D2 L1 F20 A11

Qualifying top scorers: Dmytro Kryskiv, Georgiy Sudakov, Vladyslav Vanat (3)

U21 EURO best: Runners-up (2006)

Last U21 EURO: 2011 (group stage)

Previous play-offs

2015 L0-5 vs Germany (0-3h, 0-2a)

2011 W3-3agg away goals vs Netherlands (3-1a, 0-2h)

2006 W5-4agg vs Belgium (2-3h, 3-1a)

2002 L2-4agg vs Switzerland (1-2h, 1-2a)

Did you know?

Were FIFA U-20 World Cup winners in 2019, with some of that squad eligible for this U21 edition including qualifying regular Vladyslav Supryaha, who scored twice in the 3-1 final defeat of South Korea in Poland.