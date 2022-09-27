UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Under-21 EURO play-offs: Ukraine into finals

Tuesday 27 September 2022

Ukraine overturned a first-leg deficit to qualify with three more spots to be decided.

The UEFA European Under-21 Championship play-offs are deciding the last four spots at the 2023 finals in Romania and Georgia.

The nine qualifying group winners and the best runner-up (not counting results against sixth-placed teams) are through to the final tournament from 21 June to 8 July 2023 alongside co-hosts Georgia and Romania. The other eight runners-up now meet to contest the remaining berths with the second legs on Tuesday.

Who has qualified?

Belgium, England, France, Georgia (hosts), Germany (holders), Italy, Portugal, Netherlands, Norway, Romania (hosts), Spain, Switzerland (best runners-up), Ukraine (play-offs), 3 play-off winners TBD

Second legs: Tuesday 27 September

Ukraine 3-0 Slovakia (agg: 5-3)

Three goals by Danylo Sikan between the 48th and 66th minute turned the tie in Bielsko-Biała, Poland, to take the 2006 runners-up to the finals for the first time since 2011. It was the first U21 play-off hat-trick since Rodrigo struck four for Spain against Denmark ten years ago.

Denmark vs Croatia (18:00, first leg 1-2)
Czechia vs Iceland (18:00, first leg 2-1)
Israel vs Republic of Ireland (19:15, first leg 1-1)

All times CET.

First legs: Friday 23 September

Slovakia 3-2 Ukraine 

Slovakia led on ten minutes when Tomáš Suslov struck on the rebound after his penalty had been saved by Anatoliy Trubin but Bohdan Viunnyk quickly equalised. Dávid Strelec scored just 25 seconds after the break with a fine solo effort and repeated the trick following Dmyto Kryskiv's quick reply.

Croatia 2-1 Denmark 

Gabriel Vidović and Dion Drena Beljo put Croatia 2-0 up at the break but just before the hour Casper Tengstedt reduced arrears for Denmark.

Iceland 1-2 Czechia 

Iceland were ahead in the 26th minute thanks to Sævar Atli Magnússon's penalty. Matěj Valenta soon levelled for Czechia and Václav Sejk's 70th-minute effort ensured they returned home with the lead.

Republic of Ireland 1-1 Israel 

Idan Gorno scored for Israel just before half-time but Evan Ferguson headed play-off debutants Ireland level in the 65th minute. Israel had Slav Lemkin shown a straight red card with ten minutes left but they held on to draw.

  • Czechia were champions in 2002.
  • Ukraine were 2006 runners-up.
  • Croatia, Czechia, Denmark and Iceland all took part in the 2021 finals.
  • Ireland are in the play-offs for the first time and could become the second debutants in 2023 along with Georgia.
