UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

Under-21 EURO play-offs: Croatia-Denmark, Slovakia-Ukraine, Ireland-Israel, Iceland-Czech Republic

Monday 19 September 2022

Croatia face Denmark, Slovakia play Ukraine, the Republic of Ireland meet Israel and Iceland take on the Czech Republic in September.

The Under-21 EURO play-off draw
The Under-21 EURO play-off draw UEFA

The UEFA European Under-21 Championship play-offs are on 23 and 27 September, deciding the last four spots at the 2023 finals in Romania and Georgia.

Play-off ties

Slovakia vs Ukraine
Croatia vs Denmark
Iceland vs Czech Republic
Republic of Ireland vs Israel

The nine qualifying group winners and the best runner-up (not counting results against sixth-placed teams) are through to the final tournament from 21 June to 8 July 2023 alongside co-hosts Georgia and Romania. The other eight runners-up now meet to contest the remaining berths.

  • Czech Republic were champions in 2002.
  • Ukraine were 2006 runners-up.
  • Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark and Iceland all took part in the 2021 finals.
  • Ireland are in the play-offs for the first time and could become the second debutants in 2023 along with Georgia.
Meet the play-off contenders

First legs: Friday 23 September

Slovakia vs Ukraine (18:00)
Croatia vs Denmark (18:00)
Iceland vs Czech Republic (18:00)
Republic of Ireland vs Israel (20:00)

Second legs: Tuesday 27 September

Ukraine vs Slovakia (17:30)
Denmark vs Croatia (18:00)
Czech Republic vs Iceland (18:00)
Israel vs Republic of Ireland (19:15)

All times CET.

Who is already in the finals?

Belgium, England, France, Georgia (hosts), Germany (holders), Italy, Portugal, Netherlands, Norway, Romania (hosts), Spain, Switzerland (best runners-up)

© 1998-2022 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Monday 19 September 2022

Selected for you

Meet the finalists so far
Live 19/09/2022

Meet the finalists so far

We now know 12 of the 16 teams that will compete in Romania and Georgia next summer.
2023 finals: Georgia and Romania
Live 19/09/2022

2023 finals: Georgia and Romania

The tournament is scheduled to be played in Cluj-Napoca, Bucharest, Batumi, Kutaisi and Tbilisi from 21 June to 8 July 2023.