2023 Under-21 EURO final tournament: All the fixtures

The 2023 UEFA European Under-21 Championship final tournament in Romania and Georgia kicks off on Wednesday 21 June.

The group stage runs until 28 June, with the top two from each progressing to the quarter-finals starting three days later. The final is on 8 July in Batumi.

U21 EURO final tournament groups Group A: Georgia (hosts), Portugal, Belgium, Netherlands Group B: Romania (hosts), Spain, Ukraine, Croatia Group C: Czechia, England, Germany (holders), Israel Group D: Norway, Switzerland, France, Italy

Buy U21 EURO tickets

All kick-off times CET. Romania is one hour ahead of CET. Georgia is two hours ahead.

U21 EURO group stage fixtures

Wednesday 21 June

Group A

Georgia vs Portugal (18:00, Paichadze Stadium, Tbilisi)

Belgium vs Netherlands (18:00, Meskhi Stadium, Tbilisi)



Group B

Ukraine vs Croatia (18:00, Giulești Stadium, Bucharest)

Romania vs Spain (20:45, Steaua Stadium, Bucharest)

Thursday 22 June

Group C

Czechia vs England (18:00, Batumi Arena, Batumi)

Germany vs Israel (18:00, Shengelia Arena, Kutaisi)

Group D

Norway vs Switzerland (18:00, CFR Cluj Stadium, Cluj-Napoca)

France vs Italy (20:45, Cluj Arena, Cluj-Napoca)

France vs Italy: Totti's 1996 winner

Saturday 24 June

Group A

Georgia vs Belgium (18:00, Paichadze Stadium, Tbilisi)

Portugal vs Netherlands (18:00, Meskhi Stadium, Tbilisi)

Group B

Romania vs Ukraine (18:00, Steaua Stadium, Bucharest)

Spain vs Croatia (20:45, Giulești Stadium, Bucharest)



Sunday 25 June

Group C

Czechia vs Germany (18:00, Batumi Arena, Batumi)

England vs Israel (18:00, Shengelia Arena, Kutaisi)

Group D

Switzerland vs Italy (18:00, Cluj Arena, Cluj-Napoca)

Norway vs France (20:45, CFR Cluj Stadium, Cluj-Napoca)

2023 Under-21 EURO: Meet the teams

Tuesday 27 June

Group A

Netherlands vs Georgia (18:00, Paichadze Stadium, Tbilisi)

Portugal vs Belgium (18:00, Meskhi Stadium, Tbilisi)



Group B

Croatia vs Romania (20:45, Steaua Stadium, Bucharest)

Spain vs Ukraine (20:45, Giulești Stadium, Bucharest)



Wednesday 28 June

Group C

England vs Germany (18:00, Batumi Arena, Batumi)

Israel vs Czechia (18:00, Shengelia Arena, Kutaisi)

2009 U21 EURO final: Germany 4-0 England

Group D

Switzerland vs France (20:45, CFR Cluj Stadium, Cluj-Napoca)

Italy vs Norway (20:45, Cluj Arena, Cluj-Napoca)

U21 EURO knockout fixtures

Saturday 1 July

QF1: Winner Group A vs Runner-up Group C (18:00, Meskhi Stadium, Tbilisi)

QF3: Winner Group B vs Runner-up Group D (21:00, Giulești Stadium, Bucharest)

Sunday 2 July

QF2: Winner Group C vs Runner-up Group A (18:00, Shengelia Arena, Kutaisi)

QF4: Winner Group D vs Runner-up Group B (21:00, Cluj Arena, Cluj-Napoca)

Wednesday 5 July

SF1: Winner QF1 vs Winner QF2 (18:00, Batumi Arena, Batumi)

SF2: Winner QF3 vs Winner QF4 (21:00, Steaua Stadium, Bucharest)

Saturday 8 July

Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 (18:00, Batumi Arena, Batumi)

2024 Olympic men's football tournament Europe has three slots in the 2024 Olympic men's football tournament, not counting hosts France, who automatically qualify. The top three finishers in the U21 finals (other than France, and England, who cannot qualify for the Olympics) will take part in the tournament. The potential Olympic play-off match may take place on 7 July (21:00 CET) or 8 July (15:00 CET) in Bucharest (Steaua Stadium).

Venues

Georgia

Batumi, Batumi Arena: 3 Group C games, Semi-final, Final

Kutaisi, Shengelia Arena: 3 Group C games, Quarter-final

Tbilisi, Meskhi Stadium: 3 Group A games, Quarter-final

Tbilisi, Paichadze Stadium: 3 Group A games (involving Georgia)

Romania

Bucharest, Giulești Stadium: 3 Group B games, Quarter-final

Bucharest, Steaua Stadium: 3 Group B games (involving Romania), Semi-final

Cluj-Napoca, CFR Cluj Stadium 3 Group D games

Cluj-Napoca, Cluj Arena: 3 Group D games, Quarter-final