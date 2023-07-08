UEFA.com works better on other browsers
2023 Under-21 EURO final tournament: All the results

Saturday, July 8, 2023

Check out every result from the 2023 Under-21 EURO in Georgia and Romania.

England celebrate the goal that ultimately secured victory against Spain and the U21 EURO title
England celebrate the goal that ultimately secured victory against Spain and the U21 EURO title UEFA via Getty Images

The 2023 UEFA European Under-21 Championship final tournament in Romania and Georgia ran from 21 June to 8 July.

The group stage took place across three matchdays, from 21 to 28 June, with the top two in each of the four sections advancing to the quarter-finals. The tournament then entered into knockout football, with England and Spain ultimately making it all the way to the final.

U21 EURO knockout results

Final

Saturday 8 July
England 1-0 Spain (Batumi Arena, Batumi)

Highlights: England 1-0 Spain

Semi-finals

Wednesday 5 July
Israel 0-3 England (Batumi Arena, Batumi)
Spain 5-1 Ukraine (Steaua Stadium, Bucharest)

Highlights: Spain 5-1 Ukraine

Quarter-finals

Saturday 1 July
Georgia 0-0 Israel (aet, Israel won 4-3 on pens) (Paichadze Stadium, Tbilisi)
Spain 2-1 Switzerland (aet) (Giulesti Stadium, Bucharest)

Highlights: Spain 2-1 Switzerland (aet)

Sunday 2 July
England 1-0 Portugal (Shengelia Arena, Kutaisi)
France 1-3 Ukraine (Cluj Arena, Cluj-Napoca)

Highlights: England 1-0 Portugal

Who advanced from the group stage?

Group A: Georgia*, Portugal
Group B: Spain*, Ukraine
Group C: England*, Israel
Group D: France*, Switzerland

*Group winners

U21 EURO group stage results

Matchday 1

Wednesday 21 June
Group A
Georgia 2-0 Portugal (Paichadze Stadium, Tbilisi)
Belgium 0-0 Netherlands (Meskhi Stadium, Tbilisi)

Highlights: Georgia 2-0 Portugal

Group B
Ukraine 2-0 Croatia (Giulești Stadium, Bucharest)
Romania 0-3 Spain (Steaua Stadium, Bucharest)

Highlights: Romania 0-3 Spain

Thursday 22 June
Group C
Czechia 0-2 England (Batumi Arena, Batumi)
Germany 1-1 Israel (Shengelia Arena, Kutaisi)

Highlights: Czechia 0-2 England

Group D
Norway 1-2 Switzerland (CFR Cluj Stadium, Cluj-Napoca)
France 2-1 Italy (Cluj Arena, Cluj-Napoca)

Highlights: France 2-1 Italy

Matchday 2

Saturday 24 June
Group A
Georgia 2-2 Belgium (Paichadze Stadium, Tbilisi)
Portugal 1-1 Netherlands (Meskhi Stadium, Tbilisi)

Highlights: Georgia 2-2 Belgium

Group B
Romania 0-1 Ukraine (Steaua Stadium, Bucharest)
Spain 1-0 Croatia (Giulești Stadium, Bucharest)

Highlights: Romania 0-1 Ukraine

Sunday 25 June
Group C
Czechia 2-1 Germany (Batumi Arena, Batumi)
England 2-0 Israel (Shengelia Arena, Kutaisi)

Highlights: England 2-0 Israel

Group D
Switzerland 2-3 Italy (Cluj Arena, Cluj-Napoca)
Norway 0-1 France (CFR Cluj Stadium, Cluj-Napoca)

Highlights: Switzerland 2-3 Italy

Matchday 3

Tuesday 27 June
Group A
Netherlands 1-1 Georgia (Paichadze Stadium, Tbilisi)
Portugal 2-1 Belgium (Meskhi Stadium, Tbilisi)

Highlights: Portugal 2-1 Belgium

Group B
Croatia 0-0 Romania (Steaua Stadium, Bucharest)
Spain 2-2 Ukraine (Giulești Stadium, Bucharest)

Highlights: Spain 2-2 Ukraine

Wednesday 28 June
Group C
England 2-0 Germany (Batumi Arena, Batumi)
Israel 1-0 Czechia (Shengelia Arena, Kutaisi)

Highlights: Israel 1-0 Czechia

Group D
Switzerland 1-4 France (CFR Cluj Stadium, Cluj-Napoca)
Italy 0-1 Norway (Cluj Arena, Cluj-Napoca)

Highlights: Switzerland 1-4 France

2024 Olympic men's football tournament

Europe has three slots in the 2024 Olympic men's football tournament, not counting hosts France, who automatically qualify. England cannot qualify for the Olympics, therefore the other three semi-finalists – Israel, Spain and Ukraine – will take part in the tournament.

