2023 Under-21 EURO final tournament: All the results
Saturday, July 8, 2023
Article summary
Check out every result from the 2023 Under-21 EURO in Georgia and Romania.
Article top media content
Article body
The 2023 UEFA European Under-21 Championship final tournament in Romania and Georgia ran from 21 June to 8 July.
The group stage took place across three matchdays, from 21 to 28 June, with the top two in each of the four sections advancing to the quarter-finals. The tournament then entered into knockout football, with England and Spain ultimately making it all the way to the final.
U21 EURO knockout results
Final
Saturday 8 July
England 1-0 Spain (Batumi Arena, Batumi)
Semi-finals
Wednesday 5 July
Israel 0-3 England (Batumi Arena, Batumi)
Spain 5-1 Ukraine (Steaua Stadium, Bucharest)
Quarter-finals
Saturday 1 July
Georgia 0-0 Israel (aet, Israel won 4-3 on pens) (Paichadze Stadium, Tbilisi)
Spain 2-1 Switzerland (aet) (Giulesti Stadium, Bucharest)
Sunday 2 July
England 1-0 Portugal (Shengelia Arena, Kutaisi)
France 1-3 Ukraine (Cluj Arena, Cluj-Napoca)
Who advanced from the group stage?
Group A: Georgia*, Portugal
Group B: Spain*, Ukraine
Group C: England*, Israel
Group D: France*, Switzerland
*Group winners
U21 EURO group stage results
Matchday 1
Wednesday 21 June
Group A
Georgia 2-0 Portugal (Paichadze Stadium, Tbilisi)
Belgium 0-0 Netherlands (Meskhi Stadium, Tbilisi)
Group B
Ukraine 2-0 Croatia (Giulești Stadium, Bucharest)
Romania 0-3 Spain (Steaua Stadium, Bucharest)
Thursday 22 June
Group C
Czechia 0-2 England (Batumi Arena, Batumi)
Germany 1-1 Israel (Shengelia Arena, Kutaisi)
Group D
Norway 1-2 Switzerland (CFR Cluj Stadium, Cluj-Napoca)
France 2-1 Italy (Cluj Arena, Cluj-Napoca)
Matchday 2
Saturday 24 June
Group A
Georgia 2-2 Belgium (Paichadze Stadium, Tbilisi)
Portugal 1-1 Netherlands (Meskhi Stadium, Tbilisi)
Group B
Romania 0-1 Ukraine (Steaua Stadium, Bucharest)
Spain 1-0 Croatia (Giulești Stadium, Bucharest)
Sunday 25 June
Group C
Czechia 2-1 Germany (Batumi Arena, Batumi)
England 2-0 Israel (Shengelia Arena, Kutaisi)
Group D
Switzerland 2-3 Italy (Cluj Arena, Cluj-Napoca)
Norway 0-1 France (CFR Cluj Stadium, Cluj-Napoca)
Matchday 3
Tuesday 27 June
Group A
Netherlands 1-1 Georgia (Paichadze Stadium, Tbilisi)
Portugal 2-1 Belgium (Meskhi Stadium, Tbilisi)
Group B
Croatia 0-0 Romania (Steaua Stadium, Bucharest)
Spain 2-2 Ukraine (Giulești Stadium, Bucharest)
Wednesday 28 June
Group C
England 2-0 Germany (Batumi Arena, Batumi)
Israel 1-0 Czechia (Shengelia Arena, Kutaisi)
Group D
Switzerland 1-4 France (CFR Cluj Stadium, Cluj-Napoca)
Italy 0-1 Norway (Cluj Arena, Cluj-Napoca)
2024 Olympic men's football tournament
Europe has three slots in the 2024 Olympic men's football tournament, not counting hosts France, who automatically qualify. England cannot qualify for the Olympics, therefore the other three semi-finalists – Israel, Spain and Ukraine – will take part in the tournament.