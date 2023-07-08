2023 Under-21 EURO final tournament: All the results

The 2023 UEFA European Under-21 Championship final tournament in Romania and Georgia ran from 21 June to 8 July.

The group stage took place across three matchdays, from 21 to 28 June, with the top two in each of the four sections advancing to the quarter-finals. The tournament then entered into knockout football, with England and Spain ultimately making it all the way to the final.

U21 EURO knockout results

Saturday 8 July

England 1-0 Spain (Batumi Arena, Batumi)

Highlights: England 1-0 Spain

Wednesday 5 July

Israel 0-3 England (Batumi Arena, Batumi)

Spain 5-1 Ukraine (Steaua Stadium, Bucharest)

Highlights: Spain 5-1 Ukraine

Saturday 1 July

Georgia 0-0 Israel (aet, Israel won 4-3 on pens) (Paichadze Stadium, Tbilisi)

Spain 2-1 Switzerland (aet) (Giulesti Stadium, Bucharest)

Highlights: Spain 2-1 Switzerland (aet)

Sunday 2 July

England 1-0 Portugal (Shengelia Arena, Kutaisi)

France 1-3 Ukraine (Cluj Arena, Cluj-Napoca)

Highlights: England 1-0 Portugal

Who advanced from the group stage? Group A: Georgia*, Portugal

Group B: Spain*, Ukraine

Group C: England*, Israel

Group D: France*, Switzerland *Group winners

U21 EURO group stage results

Wednesday 21 June

Group A

Georgia 2-0 Portugal (Paichadze Stadium, Tbilisi)

Belgium 0-0 Netherlands (Meskhi Stadium, Tbilisi)

Highlights: Georgia 2-0 Portugal

Group B

Ukraine 2-0 Croatia (Giulești Stadium, Bucharest)

Romania 0-3 Spain (Steaua Stadium, Bucharest)

Highlights: Romania 0-3 Spain

Thursday 22 June

Group C

Czechia 0-2 England (Batumi Arena, Batumi)

Germany 1-1 Israel (Shengelia Arena, Kutaisi)

Highlights: Czechia 0-2 England

Group D

Norway 1-2 Switzerland (CFR Cluj Stadium, Cluj-Napoca)

France 2-1 Italy (Cluj Arena, Cluj-Napoca)

Highlights: France 2-1 Italy

Saturday 24 June

Group A

Georgia 2-2 Belgium (Paichadze Stadium, Tbilisi)

Portugal 1-1 Netherlands (Meskhi Stadium, Tbilisi)

Highlights: Georgia 2-2 Belgium

Group B

Romania 0-1 Ukraine (Steaua Stadium, Bucharest)

Spain 1-0 Croatia (Giulești Stadium, Bucharest)

Highlights: Romania 0-1 Ukraine

Sunday 25 June

Group C

Czechia 2-1 Germany (Batumi Arena, Batumi)

England 2-0 Israel (Shengelia Arena, Kutaisi)

Highlights: England 2-0 Israel

Group D

Switzerland 2-3 Italy (Cluj Arena, Cluj-Napoca)

Norway 0-1 France (CFR Cluj Stadium, Cluj-Napoca)

Highlights: Switzerland 2-3 Italy

Tuesday 27 June

Group A

Netherlands 1-1 Georgia (Paichadze Stadium, Tbilisi)

Portugal 2-1 Belgium (Meskhi Stadium, Tbilisi)

Highlights: Portugal 2-1 Belgium

Group B

Croatia 0-0 Romania (Steaua Stadium, Bucharest)

Spain 2-2 Ukraine (Giulești Stadium, Bucharest)

Highlights: Spain 2-2 Ukraine

Wednesday 28 June

Group C

England 2-0 Germany (Batumi Arena, Batumi)

Israel 1-0 Czechia (Shengelia Arena, Kutaisi)

Highlights: Israel 1-0 Czechia

Group D

Switzerland 1-4 France (CFR Cluj Stadium, Cluj-Napoca)

Italy 0-1 Norway (Cluj Arena, Cluj-Napoca)

Highlights: Switzerland 1-4 France