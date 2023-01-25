Slovakia to host 2025 Under-21 EURO

Slovakia has been appointed as host nation of the 2025 UEFA European Under-21 Championship.

The appointment of the Slovak Football Association (SFZ) was made by the UEFA Executive Committee. The matches will be played in eight venues in eight different cities across the country.

The 2025 finals will be the third since the expansion to 16 teams, following the 2021 edition in Hungary and Slovenia, and the 2023 tournament which will be played from 21 June to 8 July in Georgia and Romania.

Hosts Slovakia will be joined in the finals in summer 2025 by 15 teams emerging from qualifying, with the draw on 2 February and running from March until late 2024. In the final tournament, teams will play in four groups of four with the top two from each progressing to the knockout phase.

Slovakia previously hosted the 2000 U21 finals, the first to feature a group stage. It was also the venue for the 2022 U19 EURO, the U17 EURO in 2013 and the 2016 Women's U19 EURO.

2023 U21 EURO: Georgia & Romania

U21 EURO final tournament hosts

16 teams

2025: Slovakia

2023: Georgia & Romania

2021: Hungary & Slovenia

12 teams

2019: Italy

2017: Poland

8 teams

2015: Czechia

2013: Israel

2011: Denmark

2009: Sweden

2007: Netherlands

2006: Portugal

2004: Germany

2002: Switzerland

2000: Slovakia

1998: Romania

1996: Spain

1994: France

Prior to 1994, the quarter-finals onwards were played over two legs on a home-and-away basis.