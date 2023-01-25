Slovakia to host 2025 Under-21 EURO
Wednesday 25 January 2023
Slovakia has been appointed as host nation of the 2025 UEFA European Under-21 Championship.
The appointment of the Slovak Football Association (SFZ) was made by the UEFA Executive Committee. The matches will be played in eight venues in eight different cities across the country.
The 2025 finals will be the third since the expansion to 16 teams, following the 2021 edition in Hungary and Slovenia, and the 2023 tournament which will be played from 21 June to 8 July in Georgia and Romania.
Hosts Slovakia will be joined in the finals in summer 2025 by 15 teams emerging from qualifying, with the draw on 2 February and running from March until late 2024. In the final tournament, teams will play in four groups of four with the top two from each progressing to the knockout phase.
Slovakia previously hosted the 2000 U21 finals, the first to feature a group stage. It was also the venue for the 2022 U19 EURO, the U17 EURO in 2013 and the 2016 Women's U19 EURO.
U21 EURO final tournament hosts
16 teams
2025: Slovakia
2023: Georgia & Romania
2021: Hungary & Slovenia
12 teams
2019: Italy
2017: Poland
8 teams
2015: Czechia
2013: Israel
2011: Denmark
2009: Sweden
2007: Netherlands
2006: Portugal
2004: Germany
2002: Switzerland
2000: Slovakia
1998: Romania
1996: Spain
1994: France
Prior to 1994, the quarter-finals onwards were played over two legs on a home-and-away basis.