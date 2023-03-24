2025 Under-21 EURO qualifying groups
Friday, 24 March 2023
The groups run until October 2024 with 12 direct finals slots and six play-off berths.
Qualifying for the 2025 UEFA European Under-21 Championship has begub with 52 teams competing in nine groups for 15 slots alongside hosts Slovakia in the finals.
There are two group games in March and eight more in June before most teams begin their campaign in September, continuing until October 2024. The nine group winners and the three best runners-up (not counting results against sixth-placed teams) will qualify directly for the final tournament in summer 2025 alongside hosts Slovakia. The other six runners-up will progress to the November 2024 play-offs for the last three finals spots.
2025 U21 EURO qualifying groups
Group A: Italy, Republic of Ireland, Norway, Türkiye, Latvia, San Marino
Group B: Spain, Belgium, Scotland, Hungary, Kazakhstan, Malta
Group C: Netherlands, Sweden, Georgia, North Macedonia, Moldova, Gibraltar
Group D: Germany, Poland, Israel, Bulgaria, Kosovo, Estonia
Group E: Romania, Switzerland, Finland, Albania, Montenegro, Armenia
Group F: England, Ukraine, Serbia, Northern Ireland, Azerbaijan, Luxembourg
Group G: Portugal, Croatia, Greece, Belarus, Faroe Islands, Andorra
Group H: France, Austria, Slovenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cyprus
Group I: Denmark, Czechia, Iceland, Wales, Lithuania
U21 EURO qualifying team guide
- Co-hosts Georgia and Romania will be joined by Belgium, Croatia, Czechia, England, France, Germany, Israel, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland and Ukraine at the 2023 finals from 21 June to 8 July.
- Italy and Spain have won a record five titles, followed by Germany (3), England and Netherlands (2) and Czechia, France, Serbia (as Yugoslavia) and Sweden as other former winners.
- Andorra, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cyprus, Estonia, Faroe Islands, Gibraltar, Kosovo, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Moldova, Montenegro, Northern Ireland, San Marino and Wales are aiming to make the finals for the first time.
- Albania and Bulgaria have never reached a one-venue U21 final tournament but did reach the knockout quarter-finals when the latter stages of the competition were entirely played over two legs before 1994.
- Georgia and Slovenia have only previously reached the final tournament as hosts.
U21 EURO qualifying match dates
Group stage
24–28 March 2023
15–20 June 2023
6–12 September 2023
12–17 October 2023
16–21 November 2023
21–26 March 2024
5–10 September 2024
10–15 October 2024
Play-offs
11–19 November 2024