2025 Under-21 EURO qualifying groups and state of play

Qualifying for the 2025 UEFA European Under-21 Championship is in progress with 52 teams competing in nine groups for 15 slots alongside hosts Slovakia.

Qualifying began in March 2023 but most teams began their campaigns last September. Matches run until 15 October.

The nine group winners and the three best runners-up (not counting results against sixth-placed teams) will qualify directly for the final tournament in summer 2025. The other six runners-up will progress to the November 2024 play-offs for the last three finals spots.

2025 U21 EURO qualifying matches

Italy equalised late in Ireland to stay top of Group A SPORTSFILE

Group A: Italy, Republic of Ireland, Norway, Latvia, Türkiye, San Marino

Unbeaten Italy are on top after beating San Marino 7-0 then equalising deep in added time to draw 2-2 in the Republic of Ireland. A 3-2 loss in Norway had previously ended Ireland's perfect start and they are one point behind Italy. Norway missed the chance to end the year in first as they were beaten 2-0 in Türkiye and stay third.

Group B: Spain, Scotland, Belgium Hungary, Kazakhstan, Malta

Scotland and Belgium both won on Thursday to move level on points with unbeaten leaders Spain, who have a game in hand. Scotland beat Kazakhstan 4-1 and Belgium, who visit Spain on Tuesday, won 3-1 against Malta.

2023 Under-21 EURO top ten goals

Group C: Netherlands, Georgia, Sweden, Moldova, North Macedonia, Gibraltar

The Netherlands, pipped to the 2023 quarter-finals by Georgia, reversed fortunes in their first October fixture with a 3-0 victory in Batumi, and after November's 1-0 defeat of Gibraltar and 4-2 victory in Sweden have six wins out of six. Georgia returned to second place with a 1-0 win in North Macedonia and Sweden remain third after Moldova fell to a 2-1 loss at home to Gibraltar, who recorded their first-ever official U21 away victory.

Group D: Poland. Germany, Bulgaria, Kosovo, Estonia, Israel

Germany came from behind to win 3-1 against Poland in their last fixture of 2023 and remain perfect after four games while ending their visitors' own unblemished start. Poland returned to the top by winning 2-1 against Israel with an 89th-minute Kajetan Szmyt goal on Thursday. Germany, who trail by three points but have two games in hand, play Kosovo on Friday.

Group E: Switzerland, Romania, Albania, Finland, Montenegro, Armenia

Switzerland ended 2023 on top after equalising twice in a 2-2 draw with Romania. That keeps Switzerland a point clear of Romania, who had defeated previous leaders Albania 5-0 four days earlier. Albania are a further point adrift after their game in Montenegro was abandoned after 27 minutes at 0-0 due to the weather conditions and will resume on 7 June. Finland's 6-0 defeat of Armenia left them within three points of third, with a game in hand on the top three.

Every goal on England's road to U21 glory

Group F: Ukraine, England (holders), Serbia, Luxembourg, Northern Ireland, Azerbaijan

Ukraine have five wins from five after defeating Luxembourg 4-0 and Azerbaijan 1-0 in November. The leaders gained a last-gasp 3-2 victory against England in October, the Young Lions' first U21 away qualifying defeat since 14 November 2011, a run of 28 matches. England, still boasting several key members of their 2023 champion squad, are within three points after 3-0 wins in Serbia and against Northern Ireland. Serbia are three further points back after a 2-0 win against Luxembourg.

Group G: Portugal, Croatia, Greece, Faroe Islands, Andorra, Belarus

Portugal remain two points clear of Croatia, who are unbeaten and have a game in hand, after Thursday's matches. Portugal beat the Faroe Islands 4-0 and Croatia won 3-0 in Andorra. Greece, who won against Portugal in November, can move back ahead of Croatia if they defeat Belarus on Friday.

Arnaud Kalimuendo (centre) celebrates his last-gasp winner for France in Bosnia and Herzegovina Fedja Krvavac

Group H: France, Slovenia, Austria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cyprus

Austria ended France's perfect start under Thierry Henry with a 2-0 win in November. That result leaves Austria within two points of both France (who do not play again in the group until September) and Slovenia. Bosnia and Herzegovina got off the mark with a 2-1 victory in Cyprus.

Group I: Denmark, Wales, Iceland, Czechia, Lithuania

After ending Iceland's perfect start with a 1-0 win in their first November game and going top, Wales then lost 2-0 at home to Denmark. That left Denmark, the last unbeaten team in the group, level on points with Wales and holding a game in hand. Iceland, who have played one further match fewer, are two points back.

U21 EURO qualifying team guide

Italy and Spain have won a record five titles, followed by holders England and Germany (3), Netherlands (2) and Czechia, France, Serbia (as Yugoslavia) and Sweden as other former winners.

England won the 2023 finals in Georgia and Romania, with Spain runners-up and both Israel and Ukraine making the semis. France, Georgia, Portugal and Switzerland fell in the quarter-finals, while Belgium, Croatia, Czechia, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway and Romania also took part.

Andorra, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cyprus, Estonia, Faroe Islands, Gibraltar, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Moldova, Montenegro, Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland, San Marino and Wales are aiming to make the post-1994 one-venue finals for the first time.

Albania and Bulgaria have never reached a one-venue U21 final tournament but did reach the knockout quarter-finals when the latter stages of the competition were entirely played over two legs before 1994.

Georgia and Slovenia have only previously reached the final tournament as hosts.

Under-21 EURO: Great final goals

Group stage

24–28 March 2023

15–20 June 2023

6–12 September 2023

12–17 October 2023

16–21 November 2023

21–26 March 2024

7 June 2024 (resumption of abandoned match)

5–10 September 2024

10–15 October 2024



Play-offs

11–19 November 2024

2025 U21 EURO hosts: Slovakia