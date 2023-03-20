2025 Under-21 EURO qualifying groups

Qualifying for the 2025 UEFA European Under-21 Championship begins on Friday with 52 teams competing in nine groups for 15 slots alongside hosts Slovakia in the finals.

There are two group games in March and eight more in June before most teams begin their campaign in September, continuing until October 2024. The nine group winners and the three best runners-up (not counting results against sixth-placed teams) will qualify directly for the final tournament in summer 2025 alongside hosts Slovakia. The other six runners-up will progress to the November 2024 play-offs for the last three finals spots.

2025 U21 EURO qualifying matches

Group A: Italy, Republic of Ireland, Norway, Türkiye, Latvia, San Marino

Group B: Spain, Belgium, Scotland, Hungary, Kazakhstan, Malta

Group C: Netherlands, Sweden, Georgia, North Macedonia, Moldova, Gibraltar

Group D: Germany, Poland, Israel, Bulgaria, Kosovo, Estonia

Group E: Romania, Switzerland, Finland, Albania, Montenegro, Armenia

Group F: England, Ukraine, Serbia, Northern Ireland, Azerbaijan, Luxembourg

Group G: Portugal, Croatia, Greece, Belarus, Faroe Islands, Andorra

Group H: France, Austria, Slovenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cyprus

Group I: Denmark, Czechia, Iceland, Wales, Lithuania

2023 U21 EURO final tournament: 21 June to 8 July

U21 EURO qualifying team guide

Co-hosts Georgia and Romania will be joined by Belgium, Croatia, Czechia, England, France, Germany, Israel, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland and Ukraine at the 2023 finals from 21 June to 8 July.

Italy and Spain have won a record five titles, followed by Germany (3), England and Netherlands (2) and Czechia, France, Serbia (as Yugoslavia) and Sweden as other former winners.

Andorra, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cyprus, Estonia, Faroe Islands, Gibraltar, Kosovo, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Moldova, Montenegro, Northern Ireland, San Marino and Wales are aiming to make the finals for the first time.

Albania and Bulgaria have never reached a one-venue U21 final tournament but did reach the knockout quarter-finals when the latter stages of the competition were entirely played over two legs before 1994.

Georgia and Slovenia have only previously reached the final tournament as hosts.

Under-21 EURO: Great final goals

Group stage

24–28 March 2023

15–20 June 2023

6–12 September 2023

12–17 October 2023

16–21 November 2023

21–26 March 2024

5–10 September 2024

10–15 October 2024

Play-offs

11–19 November 2024

2025 U21 EURO hosts: Slovakia