2025 Under-21 EURO qualifying groups and state of play

Qualifying for the 2025 UEFA European Under-21 Championship is in progress with 52 teams competing in nine groups for 15 slots alongside hosts Slovakia in the finals.

Qualifying began in March 2023 but most teams began their campaigns this September, continuing until October 2024.

The nine group winners and the three best runners-up (not counting results against sixth-placed teams) will qualify directly for the final tournament in summer 2025 alongside hosts Slovakia. The other six runners-up will progress to the November 2024 play-offs for the last three finals spots.

2025 U21 EURO qualifying matches

Group A: Norway, Republic of Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Türkiye, San Marino

Norway and the Republic of Ireland both have six points from two games, Ireland's first win a 3-2 comeback victory over Türkiye. Italy won 2-0 in Türkiye to move within two points of the leading pair having previously been held 0-0 in Latvia. The latter are also on four but have played an extra game.

Italy celebrate scoring in Türkiye Getty Images

Group B: Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Scotland, Kazakhstan, Malta

The 2023 runners-up Spain beat Malta and Scotland in September, and are level at the top on six points with Hungary. Belgium have won their sole match against Kazakhstan.

Group C: Netherlands, Georgia, North Macedonia, Moldova, Sweden, Gibraltar

Georgia and a team they pipped to the 2023 quarter-finals, the Netherlands, are both on a maximum six points after two September wins. North Macedonia lost at home to the Netherlands but before that won 1-0 in Sweden, also on three points along with Moldova (who have played a game more).

Group D: Poland, Bulgaria, Germany, Kosovo, Estonia, Israel

Poland beat Kosovo and Estonia in their September fixtures to take the early group lead. Germany opened with a 3-0 win in Kosovo but 2023 semi-finalists Israel lost 1-0 in Bulgaria, who are second on four points.

Action from Germany's win in Kosovo Getty Images

Group E: Albania, Switzerland, Montenegro, Romania, Finland, Armenia

Albania have the early advantage after winning 2-1 in Armenia and coming back from two down to beat Romania 3-2. Switzerland also recovered after trailing to win 2-1 in Finland and Montenegro prevailed 1-0 in Armenia.

Group F: England (holders), Serbia, Ukraine, Luxembourg, Azerbaijan, Northern Ireland

England's title defence started with a 3-0 win in Luxembourg, who had themselves prevailed 1-0 in Northern Ireland. Ukraine also defeated Northern Ireland 1-0 and Serbia overcame Azerbaijan 2-0.

Group G: Portugal, Greece, Faroe Islands, Croatia, Andorra, Belarus

Portugal beat Andorra 3-0 and then won 5-0 in Belarus to go top. The Faroe Islands got four points from their first two games but then lost 4-2 at home in Croatia's opening match. Greece now have four points from two outings while Andorra and Belarus both have three but have already played five.

Group H: France, Slovenia, Cyprus, Bosnia and Herzegovina

France, now under Thierry Henry, won 4-0 in Slovenia on Monday to start well. Austria are a point ahead in top spot, though have played a game more, drawing 1-1 in Cyprus then beating Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-0. Slovenia won in Bosnia and Herzegovina before their loss to France.

Group I: Wales, Denmark, Iceland, Czechia, Lithuania

Denmark and Wales have both won in Lithuania and drawn 2-2 with each other to set the early pace. Iceland beat Czechia 2-1 with a goal deep in added time in the two sides' only match so far.

Italy and Spain have won a record five titles, followed by holders England and Germany (3), Netherlands (2) and Czechia, France, Serbia (as Yugoslavia) and Sweden as other former winners.

Andorra,, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cyprus, Estonia, Faroe Islands, Gibraltar, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Moldova, Montenegro, Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland, San Marino and Wales are aiming to make the post-1994 one-venue finals for the first time.

Albania and Bulgaria have never reached a one-venue U21 final tournament but did reach the knockout quarter-finals when the latter stages of the competition were entirely played over two legs before 1994.

Georgia and Slovenia have only previously reached the final tournament as hosts.

Group stage

24–28 March 2023

15–20 June 2023

6–12 September 2023

12–17 October 2023

16–21 November 2023

21–26 March 2024

5–10 September 2024

10–15 October 2024

Play-offs

11–19 November 2024

2025 U21 EURO hosts: Slovakia