2025 Under-21 EURO qualifying groups and state of play: Denmark, Germany, Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, Ukraine through
Friday, October 11, 2024
Denmark, Germany, Netherlands, Portugal, Spain and Ukraine have qualified with six more direct finals slots and six play-off berths to be decided by Tuesday.
Qualifying for the 2025 UEFA European Under-21 Championship is in progress with 52 teams competing in nine groups for 15 slots alongside hosts Slovakia.
Qualifying began in March 2023 but most teams kicked off their campaigns last September. The nine group winners and the three best runners-up (not counting results against sixth-placed teams) will qualify directly for the final tournament from 11 to 28 June 2025.
The last set of qualifying group stage matches runs until Tuesday. In September's games Netherlands and Spain both sealed qualification as group winners. Denmark, Germany and Portugal joined them on Friday while Ukraine are also into the finals, at worst as one of the three best runners-up.
The six runners-up not directly qualified will progress to the November play-offs for the last three finals spots, drawn at 12:00 CET on Thursday. The final tournament draw is in Bratislava on 3 December.
State of play
Qualified for finals: Denmark*, Germany*, Netherlands*, Portugal*, Slovakia (hosts), Spain*, Ukraine
*Group winners
Confirmed in top two of group, not yet qualified: England, France, Italy, Poland**, Slovenia
**Confirmed in second place
Can also still win group: Finland, Republic of Ireland, Romania, Switzerland
Can also still finish in top two of group: Belgium, Croatia, Czechia, Georgia, Greece, Norway, Scotland, Sweden, Wales
2025 U21 EURO qualifying groups
Group A: Italy, Republic of Ireland, Norway, Türkiye, Latvia, San Marino
Unbeaten Italy defeated San Marino 7-0 and won 3-0 in Norway in September to extend their lead at the top. Ireland can still overtake Italy if they win in Trieste on Tuesday following their 1-1 draw on Friday with Norway, who equalised in added time to stay within two points of their hosts. Norway will finish second if they beat Türkiye and Ireland do not win.
Group B: Spain (qualified), Belgium, Scotland, Hungary, Kazakhstan, Malta
Unbeaten Spain qualified in September with wins in Scotland and Hungary. Belgium won 2-0 in Scotland on Friday to move into outright second, three points ahead of their opponents. Scotland can still finish as runners-up if on Tuesday they win in Kazakhstan and Belgium lose to Hungary.
Group C: Netherlands (qualified), Sweden, Georgia, North Macedonia, Moldova, Gibraltar
Netherlands qualified in September, and remain perfect after completing nine of their ten fixtures. On Thursday, Sweden came from behind to beat Georgia 3-2 and move ahead of the 2023 quarter-finalists by a single point into second place. Sweden can clinch that position with a win in the Netherlands on Monday; otherwise Georgia can overtake them when they host North Macedonia the following day.
Group D: Germany (qualified), Poland, Bulgaria, Kosovo, Estonia, Israel
Germany sealed their finals slot on Friday as they defeated Bulgaria 2-1. Poland made sure of second place with a 4-0 win in Kosovo, the only other side that could still have made the top two.
Group E: Romania, Switzerland, Finland, Albania, Montenegro, Armenia
Romania won 6-2 in Montenegro on Friday to go top as previous leaders Switzerland drew 1-1 with Finland, who would have been first rather than third had they not conceded an added-time equaliser. Romania meet Switzerland on Tuesday with the winners finishing top; if they draw, Finland will overtake both by beating Montenegro.
Group F: Ukraine (qualified), England, Serbia, Northern Ireland, Luxembourg, Azerbaijan
Two late goals from James McAtee gave defending champions England a 2-1 comeback win against Ukraine, who had not previously dropped a point. And although that prevented Ukraine sealing first place as their lead was reduced to two points, results elsewhere means they have qualified as at worst one of the three best runners-up. England will join them on Saturday if Azerbaijan do not beat Northern Ireland and are confirmed in sixth place. Otherwise England will still need a result against Azerbaijan on Tuesday, when Ukraine visit Serbia.
Group G: Portugal (qualified), Croatia, Greece, Faroe Islands, Belarus, Andorra
Portugal came from behind and struck two late goals for a 3-1 win in the Faroe Islands on Friday that ensured their finals place. Croatia can still match Portugal's points total but have lost twice to the leaders. However, victory against Andorra took Croatia up to second ahead of Greece, who they welcome to Koprivnica on Tuesday to decide the runners-up slot.
Group H: Slovenia, France, Austria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cyprus
Slovenia ensured both they and France were confirmed as the top two on Friday as they drew 1-1 with the only side that could still catch them, Austria. France won 3-0 in Cyprus and are within a point of Slovenia, who have now completed their fixtures. France will pip Slovenia to first place (at least on head-to-head record) if Les Bleuets avoid defeat against Austria on Tuesday.
Group I: Denmark (qualified), Wales, Czechia, Iceland, Lithuania
Denmark lost for the first time in September, going down 4-2 in Iceland, but returned to form as they defeated Czechia 5-0. And although they were not in action on Friday, Denmark were confirmed in the finals as they only side that could catch them, Wales, lost their last match 2-1 at home to Czechia. If Czechia beat Lithuania on Tuesday, they will finish ahead of Wales on head-to-head record; Denmark will still be first even if they lose to Iceland as they have a head-to-head advantage over both Wales and Czechia.
U21 EURO qualifying team guide
- Italy and Spain have won a record five titles, followed by holders England and Germany (3), Netherlands (2) and Czechia, France, Serbia (as Yugoslavia) and Sweden as other former winners.
- England won the 2023 finals in Georgia and Romania, with Spain runners-up and both Israel and Ukraine making the semis. France, Georgia, Portugal and Switzerland fell in the quarter-finals, while Belgium, Croatia, Czechia, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway and Romania also took part.
- Andorra, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cyprus, Estonia, Faroe Islands, Gibraltar, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Moldova, Montenegro, Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland, San Marino and Wales began qualifying aiming to make the post-1994 one-venue finals for the first time.
- Albania and Bulgaria have never reached a one-venue U21 final tournament but did reach the knockout quarter-finals when the latter stages of the competition were entirely played over two legs before 1994.
- Georgia and Slovenia have only previously reached the final tournament as hosts.
U21 EURO qualifying match dates
Group stage
24–28 March 2023
15–20 June 2023
6–12 September 2023
12–17 October 2023
16–21 November 2023
21–26 March 2024
7 June 2024 (resumption of abandoned match)
4–10 September 2024
10–15 October 2024
Play-offs
11–19 November 2024