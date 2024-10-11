2025 Under-21 EURO qualifying groups and state of play: Denmark, Germany, Netherlands, Portugal, Spain through

Qualifying for the 2025 UEFA European Under-21 Championship is in progress with 52 teams competing in nine groups for 15 slots alongside hosts Slovakia.

Qualifying began in March 2023 but most teams kicked off their campaigns last September. The nine group winners and the three best runners-up (not counting results against sixth-placed teams) will qualify directly for the final tournament from 11 to 28 June 2025.

The last set of qualifying group stage matches runs until Tuesday. In September's games Netherlands and Spain both sealed qualification as group winners. Germany and Portugal joined them on Friday.

The six runners-up not directly qualified will progress to the November play-offs for the last three finals spots, drawn at 12:00 CET on Thursday. The final tournament draw is in Bratislava on 3 December.

State of play Qualified for finals: Denmark*, Germany*, Netherlands*, Portugal*, Slovakia (hosts), Spain*,﻿

*Group winners Confirmed in top two of group, not yet qualified: England (holders), Italy, Poland**, Ukraine

**Confirmed in second place Can also still win group: Austria, Finland, France, Republic of Ireland, Romania, Slovenia, Switzerland Can also still finish in top two of group: Belgium, Croatia, Czechia, Georgia, Greece, Norway, Scotland, Sweden, Wales

Pio Esposito (right) celebrates one of his four goals for Italy against San Marino Getty Images

Group A: Italy, Republic of Ireland, Norway, Türkiye, Latvia, San Marino

Unbeaten Italy defeated San Marino 7-0 and won 3-0 in Norway in September to extend their lead at the top. Ireland can still catch the Azzurrini having scored late to win 1-0 in Türkiye but were held 2-2 by Latvia and are four points adrift, though with two games left to Italy's one. Norway are two further points behind and on Friday visit Ireland, who four days later go to Italy.

Group B: Spain (qualified), Scotland, Belgium, Hungary, Kazakhstan, Malta

Unbeaten Spain qualified in September with wins in Scotland and Hungary. Scotland then won 5-0 in Malta and Belgium prevailed 3-0 in Kazakhstan but both trail Spain by six points and each have an inferior head-to-head record against the leaders. Scotland host Belgium on Friday, having won their away meeting 2-0 last November.

Group C: Netherlands (qualified), Sweden, Georgia, North Macedonia, Moldova, Gibraltar

Netherlands qualified in September, and remain perfect after completing nine of their ten fixtures. On Thursday, Sweden came from behind to beat Georgia 3-2 and move ahead of the 2023 quarter-finalists by a single point into second place. Sweden can clinch at least a play-off with a win in the Netherlands on Monday; otherwise Georgia can overtake them when they host North Macedonia on Monday.

Germany beat Bulgaria to seal their finals spot Getty Images

Group D: Germany (qualified), Poland, Bulgaria, Kosovo, Estonia, Israel

Germany sealed their finals slot on Friday as they defeated Bulgaria 2-1. Poland made sure of second place with a 4-0 win in Kosovo, the only other side that could still have made the top two.

Group E: Romania, Switzerland, Finland, Albania, Montenegro, Armenia

Romania won 6-2 in Montenegro on Friday to go top, at least until Switzerland face Finland later. Switzerland are currently two points behind Romania and one ahead of Finland (who will lead straight into first if they win tonight). In Tuesday's deciders, Romania host Switzerland and Finland play Montenegro.

Group F: Ukraine, England (holders), Serbia, Northern Ireland, Luxembourg, Azerbaijan

Ukraine have eight wins out of eight after a 2-1 defeats of Serbia and Northern Ireland and are confirmed in the top two, five points ahead of England. The holders, with Ben Futcher in interim charge, as 2023-winning coach Lee Carlsey has taken over the senior side on a caretaker basis, were held 0-0 in Northern Ireland and are also confirmed in the top two. England play Ukraine on Friday.

Group G: Portugal (qualified), Croatia, Greece, Faroe Islands, Belarus, Andorra

Portugal came from behind and struck two late goals for a 3-1 win in the Faroe Islands on Friday that ensured their finals place. Croatia can still catch Portugal on points but lost twice to the leaders. However, victory against Andorra took Croatia up to second ahead of Greece, who they welcome to Koprivnica on Tuesday to decide the runners-up slot.

Arnaud Kalimuendo (centre) celebrates his last-gasp winner for France in Bosnia and Herzegovina Fedja Krvavac

Group H: France, Slovenia, Austria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cyprus

France, whose coach Theirry Henry stepped down in August to be replaced by assistant Gérald Baticle, went top on Friday, winning 3-0 in Cyprus to move ahead of Slovenia on head-to-head record. Austria will go to within two points of the top two if they beat Slovenia (who would confirm both themselves and France as the top two if they avoid defeat in what is their last group fixture). On Tuesday, France host Austria.

Group I: Denmark (qualified), Wales, Czechia, Iceland, Lithuania

Denmark lost for the first time in September, going down 4-2 in Iceland, but returned to form as they defeated Czechia 5-0. And although they were not in action on Friday, Denmark were confirmed in the finals as they only side that could catch them, Wales, lost their last match 2-1 at home to Czechia. If Czechia beat Lithuania on Tuesday, they will finish ahead of Wales on head-to-head record (Denmark will still be first even if they lose to Iceland as they have a head-to-head advantage over both Wales and Czechia).

Italy and Spain have won a record five titles, followed by holders England and Germany (3), Netherlands (2) and Czechia, France, Serbia (as Yugoslavia) and Sweden as other former winners.

England won the 2023 finals in Georgia and Romania, with Spain runners-up and both Israel and Ukraine making the semis. France, Georgia, Portugal and Switzerland fell in the quarter-finals, while Belgium, Croatia, Czechia, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway and Romania also took part.

Andorra, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cyprus, Estonia, Faroe Islands, Gibraltar, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Moldova, Montenegro, Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland, San Marino and Wales began qualifying aiming to make the post-1994 one-venue finals for the first time.

Albania and Bulgaria have never reached a one-venue U21 final tournament but did reach the knockout quarter-finals when the latter stages of the competition were entirely played over two legs before 1994.

Georgia and Slovenia have only previously reached the final tournament as hosts.

Group stage

24–28 March 2023

15–20 June 2023

6–12 September 2023

12–17 October 2023

16–21 November 2023

21–26 March 2024

7 June 2024 (resumption of abandoned match)

4–10 September 2024

10–15 October 2024



Play-offs

11–19 November 2024

2025 U21 EURO in Slovakia