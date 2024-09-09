2025 Under-21 EURO qualifying groups and state of play: Netherlands through

Qualifying for the 2025 UEFA European Under-21 Championship is in progress with 52 teams competing in nine groups for 15 slots alongside hosts Slovakia.

Qualifying began in March 2023 but most teams kicked off their campaigns last September. Matches run until 15 October with the Netherlands becoming the first team to seal their place alongside Slovakia on Monday.

The nine group winners and the three best runners-up (not counting results against sixth-placed teams) will qualify directly for the final tournament from 11 to 28 June 2025. The draw is in Bratislava on 3 December. The other six runners-up will progress to the November play-offs for the last three finals spots, drawn on 17 October.

State of play Qualified for finals: Netherlands, Slovakia (hosts) Confirmed in top two of group: England (holders), Ukraine

2025 U21 EURO qualifying matches

Group A: Italy, Republic of Ireland, Norway, Latvia, Türkiye, San Marino

Unbeaten Italy beat San Marino 7-0 on Thursday to consolidate top spot, two points clear of the Republic of Ireland who scored late to win 1-0 in Türkiye on Friday. That returned Ireland to second, a point above Norway, who had briefly overtaken them with their 1-0 victory in Latvia the night before. Italy have played a game more than Ireland and Norway, who host the Azzurrini on Tuesday.

Group B: Spain, Scotland, Belgium Hungary, Kazakhstan, Malta

Unbeaten Spain opened up a six-point lead on Friday as they won 2-1 in Scotland. Scotland remain level on points with Belgium, who lost to Spain in March. With a head-to-head advantage over both Scotland and Belgium, 2023 runners-up Spain will qualify on Tuesday if they win in Hungary, who themselves are three points off second. Scotland visit Malta next and Belgium go to Kazakhstan.

Group C: Netherlands (qualified), Georgia, Sweden, North Macedonia, Moldova, Gibraltar

The Netherlands qualified as they followed Thursday's 5-0 victory against North Macedonia by winning 3-1 against Georgia on Monday, remaining perfect after nine of their ten fixtures. Noah Ohio struck in both games and now has seven goals, level as qualifying top scorer with England's Harvey Elliott.

Georgia, who beat the Netherlands to the 2023 quarter-finals, had overcome Moldova 3-0 in Thursday but a day later Sweden defeated Gibraltar 9-0 to go back within three points of second, and they visit Moldova on Tuesday. Sweden host Georgia on 10 October in an effective second-place decider, having drawn 0-0 in Batumi last year.

Group D: Germany, Poland, Bulgaria, Kosovo, Israel, Estonia

Germany's perfect record had been ended in the first of their March fixtures as they were held 0-0 by fourth-placed Kosovo. Yet after two wins against Israel, the second on Wednesday, Germany are now four points clear of Poland, who have a Tuesday assignment with Bulgaria, three points further back. Germany can qualify on Tuesday if they beat Estonia and Poland lose.

Group E: Romania, Switzerland, Finland, Albania, Montenegro, Armenia

Romania went top on Friday as they beat Montenegro 1-0 and Switzerland lost 2-1 at home to Albania, whose goalkeeper Klidman Lilo saved a late penalty. Romania lead Switzerland by two points; one further back are Finland, 3-1 victors in Armenia, and Albania, though they have just a single game left compared with their rivals' three. Finland welcome Romania on Tuesday when Switzerland go to Montenegro.

Group F: Ukraine, England (holders), Serbia, Northern Ireland, Luxembourg, Azerbaijan

Ukraine now have seven wins out of seven and are sure of a top-two finish after a 2-1 comeback win over Serbia on Friday. They sit two points clear of England, who have played a game more, after the latter's 0-0 draw in Northern Ireland, although that result was enough to ensure at least a play-off for the holders (who had Ben Futcher in interim charge, with 2023 winning coach Lee Carlsey taking over the senior side on a caretaker basis). Ukraine play their game in hand in Northern Ireland on Tuesday, hoping to be five points above England before the top two meet on 11 October in Bournemouth.

Group G: Portugal, Croatia, Greece, Faroe Islands, Belarus, Andorra

Croatia bounced back from their 5-1 loss away to leaders Portugal in March by beating the Faroe Islands 2-1 on Thursday to return to second place, two points better off than Greece, who have played a game more. The leading pair lock horns on Tuesday with Croatia two points shy of Portugal, while Greece aim to stay in contention as they face the Faroes.

Arnaud Kalimuendo (centre) celebrates his last-gasp winner for France in Bosnia and Herzegovina Fedja Krvavac

Group H: Slovenia, Austria, France, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cyprus

Slovenia retain pole position following Friday's 1-1 draw in France, whose coach Theirry Henry stepped down in August to be replaced by assistant Gérald Baticle. That result allowed Austria to overtake France by winning 2-0 in Bosnia and Herzegovina. Slovenia are two points ahead of Austria, with France (who have a game in hand) one further back. Austria's October dates with Slovenia and France look pivotal.

Group I: Denmark, Wales, Iceland, Czechia, Lithuania

Leaders Denmark lost for the first time on Friday as they fell 4-2 in Iceland, aided by a Kristall Máni Ingason hat-trick. Iceland now lie within two points of Denmark and Wales – and have a game in hand on both. Czechia are a further point behind after their 2-1 comeback win in Lithuania. There are two crucial games on Tuesday as Denmark host Czechia and Iceland play Wales.

Italy and Spain have won a record five titles, followed by holders England and Germany (3), Netherlands (2) and Czechia, France, Serbia (as Yugoslavia) and Sweden as other former winners.

England won the 2023 finals in Georgia and Romania, with Spain runners-up and both Israel and Ukraine making the semis. France, Georgia, Portugal and Switzerland fell in the quarter-finals, while Belgium, Croatia, Czechia, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway and Romania also took part.

Andorra, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cyprus, Estonia, Faroe Islands, Gibraltar, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Moldova, Montenegro, Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland, San Marino and Wales began qualifying aiming to make the post-1994 one-venue finals for the first time.

Albania and Bulgaria have never reached a one-venue U21 final tournament but did reach the knockout quarter-finals when the latter stages of the competition were entirely played over two legs before 1994.

Georgia and Slovenia have only previously reached the final tournament as hosts.

Group stage

24–28 March 2023

15–20 June 2023

6–12 September 2023

12–17 October 2023

16–21 November 2023

21–26 March 2024

7 June 2024 (resumption of abandoned match)

4–10 September 2024

10–15 October 2024



Play-offs

11–19 November 2024

2025 U21 EURO in Slovakia