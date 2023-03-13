Under-21 EURO finals tickets now on sale

Tickets are now on sale for the UEFA European Under-21 Championship final tournament in Georgia and Romania.

Get U21 EURO tickets Matches in Georgia: under21tickets.ge Matches in Romania: under21tickets.ro

When and where is U21 EURO?

The 2023 UEFA European Under-21 Championship will be played in Georgia and Romania from 21 June to 8 July. The tournament is staged at four stadiums in Romania (two in Cluj-Napoca and two in Bucharest) and four in Georgia (one each in Batumi and Kutaisi, and two in Tbilisi).

Groups A and C are played in Georgia. The groups are also paired for the quarter-finals and semi-finals, so all teams will remain in Georgia for as long as they are in the tournament.

Groups B and D are played in Romania, and again also paired for the quarter-finals and semi-finals. All teams will therefore remain in Romania for as long as they are in the tournament, at least until one moves to Georgia for the final at Batumi Arena.

Full U21 EURO match schedule

Where do I buy U21 EURO tickets?

Matches in Georgia: under21tickets.ge

Matches in Romania: under21tickets.ro

How much do U21 EURO tickets cost?

Visit the competition homepages for the two host nations for ticket prices, categories and offers, plus other information:

Georgia: gff.ge/under21/en/home/

Romania: frf.ro/under21-en/