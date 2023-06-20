Under-21 EURO preview: All the opening games featuring Belgium vs Netherlands, France vs Italy, Czechia vs England

The 2023 UEFA European Under-21 Championship begins in Georgia and Romania on Wednesday and Thursday as the four groups commence.

We preview the action with two quarter-final spots available in each group.

Wednesday's U21 EURO games

Georgia have a tough start to their debut U21 finals as the co-hosts take on the 2021 runners-up Portugal. The likes of Vitinha and Francisco Conceição return from that 2021 squad, although Fábio Vieira is ruled out by injury.

Portugal can also call on Fábio Silva, a UEFA Youth League winner with Porto in 2020, and several of Benfica's 2022 UEFA Youth League and Under-20 Intercontinental Cup winning squads (Samuel Soares, Tomás Araújo, João Neves, Henrique Araújo, Diego Moreira).

U21 EURO: Classic Portugal goals

Last year Georgia met several eventual finalists in warm-up friendlies, Portugal winning 4-1 in Covilhã in September thanks to goals from Paulo Bernardo, Samuel Costa, Henrique Araújo and Afonso Soua. Georgia's squad has been bolstered by several players who were last week part of the seniors' European Qualifiers selection.

Belgium were the first team to qualify in March 2022 and conceded just twice in their eight games. The Netherlands were unbeaten in a ten-fixture campaign, letting in only three, and can build on a promising 2021 campaign that was only stopped in the semis by eventual champions Germany.

Kjell Scherpen, Ludovit Reis, Jurgen Ekkelenkamp and Brian Brobbey all return from that 2021 Dutch squad. Brobbey and goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen link up having been with the senior team. The Ajax forward was also in the Netherlands selections that won U17 EURO in 2018 and 2019, with Wouter Berger, Ryan Gravenberch, Crysencio Summerville, Quinten Timber, Kenneth Taylor and Devyne Rensch also in one of those victorious squads.

U21 EURO: Classic Netherlands goals

Belgium lost all their games in their last U21 finals appearance in 2019, but 12 years earlier they did reach the semis, playing an exciting 2-2 group draw with hosts and eventual winners Netherlands.

Ukraine nearly pipped France in their group and overturned a 3-2 first-leg deficit to beat Slovakia in the play-offs, Danylo Sikan's 19-minute second-leg hat-trick earning a 3-0 win to end a 12-year finals absence. Sikan and Oleksii Kashchuk had helped Ukraine win the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup.

Croatia, who reached the 2021 quarter-finals thanks to an incredible last-gasp goal from Domagoj Bradarić against England, also had a dramatic play-off qualification, levelling the aggregate score late in Denmark and then winning on penalties. Many eyes are on tall striker Roko Šimić, son of Dario and hugely impressive in Salzburg's run to the 2022 UEFA Youth League final.

Like their fellow co-hosts, Romania have been handed an opener against one of their tournaments perennial contenders, Spain sharing the record of five titles with Italy. Semi-finalists in 2021, Spain have Hugo Guillamón, Abel Ruiz, Juan Miranda and Ander Barrenetxea back from that squad, while Sergio Gómez has played his part in Manchester City's spectacular season.

Romania had an unfortunate exit from the 2021 finals after drawing with the Netherlands and Germany, losing out in a three-way head-to-head goals scored tie-break. Two home March warm-ups, where they lost 2-0 to Portugal then drew 0-0 with Germany, were useful tests for a squad including 2021 veterans Radu Drăgușin, Alexandru Cîmpanu and Octavian Popescu.

Thursday's U21 EURO games

This is a swift reunion for two sides that had a tight race for first place in their qualifying group, home and away wins for England leaving them three points clear. Czechia edged out Israel in the play-offs, and can welcome back Matěj Kovář, Michal Fukala, Martin Vitík, Pavel Šulec and Adam Karabec from the squad pipped by Spain and Italy in their 2021 finals group.

England also went out at that stage in a three-way tie after conceding late to Croatia. They are the only team to qualify for all nine editions since the move to odd-numbered years in 2007, but have only made it out of their group on three occasions.

Still, they have a team not short of top-level experience with the likes of Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott, Emile Smith Rowe and Anthony Gordon involved, though their qualifying top scorer Folarin Balogun has since decided to represent the United States.

Germany had never won the U21 title before their 2009 success with the likes of Manuel Neuer, Jérôme Boateng, Mats Hummels, Sami Khedira and Mesut Özil. But they have triumphed in two of the last three editions and both Youssoufa Moukoko and Josha Vagnoman return from the victorious 2021 squad, while Kevin Schade comes direct from UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying. Patrick Osterhagen, Jan Thielmann, Ansgar Knauff and Jordan Beyer withdrew due to injury.

2021 final highlights: Germany 1-0 Portugal

Like England and Czechia, Germany and Israel met in qualifying, the holders winning both matches. Israel, after pipping Poland to second place, edged the Republic of Ireland on penalties in the play-offs.

Israel last competed in the finals as hosts in 2013, and only previously qualified by right in 2007. But the next generation reaching the final of the 2022 U19 EURO and coming third in the 2023 U-20 World Cup, as well as this qualification, shows Israel's growing reputation in age-group competitions. Coach Guy Luzon brings the experience of having previously been in charge in 2013, when Israel played in the finals as hosts, beating England but just missing out in their group behind Norway.

Norway have only previously qualified twice, in 1998 and 2013, but both times reached the semi-finals. Jørgen Strand Larsen and Hugo Vetlese were both promoted to the senior squad so Leif Gunnar Smerud, in charge since 2014 and in his last tournament as U21 coach, has called up Seedy Jatta and Joshua Kitolano.

U21 EURO: Classic Switzerland goals

Switzerland only just missed out on getting out of their group in 2021 despite opening with a 1-0 win against England through Dan Ndoye. He returns from that squad along with Leonidas Stergiou, Simon Sohm, Kastriot Imeri, Filip Stojilkovic and Fabian Rieder, who started against Brazil at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, a tournament in which Ardon Jashari also played.

France and joint-record five-time winners Italy both made the quarter-finals in 2021 and this time came through qualifying unbeaten, conceding just five goals in ten games.

The France squad includes Loïc Badé, fresh from Sevilla's UEFA Europa League final win against Roma, for whom Edoardo Bove came off the bench in Budapest. Italian-born Khéphren Thuram, son of Lilian and brother of Marcus, is also in France's 23.

Italy have lost Niccolò Pierozzi, Alessandro Zanoli and Moise Kean from their original long list, and coach Pauolo Nicolato has been experimenting with different line-ups since qualifying. Wilfried Gnonto, Sandro Tonali and Giorgio Scalvini have joined up from the senior squad while Raoul Bellanova appeared for Inter in the UEFA Champions League final.