UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

Under-21 EURO preview: All Thursday's opening games including France vs Italy, Czechia vs England, Germany vs Israel

Wednesday, June 21, 2023

The opening games in Groups C and D at the 2023 finals in Georgia and Romania take place on Thursday: we preview the action.

Edoardo Bove's Italy open their campaign against France on Thursday
Edoardo Bove's Italy open their campaign against France on Thursday Getty Images

The 2023 UEFA European Under-21 Championship continues in Georgia and Romania on Thursday as Groups C and D commence. We preview the action with two quarter-final spots available in each group.

Thursday's U21 EURO games

Watch highlights
See more

This is a swift reunion for two sides who had a tight race for first place in their qualifying group, home and away wins for England leaving them three points clear. Czechia edged out Israel in the play-offs, and can welcome back Matěj Kovář, Michal Fukala, Martin Vitík, Pavel Šulec and Adam Karabec from the squad pipped by Spain and Italy in their 2021 finals group.

England also went out at that stage in a three-way tie after conceding late to Croatia. They are the only team to qualify for all nine editions since the move to odd-numbered years in 2007, but have only made it out of their group on three occasions.

Still, they have a team not short of top-level experience with the likes of Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott, Emile Smith Rowe and Anthony Gordon involved, though their qualifying top scorer Folarin Balogun has since decided to represent the United States.

Watch highlights
See more

Germany had never won the U21 title before their 2009 success with the likes of Manuel Neuer, Jérôme Boateng, Mats Hummels, Sami Khedira and Mesut Özil. But they have triumphed in two of the last three editions and both Youssoufa Moukoko and Josha Vagnoman were part of the 2021-winning squad. Moukoko was at the 2022 senior FIFA World Cup, while Kevin Schade comes direct from UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying.

Regular captain (and another 2021 winner) Jonathan Burkardt is out injured, meaning Yann-Aurel Bisseck wears the armband, while Patrick Osterhagen, Jan Thielmann, Ansgar Knauff and Jordan Beyer were also ruled out pre-tournament. Noah Atubolu was confirmed on Wednesday as starting keeper by coach Antonio di Salvo, who assisted Stefan Kuntz in the triumphs of 2017 and 2021.

2021 final highlights: Germany 1-0 Portugal

Israel last competed in the finals as hosts in 2013, and only previously qualified by right in 2007. But the next generation reaching the final of the 2022 U19 EURO and coming third in the recent 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup, as well as this qualification, shows Israel's growing reputation in age-group competitions. Roy Revivo, Tomer Tzarfati, Dor Turgeman and Stav Lemkin were all among the U20 bronze-medallists in Argentina less than a fortnight ago.

Group C Live now

Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts
ENG England
Playing now
0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
GER Germany
Playing now
0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
CZE Czechia
Playing now
0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
ISR Israel
Playing now
0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
© 1998-2023 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Selected for you

Norway vs Switzerland facts
Live 21/06/2023

Norway vs Switzerland facts

Norway's first match in the UEFA European Under-21 Championship final tournament in a decade pits them against Switzerland.
France vs Italy facts
Live 21/06/2023

France vs Italy facts

Germany vs Israel facts
Live 21/06/2023

Germany vs Israel facts

Having been paired together in qualifying, Germany and Israel are reunited at the UEFA European Under-21 Championship final tournament.
Czechia vs England facts
Live 21/06/2023

Czechia vs England facts

Czechia and England face a rapid reunion as they kick off their UEFA European Under-21 Championship Group C campaigns.
Romania vs Spain facts
Live 20/06/2023

Romania vs Spain facts

Co-hosts Romania kick off their third successive UEFA European Under-21 Championship campaign at the Steaua Stadium.
Ukraine vs Croatia facts
Live 20/06/2023

Ukraine vs Croatia facts

Ukraine kick off their first UEFA European Under-21 Championship finals campaign in 12 years at the Giulești Stadium in Bucharest against Croatia.
Belgium vs Netherlands facts
Live 20/06/2023

Belgium vs Netherlands facts

Belgium will aim to kick off the 2023 UEFA European Under-21 Championship with a first competitive win against neighbours the Netherlands.
Georgia vs Portugal facts
Live 20/06/2023

Georgia vs Portugal facts

Co-hosts Georgia's first game in the 2023 UEFA European Under-21 Championship pits them against Portugal.
U21 EURO squads confirmed
Live 20/06/2023

U21 EURO squads confirmed

The 16 contenders have announced their final squads for the tournament in Georgia and Romania.
All the fixtures and results
Live 21/06/2023

All the fixtures and results

See all the fixtures in Georgia and Romania running from 21 June to 8 July.
Contenders: Group by group
Live 20/06/2023

Contenders: Group by group

We introduce the 16 teams that will compete in Romania and Georgia from 21 June to 8 July.
U21 EURO: All you need to know
Live 20/06/2023

U21 EURO: All you need to know

The tournament is scheduled to be played in Georgia and Romania from 21 June to 8 July.