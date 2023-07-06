Where to watch the 2023 Under-21 EURO final
Thursday, July 6, 2023
See where you can watch the 2023 UEFA European Under-21 Championship final between England and Spain.
Under-21 EURO rights holders
Please check individual broadcaster schedules for details about which matches will be televised or streamed in your territory.
All information is subject to agreements being reached between UEFA and individual broadcasters.
UEFA.tv
Matches will be streamed live in certain territories on UEFA.tv. Highlights of all matches will be available to view as of midnight CET.
Please check the UEFA.tv home screen for matches that may be available in your territory.
Official Under-21 EURO broadcast partners
Partners in Europe and across the globe will be broadcasting U21 EURO. Find your local broadcast partner(s) below.
Europe
Albania: RTSH Sport
Andorra: M6, beIN Sports France, TVE Spain
Armenia: Public TV Armenia
Austria: ORF
Azerbaijan: Public TV Azerbaijan
Belgium: RTBF, VRT
Bosnia and Herzegovina: BHRT
Bulgaria: BNT
Croatia: HRT Croatia
Cyprus: CyBC
Czechia: Ceska Televize
Estonia: ERR
Finland: YLE
France: M6, beIN Sports France
Georgia: GPB
Germany: ProSiebenSat.1
Gibraltar: UEFA.tv
Greece: ERT Greece
Hungary: MTVA Hungary
Israel: KAN, Charlton
Italy: RAI
Kazakhstan: QAZSPORT
Kosovo: RTK Kosovo
Latvia: LT
Liechtenstein: SRG SSR
Lithuania: LRT
Luxembourg: RTBF
Malta: PBS
Moldova: TVR
Monaco: M6, beIN Sports France
Montenegro: RTCG
Netherlands: NOS
North Macedonia: MKRTV Macedonia
Norway: NRK TV
Poland: TVP
Portugal: RTP Portugal, Canal 11
Republic of Ireland: UEFA.tv
Romania: TVR
San Marino: RAI
Serbia: RTS Serbia
Slovakia: RTV Slovakia
Slovenia: RTV Slovenia
Spain: TVE Spain
Sweden: SVT
Switzerland: SRG SSR
Türkiye: TRT
Ukraine: Public Broadcasting Company
United Kingdom: Channel 4, UEFA.tv
Vatican City: RAI
Outside Europe
Afghanistan: UEFA.tv
Algeria: beIN Sports MENA
American Samoa: CBS, TUDN USA
Anguilla: UEFA.tv
Antigua & Barbuda: UEFA.tv
Argentina: UEFA.tv
Aruba: UEFA.tv
Australia: UEFA.tv
Bahamas: UEFA.tv
Bahrain: beIN Sports MENA
Bangladesh: UEFA.tv
Barbados: UEFA.tv
Belize: UEFA.tv
Benin: New World TV
Bermuda: CBS
Bhutan: UEFA.tv
Bolivia: UEFA.tv
Bonaire: UEFA.tv
Brazil: UEFA.tv
British Virgin Islands: UEFA.tv
Burkina Faso: New World TV
Burundi: New World TV
Cambodia: UEFA.tv
Cameroon: New World TV
Canada: CBS
Cayman Islands: UEFA.tv
Central African Republic: New World TV
Chad: beIN Sports MENA, New World TV
Chile: UEFA.tv
PR China: UEFA.tv
Christmas Islands: UEFA.tv
Colombia: UEFA.tv
Comoros: New World TV
Congo Republic: New World TV
Cook Islands: UEFA.tv
Costa Rica: UEFA.tv
Cuba: UEFA.tv
Curacao: UEFA.tv
Democratic Republic of Congo: New World TV
Djibouti: beIN Sports MENA, New World TV
Dominica: UEFA.tv
Dominican Republic: UEFA.tv
Ecuador: UEFA.tv
Egypt: beIN Sports MENA
El Salvador: UEFA.tv
Falkland Islands: UEFA.tv
Fiji & Pacific Islands: UEFA.tv
French Guyana: beIN Sports France, M6
French Polynesia: beIN Sports France, M6
French Southern And Antarctic Lands: beIN Sports France, M6
Gabon: New World TV
Grenada: UEFA.tv
Guadeloupe: beIN Sports France, M6
Guam: CBS, TUDN USA
Guatemala: UEFA.tv
Guinea: New World TV
Guyana: UEFA.tv
Haiti: UEFA.tv
Honduras: UEFA.tv
Hong Kong SAR: PCCW
India & Indian Sub-Continent: UEFA.tv
Indonesia: UEFA.tv
Iran: beIN Sports MENA
Iraq: beIN Sports MENA
Ivory Coast: New World TV
Jamaica: UEFA.tv
Japan: UEFA.tv
Jordan: beIN Sports MENA
Kiribati: UEFA.tv
Korea Republic: CJ Media
Kuwait: beIN Sports MENA
Kyrgyzstan: UEFA.tv
Laos: UEFA.tv
Lebanon: beIN Sports MENA
Libya: beIN Sports MENA
Macau SAR: UEFA.tv
Madagascar: beIN Sports France, New World TV
Mali: New World TV
Malaysia and Brunei Darussalam: UEFA.tv
Maldives: UEFA.tv
Mariana Islands: CBS, TUDN USA
Marshall Islands: UEFA.tv
Martinique: beIN Sports France, M6
Mauritania: beIN Sports MENA, New World TV
Mauritius: beIN Sports France, New World TV
Mayotte: beIN Sports France, M6
Mexico: UEFA.tv
Micronesia: UEFA.tv
Midway: CBS, TUDN USA
Monaco: beIN Sports France, M6
Mongolia: UEFA.tv
Montserrat: UEFA.tv
Morocco: beIN Sports MENA
Myanmar: UEFA.tv
Nauru: UEFA.tv
Nepal: UEFA.tv
Netherlands Antilles: UEFA.tv
Nevis: UEFA.tv
New Caledonia: beIN Sports France , M6
New Zealand: UEFA.tv
Nicaragua: UEFA.tv
Niger: New World TV
Niue: UEFA.tv
North Korea: UEFA.tv
Oman: beIN Sports MENA
Pakistan: UEFA.tv
Palau: UEFA.tv
Palestine (Gaza Strip and West Bank): beIN Sports MENA
Panama: UEFA.tv
Paraguay: UEFA.tv
Peru: UEFA.tv
Philippines: UEFA.tv
Pitcairn Islands: UEFA.tv
Puerto Rico: CBS, TUDN USA
Qatar: beIN Sports MENA
Réunion: beIN Sports France, M6
Rwanda: New World TV
Saba: UEFA.tv
Samoa: UEFA.tv
Saudi Arabia: beIN Sports MENA
Senegal: New World TV
Seychelles: New World TV
Singapore: UEFA.tv
Solomon Islands: UEFA.tv
Somalia: beIN Sports MENA
South Sudan: beIN Sports MENA
Sri Lanka: UEFA.tv
St. Barts: beIN Sports France, M6
St. Christopher: UEFA.tv
St. Eustatius: UEFA.tv
St. Kitts & Nevis: UEFA.tv
St. Lucia: UEFA.tv
St. Martin: beIN Sports France, M6
St. Pierre & Miquelon: beIN Sports France, M6
St. Vincent & the Grenadines: UEFA.tv
Sudan: beIN Sports MENA
Suriname: UEFA.tv
Syria: beIN Sports MENA
Taiwan/Chinese Taipei: UEFA.tv
Tajikistan: UEFA.tv
Thailand: UEFA.tv
Tibet: UEFA.tv
Togo: New World TV
Tokelau: UEFA.tv
Tonga: UEFA.tv
Tortola: UEFA.tv
Trinidad & Tobago: UEFA.tv
Tunisia: beIN Sports MENA
Turkmenistan: UEFA.tv
Turks & Caicos Islands: UEFA.tv
Tuvalu: UEFA.tv
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports MENA
United States of America: CBS, TUDN USA
Uruguay: UEFA.tv
US Minor Outlying Islands: CBS
US Virgin Islands: CBS, TUDN USA
Uzbekistan: UEFA.tv
Vanuatu: UEFA.tv
Venezuela: UEFA.tv
Vietnam: UEFA.tv
Wallis & Futuna: beIN Sports France, M6
Western Sahara: UEFA.tv
Yemen: beIN Sports MENA