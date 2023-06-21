UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Every UEFA European Under-21 Championship Player of the Match

Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Check out who took the Player of the Match award after every U21 EURO game.

Olexiy Kashchuk poses with his Player of the Match award following Ukraine's defeat of Croatia
Olexiy Kashchuk poses with his Player of the Match award following Ukraine's defeat of Croatia UEFA via Getty Images

The Player of the Match award is given to the top performer in every UEFA Under-21 EURO game.

UEFA's Technical Observers decide who is honoured, with an official trophy handed to the successful candidate after full time in each respective game. Bolded teams below are those of the selected player.

Group stage

Matchday 1

21/06: Georgia 2-0 Portugal – André Almeida
21/06: Belgium 0-0 Netherlands – Bart Verbruggen
21/06: Ukraine 2-0 Croatia – Olexiy Kashchuk
21/06: Romania 0-3 Spain – Rodri
22/06: Czechia vs England
22/06: Germany vs Israel
22/06: Norway vs Switzerland
22/06: France vs Italy

Matchday 2

24/06: Georgia vs Belgium
24/06: Portugal vs Netherlands
24/06: Romania vs Ukraine
24/06: Spain vs Croatia
25/06: Czechia vs Germany
25/06: England vs Israel
25/06: Switzerland vs Italy
25/06: Norway vs France

Matchday 3

27/06: Netherlands vs Georgia
27/06: Portugal vs Belgium
27/06: Croatia vs Romania
27/06: Spain vs Ukraine
28/06: England vs Germany
28/06: Israel vs Czechia
28/06: Switzerland vs France
28/06: Italy vs Norway

Quarter-finals

01/07: Winner Group A vs Runner-up Group C –
01/07: Winner Group B vs Runner-up Group D –
02/07: Winner Group C vs Runner-up Group A –
02/07: Winner Group D vs Runner-up Group B –

Semi-finals

05/07: A1/C2 vs C1/A2 –
05/07: B1/D2 vs D1/B2 –

Final

08/07: Final –

