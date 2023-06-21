Every UEFA European Under-21 Championship Player of the Match

The Player of the Match award is given to the top performer in every UEFA Under-21 EURO game.

UEFA's Technical Observers decide who is honoured, with an official trophy handed to the successful candidate after full time in each respective game. Bolded teams below are those of the selected player.

Group stage

Matchday 1

21/06: Georgia 2-0 Portugal – André Almeida

21/06: Belgium 0-0 Netherlands – Bart Verbruggen

21/06: Ukraine 2-0 Croatia – Olexiy Kashchuk

21/06: Romania 0-3 Spain – Rodri

22/06: Czechia vs England –

22/06: Germany vs Israel –

22/06: Norway vs Switzerland –

22/06: France vs Italy –

Matchday 2

24/06: Georgia vs Belgium –

24/06: Portugal vs Netherlands –

24/06: Romania vs Ukraine –

24/06: Spain vs Croatia –

25/06: Czechia vs Germany –

25/06: England vs Israel –

25/06: Switzerland vs Italy –

25/06: Norway vs France –

Matchday 3

27/06: Netherlands vs Georgia –

27/06: Portugal vs Belgium –

27/06: Croatia vs Romania –

27/06: Spain vs Ukraine –

28/06: England vs Germany –

28/06: Israel vs Czechia –

28/06: Switzerland vs France –

28/06: Italy vs Norway –

Quarter-finals

01/07: Winner Group A vs Runner-up Group C –

01/07: Winner Group B vs Runner-up Group D –

02/07: Winner Group C vs Runner-up Group A –

02/07: Winner Group D vs Runner-up Group B –

Semi-finals

05/07: A1/C2 vs C1/A2 –

05/07: B1/D2 vs D1/B2 –

Final

08/07: Final –