Thursday round-up: Switzerland, England and France make winning starts

Switzerland, England and France made winning starts to the UEFA European Under-21 Championship finals but holders Germany were held to a draw by ten-man Israel.

Thursday's results

Czechia 0-2 England

Germany 1-1 Israel

Norway 1-2 Switzerland

France 2-1 Italy

England made a victorious start to their Group C campaign courtesy of two second-half strikes in Batumi. Jacob Ramsey and Noni Madueke went closest for the Young Lions in an opening period replete with chances, while Václav Sejk and Vasil Kušej threatened for Czechia at the other end.

Ramsey broke the deadlock shortly after the break, following a neat interchange with Anthony Gordon. From then on, England took full control, sealing the points in the closing seconds via substitute Emile Smith Rowe's tap-in after good work from fellow replacement Cameron Archer.

Player of the Match: Jacob Ramsey (England)

Key stat: The Young Lions won their opening fixture at this tournament for the first time in seven editions.



Highlights: Czechia 0-2 England

Two penalty saves from Israel's Daniel Peretz gave them a hard-earned point against Germany. In a game played in driving rain until the later stages, the holders had a second-minute penalty when Roy Revivo tripped Kevin Schade only for Peretz to save Youssoufa Moukoko's kick. Germany were on top but in the 20th minute Oscar Gloukh's ball sent Dor Turgeman clear to outfox Yann Bisseck and shoot past Noah Atubolu. Six minutes later, though, captain Bisseck nodded in Angelo Stiller's free-kick.

Israel lost Eden Karzev to two bookings late in the first half and after the break were almost permanently on the defensive. Germany had another penalty with ten minutes left when Gil Cohen used his arm to impede Tom Krauß, and this time substitute Jessic Ngankam stepped up, only for Peretz to save again, with Schade unable to capitalise on the rebound.

Player of the Match: Daniel Peretz (Israel)

Key stat: Four Israel players involved – Revivo, Turgeman, Stav Lemkin and substitute Anan Khalaili – were part of the squad who won FIFA U-20 World Cup bronze in Argentina on 11 June.

Highlights: Germany 1-1 Israel

Next Group C games (Sunday): Czechia vs Germany, England vs Israel

Group C Live now Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts ENG England Playing now 1 1 0 0 2 0 2 3 GER Germany Playing now 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1 ISR Israel Playing now 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1 CZE Czechia Playing now 1 0 0 1 0 2 -2 0

Two goals of great individual quality helped Switzerland defeat Norway in the opening game of Group D. Norway went in front thanks to a superb solo strike when Emil Ceïde danced away from two defenders before curling a shot into the far corner.

The Scandinavians had opportunities to add to their advantage, but Dan Ndoye showed poise to cap a blistering counterattack and level before the break. Kastriot Imeri made it a treble of brilliant goals in Cluj when he bent a low shot beyond Mads Christiansen 11 minutes into the second half to give the 2011 runners-up the points.

Player of the Match: Dan Ndoye (Switzerland)

Key stat: Switzerland goalscorer Ndoye had a total of nine attempts during the match – four more shots than any other player in the tournament so far.

Highlights: Norway 1-2 Switzerland

Two of the competition heavyweights showed their pedigree in an entertaining display of attacking menace in Cluj-Napoca. France took a spectacular 22nd-minute lead when Arnaud Kalimuendo's audacious back-heel angled Pierre Kalulu's low cross beyond Marco Carnesecchi, but Italy were level 14 minutes later, Pietro Pellegri heading in powerfully from Sandro Tonali's free-kick.

Bradley Barcola's persistence paid off when he won possession inside the Azzurrini penalty area and restored his side's advantage in the 62nd minute, and France were indebted to Lucas Chevalier's excellent triple save and the woodwork, which kept out Raoul Bellanova's effort, either side of Loïc Badé's dismissal with seven minutes remaining.

Player of the Match: Kouadio Koné (France)

Key stat: France have never conceded more than once in any of their 13 group stage matches at the finals.

Highlights: France 2-1 Italy

Next Group D games (Sunday): Switzerland vs Italy, Norway vs France