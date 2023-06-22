UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Thursday round-up: Switzerland and England make winning starts

Thursday, June 22, 2023

Switzerland came from behind while England showed their strength after half-time to start the Under-21 finals with victories although holders Germany were held by Israel.

Kastriot Imeri celebrates his winner for Switzerland
Switzerland and England made winning starts to the UEFA European Under-21 Championship finals but holders Germany were held to a draw by ten-man Israel.

Thursday's results
Czechia 0-2 England
Germany 1-1 Israel
Norway 1-2 Switzerland
France vs Italy (20:45 CET)

England made a victorious start to their Group C campaign courtesy of two second-half strikes in Batumi. Jacob Ramsey and Noni Madueke went closest for the Young Lions in an opening period replete with chances, while Václav Sejk and Vasil Kušej threatened for Czechia at the other end.

Ramsey broke the deadlock shortly after the break, following a neat interchange with Anthony Gordon. From then on, England took full control, sealing the points in the closing seconds via substitute Emile Smith Rowe's tap-in after good work from fellow replacement Cameron Archer.

Player of the Match: Jacob Ramsey (England)

Key stat: The Young Lions won their opening fixture at this tournament for the first time in seven editions.

Two penalty saves from Israel's Daniel Peretz gave them a hard-earned point against Germany. In a game played in driving rain until the later stages, the holders had a second-minute penalty when Roy Revivo tripped Kevin Schade only for Peretz to save Youssoufa Moukoko's kick. Germany were on top but in the 20th minute Oscar Gloukh's ball sent Dor Turgeman clear to outfox Yann Bisseck and shoot past Noah Atubolu. Six minutes later, though, captain Bisseck nodded in Angelo Stiller's free-kick.

Israel lost Eden Karzev to two bookings late in the first half and after the break were almost permanently on the defensive. Germany had another penalty with ten minutes left when Gil Cohen used his arm to impede Tom Krauß, and this time substitute Jessic Ngankam stepped up, only for Peretz to save again, with Schade unable to capitalise on the rebound.

Player of the Match: Daniel Peretz (Israel)

Key stat: Four Israel players involved – Revivo, Turgeman, Stav Lemkin and substitute Anan Khalaili – were part of the squad who won FIFA U-20 World Cup bronze in Argentina on 11 June.

Next Group C games (Sunday): Czechia vs Germany, England vs Israel

