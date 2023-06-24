UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Under-21 EURO preview: What to look out for on Sunday

Saturday, June 24, 2023

The 2023 finals in Georgia and Romania continue on Sunday. We preview the four remaining Matchday 2 games.

Chelsea's Noni Madueke in action for England in Georgia
Chelsea's Noni Madueke in action for England in Georgia UEFA via Getty Images

The 2023 UEFA European Under-21 Championship continues on Sunday.

We preview the action in the race for the two quarter-final spots in each section.

Sunday's U21 EURO games

Group C Live now

Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts
ENG England
Playing now
1 1 0 0 2 0 2 3
GER Germany
Playing now
1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1
ISR Israel
Playing now
1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1
CZE Czechia
Playing now
1 0 0 1 0 2 -2 0
Held by Israel in their tournament opener, champions Germany will look to record a first win of the 2023 edition against a Czechia side who lost to England on Matchday 1. This will be the third time in the last five tournaments that these sides have met in the group stage, with the importance of three points not lost on Germany coach Antonio Di Salvo: "It'll be an interesting and important game for both teams. I'm optimistic we'll win."

Highlights: Germany 1-1 Israel

Czechia goalkeeper Vitezslav Jaroš was in similarly bullish mood following the England defeat, saying: "We can't lose. A win would be ideal. We'll just have to go out, leave everything out there and hopefully get a win." A second loss, however, would end their hopes of matching their 2002 title.

England are in their ninth straight U21 EURO but the 2-0 triumph against Czechia was their first opening win since 2009, when they last made the final. Jacob Ramsey and Emile Smith-Rowe got the goals, those two alone summing up the Premier League quality that manager Lee Carsley can call on. A second win would take them to the quarter-finals but they will be without injured Tommy Doyle and injured Max Aarons.

Highlights: Czechia 0-2 England

Two Daniel Peretz penalty saves helped Israel earn a 1-1 draw against holders Germany, with coach Guy Luzon likening his goalkeeper's performance to that of David de Gea when Spain won this tournament in Israel in 2013. Key man Oscar Gloukh should be fit despite cramp against Germany but Eden Karzev is suspended, while much of the squad also took part in the run to FIFA U-20 World Cup bronze in Argentina earlier this month. Luzon (who was also in charge when Israel beat England 1-0 in the 2013 finals as hosts) has faith, saying of his team: "They have a big heart."

Group D Live now

Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts
SUI Switzerland
Playing now
1 1 0 0 2 1 1 3
FRA France
Playing now
1 1 0 0 2 1 1 3
NOR Norway
Playing now
1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0
ITA Italy
Playing now
1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0
