Under-21 EURO preview: What to look out for on Matchday 2

The 2023 UEFA European Under-21 Championship continues on Saturday and Sunday.

We preview the action in the race for the two quarter-final spots in each section.

Saturday's U21 EURO games

Group A Live now Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts GEO Georgia Playing now 1 1 0 0 2 0 2 3 NED Netherlands Playing now 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 BEL Belgium Playing now 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 POR Portugal Playing now 1 0 0 1 0 2 -2 0

Co-hosts Georgia started with a shock 2-0 win against Portugal in front of a 24,524-strong crowd at Paichadze Stadium, and are expecting another substantial attendance for their second game in Tbilisi, where Ramaz Svanadze's side could potentially qualify for the knockout phase of the tournament with a match to spare.

Highlights: Georgia 2-0 Portugal

Belgium drew 0-0 with the Netherlands in their opener, and coach Jacky Mathijssen was pleased with how his team grew into the game. The Young Devils were on the back foot in the first half but turned the tide after half-time with Loïs Openda and Michel-Ange Balikwisha passing up decent chances. Finishing the opportunities that come their way will be crucial on Matchday 2.

Portugal's opening game against co-hosts Georgia did not go as planned; they conceded twice in the first half and then had Tomás Araújo dismissed in the second. "It was a thankless game for us," said coach Rui Jorge. "When we are not at the level we have to be at, we can be punished." Jorge's side will look to avoid further punishment this time.

Highlights: Belgium 0-0 Netherlands

The Netherlands bossed their first half against Belgium (Kenneth Taylor notably hit the post) but were pegged back after the restart. Tellingly, their goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen was named Player of the Match in that goalless draw. Their challenge here is to extend that excellent first-half display into a 90-minute performance.

Group B Live now Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts ESP Spain Playing now 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 3 UKR Ukraine Playing now 1 1 0 0 2 0 2 3 CRO Croatia Playing now 1 0 0 1 0 2 -2 0 ROU Romania Playing now 1 0 0 1 0 3 -3 0

Co-hosts Romania could not deny finals favourites Spain but held their ground until the 55th minute, ultimately losing 3-0. Their margin for error is down to nothing as they take on Ukraine, but two factors could count in their favour: they will have support from the stands and should have captain Vladimir Screciu back, the midfielder now rested after returning from senior team duty.

Highlights: Ukraine 2-0 Croatia

Ukraine impressed technically and tactically as they won 2-0 against Croatia; captain Artem Bondarenko excelled while Olexiy Kashchuk scored their first goal and provided the assist for the second. For the match against Romania, they may also call on their biggest star, Chelsea's Mykhailo Mudryk, who missed the opener with a ligament injury.

After their impressive opening win over Romania, Spain could potentially qualify for the quarter-finals with victory at Giulești Stadium. In winger Rodri they have a creative talent in the mood, but he was not the only one to shine on Wednesday with Spain fast to find their rhythm, mustering 24 shots and 28 crosses.

Highlights: Romania 0-3 Spain

Croatia, by contrast, will have to improve on their display against Ukraine when they paid for a slow start to each half. That was coach Dragan Skočić's first game at the helm, and a squad missing eight players looked like they needed time. That is in short supply now, however, and Skočić needs a response on Saturday.

Sunday's U21 EURO games

Group C Live now Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts ENG England Playing now 1 1 0 0 2 0 2 3 GER Germany Playing now 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1 ISR Israel Playing now 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1 CZE Czechia Playing now 1 0 0 1 0 2 -2 0

Held by Israel in their tournament opener, champions Germany will look to record a first win of the 2023 edition against a Czechia side who lost to England on Matchday 1. This will be the third time in the last five tournaments that these sides have met in the group stage, with the importance of three points not lost on Germany coach Antonio Di Salvo: "It'll be an interesting and important game for both teams. I'm optimistic we'll win."

Highlights: Germany 1-1 Israel

Czechia goalkeeper Vitezslav Jaroš was in similarly bullish mood following the England defeat, saying: "We can't lose. A win would be ideal. We'll just have to go out, leave everything out there and hopefully get a win."

England are in their ninth straight U21 EURO but the 2-0 triumph against Czechia was their first opening win since 2009, when they last made the final. Jacob Ramsey and Emile Smith-Rowe got the goals, those two alone summing up the Premier League quality that manager Lee Carsley can call on.

Highlights: Czechia 0-2 England

Two Daniel Peretz penalty saves helped Israel earn a 1-1 draw against holders Germany, with coach Guy Luzon likening his goalkeeper's performance to that of David de Gea when Spain won this tournament in Israel in 2013. Key man Oscar Gloukh (hamstring) is a doubt and Eden Karzev is suspended, but Luzon has faith, saying of his team: "They have a big heart."

Group D Live now Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts SUI Switzerland Playing now 1 1 0 0 2 1 1 3 FRA France Playing now 1 1 0 0 2 1 1 3 NOR Norway Playing now 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0 ITA Italy Playing now 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0

The two neighbouring nations come into this game with contrasting moods, and with Italy in need of a positive result. The Azzurrini put in a good performance against France, but still lost 2-1 and must respond against Switzerland. "We must regroup and look at the next two games," said coach Paolo Nicolato.

Highlights: Norway 1-2 Switzerland

The Nati showed their strength on the break as they beat Norway, Basel forward Dan Ndoye getting their opening goal of the tournament after a jet-heeled burst forward. Patrick Rahmen's side also showed resilience to bounce back after conceding first. Italy will surely have taken note.

Norway took the lead and missed further chances before losing to Switzerland, and will hope to find a more clinical edge here. Oscar Bobb and Emil Ceïde impressed in the final third (the latter scoring a superb goal) and are likely to pose difficult questions to a French backline shorn of suspended Loïc Badé.

Highlights: France 2-1 Italy

Mohamed Simakan is the likely replacement for UEFA Europa League-winner Badé, whose late dismissal against Italy was offset by some outstanding goalkeeping from Lucas Chevalier. France have great attacking options, with opening-game goalscorers Arnaud Kalimuendo and Bradley Barcola in top form.