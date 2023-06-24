Under-21 EURO preview: What to look out for on Sunday

The 2023 UEFA European Under-21 Championship continues on Sunday.

We preview the action in the race for the two quarter-final spots in each section.

Sunday's U21 EURO games

Group C Live now Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts ENG England Playing now 1 1 0 0 2 0 2 3 GER Germany Playing now 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1 ISR Israel Playing now 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1 CZE Czechia Playing now 1 0 0 1 0 2 -2 0

Held by Israel in their tournament opener, champions Germany will look to record a first win of the 2023 edition against a Czechia side who lost to England on Matchday 1. This will be the third time in the last five tournaments that these sides have met in the group stage, with the importance of three points not lost on Germany coach Antonio Di Salvo: "It'll be an interesting and important game for both teams. I'm optimistic we'll win."

Highlights: Germany 1-1 Israel

Czechia goalkeeper Vitezslav Jaroš was in similarly bullish mood following the England defeat, saying: "We can't lose. A win would be ideal. We'll just have to go out, leave everything out there and hopefully get a win." A second loss, however, would end their hopes of matching their 2002 title.

England are in their ninth straight U21 EURO but the 2-0 triumph against Czechia was their first opening win since 2009, when they last made the final. Jacob Ramsey and Emile Smith-Rowe got the goals, those two alone summing up the Premier League quality that manager Lee Carsley can call on. A second win would take them to the quarter-finals but they will be without injured Tommy Doyle and injured Max Aarons.

Highlights: Czechia 0-2 England

Two Daniel Peretz penalty saves helped Israel earn a 1-1 draw against holders Germany, with coach Guy Luzon likening his goalkeeper's performance to that of David de Gea when Spain won this tournament in Israel in 2013. Key man Oscar Gloukh should be fit despite cramp against Germany but Eden Karzev is suspended, while much of the squad also took part in the run to FIFA U-20 World Cup bronze in Argentina earlier this month. Luzon (who was also in charge when Israel beat England 1-0 in the 2013 finals as hosts) has faith, saying of his team: "They have a big heart."

Group D Live now Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts SUI Switzerland Playing now 1 1 0 0 2 1 1 3 FRA France Playing now 1 1 0 0 2 1 1 3 NOR Norway Playing now 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0 ITA Italy Playing now 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0

The two neighbouring nations come into this game with contrasting moods, and with Italy in need of a positive result. The Azzurrini put in a good performance against France, but still lost 2-1 and must respond against Switzerland. "We must regroup and look at the next two games," said coach Paolo Nicolato.

Highlights: Norway 1-2 Switzerland

The Nati showed their strength on the break as they beat Norway, Basel forward Dan Ndoye getting their opening goal of the tournament after a jet-heeled burst forward, and another victory could mean early progress. Patrick Rahmen's side also showed resilience to bounce back after conceding first. Italy will surely have taken note.

Norway took the lead and missed further chances before losing to Switzerland, and will hope to find a more clinical edge here. Oscar Bobb and Emil Ceïde impressed in the final third (the latter scoring a superb goal) and are likely to pose difficult questions to a French backline shorn of suspended Loïc Badé.

Highlights: France 2-1 Italy

Mohamed Simakan is the likely replacement for UEFA Europa League-winner Badé, whose late dismissal against Italy was offset by some outstanding goalkeeping from Lucas Chevalier. France have great attacking options, with opening-game goalscorers Arnaud Kalimuendo and Bradley Barcola in top form; a second victory could take them through depending on the other resut.