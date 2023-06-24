Saturday Under-21 EURO round-up: Georgia joy, Ukraine and Spain through

Co-hosts Georgia fought back to earn a famous draw, while Ukraine and Spain earned places in the 2023 UEFA European Under-21 Championship quarter-finals, but Romania and Croatia's hopes of qualifying foundered on Saturday.

Giorgi Tsitaishvili and Giorgi Guliashvili came off the bench to turn the game on its head as Georgia came from 2-0 down to draw in front of a U21 EURO final tournament record-breaking crowd in Tbilisi and remain two points clear at the top, having beaten Portugal on the opening day.

Belgium, who drew their opener with the Netherlands, had looked more than comfortable with Maxim De Cuyper heading their first on 15 minutes before Largie Ramazani found the top corner with another header seven minutes before the break. However, the substitutes ensured that the big home crowd was not disappointed. Tsitaishvili pulled one back with a low drive from the edge of the box on 51 minutes and then a far-post header three minutes from time from Guliashvili sparked wild scenes.

Player of the Match: Maxim De Cuyper (Belgium)

Key stat: The game in Tbilisi was the most attended UEFA Under-21 final tournament match in history. The crowd: 41,887.

The Netherlands fought back to deny Portugal victory thanks to Brian Brobbey's close-range equaliser. Brobbey had twice been denied by Portugal keeper Celton Biai, but pounced at the far post to prod home sub Wouter Burger's knock-down following a corner.

Portugal had taken the lead midway through the first half, with André Almeida applying a first-time finish after good work by Pedro Neto. The 2021 runners-up could have sealed the win in added time, but Oranje goalie Bart Verbruggen denied sub Francisco Conceição and Portugal remain a point off second place.

Player of the Match: Brian Brobbey (Netherlands)

Key stat: Portugal's opener was the first goal the Netherlands have conceded in eight Under-21 EURO outings (qualifying included).

Victor Dican’s own goal earned Ukraine a deserved second Group A win in Bucharest, the unfortunate defender nudging Maksym Braharu’s ball past Ştefan Târnovanu just as it seemed that the co-hosts would cling on for a first point.

Louis Munteanu passed up two decent chances early for Romania, but they were rarely allowed time on the ball after the opening ten minutes as Ruslan Rotan’s side picked their passes astutely. Târnovanu made two fine saves to deny Olexiy Kashchuk in the first half, and Danylo Sikan smashed the ball against the crossbar at the start of the second period. Ukraine always looked like scoring, but could not find the finishing touch themselves.

Player of the Match: Artem Bondarenko (Ukraine)

Key stat: Ukraine have won successive U21 EURO final tournament matches for the first time (excluding wins via penalty shoot-outs).

Spain sealed a quarter-final spot with a game to spare thanks to this narrow victory, which also ended Croatia's last-eight hopes. The key moment arrived after just 20 seconds, with Abel Ruiz sweeping home Sergio Gómez's cross for the quickest goal in U21 EURO finals history.

It was in keeping with a terrific start by Spain, whose intensity ensured they dominated the opening stages. Juan Miranda and Rodri threatened a second after the restart, but Croatia grew into the contest and almost grabbed an equaliser late on. However, Arnau Tenas pulled off a point-blank stop to deny Matija Frigan from close range.

Player of the Match: Rodri (Spain)

Key stat: Spain have made it out of their group at their last six finals appearances (2011, 2013, 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023) - a record.

