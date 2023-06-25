Sunday Under-21 EURO round-up: England progress as France, Italy and Czechia win

England secured top spot in Group C at the 2023 UEFA European Under-21 Championship quarter-finals on Sunday, beating Israel 2-0 to book their place in the quarter-finals.

France also posted a second victory by seeing off Norway 1-0, but they must wait to clinch progress, while Italy held on to defeat Switzerland 3-2 and Czechia edged a tight contest with Germany.

Group C Live now Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts ENG England Playing now 2 2 0 0 4 0 4 6 CZE Czechia Playing now 2 1 0 1 2 3 -1 3 GER Germany Playing now 2 0 1 1 2 3 -1 1 ISR Israel Playing now 2 0 1 1 1 3 -2 1

England wrapped up first place in Group C and a return to Kutaisi on Sunday after another slick display. The Young Lions pushed from the start and took the lead after just 15 minutes. A move of around 30 passes from their own box ended with Anthony Gordon rising to head in Morgan Gibbs-White's cross.

Israel's best chance came just before half-time, when James Trafford turned Ethane Azoulay's curling free-kick around the post. Emile Smith Rowe doubled England's advantage midway through the second half with a low finish following a succession of first-time passes.

Player of the Match: Angel Gomes (England)

Key stat: England have qualified with a game to spare in this tournament for the first time since 2009, when they last reached the final.

Highlights: England 2-0 Israel

Martin Vitík's deflected winner three minutes from time gave Czechia a memorable victory after they withstood Germany's persistent pressure and clinically took their chances. Václav Sejk's 33rd-minute strike had opened the scoring for Jan Suchopárek's side in Batumi, but they would have to do it all again after the holders responded.

Germany had already gone closest prior to the opener with Angelo Stiller's free-kick drawing a fine save from Vitezslav Jaroš, who also denied Kevin Schade after the restart. Stiller went on to find the bottom corner from the edge of the box, but Sparta Praha defender Vitík then struck to give his side a third win in their last 13 games at the finals.

Player of the Match: Martin Vitík (Czechia)

Key stat: Czechia became only the second team to beat Germany in their last 21 U21 EURO qualifying and final tournament matches (W15 D4).

Last Group C games (Wednesday): England vs Germany, Israel vs Czechia

Highlights: Czechia 2-1 Germany

Group D Live now Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts FRA France Playing now 2 2 0 0 3 1 2 6 ITA Italy Playing now 2 1 0 1 4 4 0 3 SUI Switzerland Playing now 2 1 0 1 4 4 0 3 NOR Norway Playing now 2 0 0 2 1 3 -2 0

Italy held on to win a classic in Cluj-Napoca and keep their hopes alive in Group D. Needing to win after an opening defeat by France, Paolo Nicolato's side raced into a three-goal lead. Lorenzo Pirola floated in a header from a corner, Wilfried Gnonto bundled in at the second attempt and Fabiano Parisi fired in to put them in firm control before half-time.

However, Switzerland were sparked into life by Kastriot Imeri's brilliant curling strike from range, and when Zeki Amdouni slalomed through to make it 3-2, Italy were under real threat. Indeed, substitute Darian Males could have levelled matters after bearing down on goal but ultimately curled wide.

Player of the Match: Raoul Bellanova (Italy)

Key stat: Italy are unbeaten in 12 U21 EURO qualifying and final tournament matches between these two nations (W7 D5).

Highlights: Switzerland 2-3 Italy

Michael Olise scored the 57th-minute winner as France beat Norway to make it two wins from two and move three points clear at the top of Group D. Exploiting his squad's strength in depth, coach Sylvain Ripoll made seven changes to the starting line-up that defeated Italy on Matchday 1, and initially Les Bleuets struggled for fluency.

That came after the break when Amine Adli burst down the left before sending in a cross to allow the unmarked Olise to apply a firm finish at the back post. The lead looked fragile at times as Norway threatened – notably at set pieces – but they did not significantly test Lucas Chevalier in the France goal and remain bottom of the section on zero points.

Player of the Match: Michael Olise (France)

Key stat: France have won all but two of their last 14 matches in the group stage (W12 D1 L1).

Last Group D games (Wednesday): Switzerland vs France, Italy vs Norway