Sunday Under-21 EURO round-up: England progress as France, Italy and Czechia win

Sunday, June 25, 2023

England downed Israel 2-0 to reach the quarter-finals, on a day when France, Italy and Czechia boosted their own qualification prospects.

Emile Smith Rowe (second right) celebrates finding the net for England
Emile Smith Rowe (second right) celebrates finding the net for England AFP via Getty Images

England secured top spot in Group C at the 2023 UEFA European Under-21 Championship quarter-finals on Sunday, beating Israel 2-0 to book their place in the quarter-finals.

France also posted a second victory by seeing off Norway 1-0, but they must wait to clinch progress, while Italy held on to defeat Switzerland 3-2 and Czechia edged a tight contest with Germany.

England wrapped up first place in Group C and a return to Kutaisi on Sunday after another slick display. The Young Lions pushed from the start and took the lead after just 15 minutes. A move involving a string of passes from their own box ended with Anthony Gordon rising to head in Morgan Gibbs-White's cross.

Israel's best chance came just before half-time, when James Trafford turned Ethane Azoulay's curling free-kick around the post. Emile Smith Rowe doubled England's advantage midway through the second half with a low finish following a succession of first-time passes.

Player of the Match: Angel Gomes (England)

Key stat: England have qualified with a game to spare in this tournament for the first time since 2009, when they last reached the final.

Highlights: England 2-0 Israel
Martin Vitík's deflected winner three minutes from time gave Czechia a memorable victory after they withstood Germany's persistent pressure and clinically took their chances. Václav Sejk's 33rd-minute strike had opened the scoring for Jan Suchopárek's side in Batumi, but they would have to do it all again after the holders responded.

Germany had already gone closest prior to the opener with Angelo Stiller's free-kick drawing a fine save from Vitezslav Jaroš, who also denied Kevin Schade after the restart. Stiller went on to find the bottom corner from the edge of the box, but Sparta Praha defender Vitík then struck to give his side a third win in their last 13 games at the finals.

Player of the Match: Martin Vitík (Czechia)

Key stat: Czechia became only the second team to beat Germany in their last 21 U21 EURO qualifying and final tournament matches (W15 D4).

Last Group C games (Wednesday): England vs Germany, Israel vs Czechia 

Highlights: Czechia 2-1 Germany

