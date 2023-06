Smith Rowe and Imeri lead Under-21 EURO Top Scorer race

England's Emile Smith Rowe and Kastriot Imeri of Switzerland lead the race for the Alipay Top Scorer award at the 2023 UEFA European Under-21 Championship finals after grabbing two goals apiece in two games.

On Matchday 1, 17 different players scored one goal across the eight games. That figure increased to 31 after Matchday 2, though Smith Rowe and Imeri pulled themselves away from the pack by registering in successive games. Smith Rowe's second came in a 2-0 defeat of Israel which secured England's place in the quarter-finals, while Imeri found the net in a 3-2 loss to Italy.

Gonçalo Ramos, whose 12 qualifying goals were five clear of anyone else, is not in the Portugal finals squad so unable to challenge Lampros Choutos's record of 15 in an overall edition.

Alipay Top Scorer award standings

1= Emile Smith Rowe (England) 2 goals

1= Kastriot Imeri (Switzerland) 2 goals

3= Fabiano Parisi (Italy) 1 goal

3= Giorgi Tsitaishvili (Georgia) 1 goal

3= Jacob Ramsey (England) 1 goal

3= Zeki Amdouni (Switzerland) 1 goal

3= Dor Turgeman (Israel) 1 goal

3= Wilfried Gnonto (Italy) 1 goal

3= Saba Sazonov (Georgia) 1 goal

3= Martin Vitík (Czechia) 1 goal

3= Dan Ndoye (Switzerland) 1 goal

3= Lorenzo Pirola (Italy) 1 goal

3= Maxim De Cuyper (Belgium) 1 goal

3= Arnaud Kalimuendo (France) 1 goal

3= Václav Sejk (Czechia) 1 goal

3= Anthony Gordon (England) 1 goal

3= Yann Bisseck (Germany) 1 goal

3= Giorgi Gagua (Georgia) 1 goal

3= Danylo Sikan (Ukraine) 1 goal

3= Largie Ramazani (Belgium) 1 goal

3= Brian Brobbey (Netherlands) 1 goal

3= Angelo Stiller (Germany) 1 goal

3= Álex Baena (Spain) 1 goal

3= Pietro Pellegri (Italy) 1 goal

3= Giorgi Guliashvili (Georgia) 1 goal

3= Juan Miranda (Spain) 1 goal

3= André Almeida (Portugal) 1 goal

3= Sergio Gómez (Spain) 1 goal

3= Olexiy Kashchuk (Ukraine) 1 goal

3= Abel Ruiz (Spain) 1 goal

3= Bradley Barcola (France) 1 goal

3= Emil Ceïde (Norway) 1 goal

3= Michael Olise (France) 1 goal

U21 EURO top scorers: roll of honour

Final tournament (since introduction of group stage)

2021: Lukas Nmecha (Germany) 4

2019: Luca Waldschmidt (Germany) 7

2017: Saúl Ñíguez (Spain) 5

2015: Jan Kliment (Czech Republic) 3

2013: Álvaro Morata (Spain) 4

2011: Adrián (Spain) 5

2009: Marcus Berg (Sweden) 7

2007: Maceo Rigters (Netherlands) 4

2006: Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (Netherlands) 4

2004: Alberto Gilardino (Italy), Johan Elmander (Sweden) 4

2002: Massimo Maccarone (Italy) 3

2000: David Jarolím (Czech Republic), Igor Tudor (Croatia), Lukáš Došek (Czech Republic) 2

2021 U21 EURO top scorer: Lukas Nmecha

Overall competition (including qualifying)

2023 (qualifying only): Gonçalo Ramos (Portugal) 12

2021: Odsonne Édouard (France), Eddie Nketiah (England) 13

2019: Dawid Kownacki (Poland), George Puşcaş (Romania) 11

2017: Patrik Schick (Czech Republic) 11

2015: Saido Berahino (England) 10

2013: Rodrigo (Spain) 12

2011: Tomáš Pekhart (Czech Republic) 10

2009: Robert Acquafresca (Italy) 8

2007: Nikita Bazhenov (Russia), Igor Denisov (Russia), Dragan Mrdja (Serbia), Maceo Rigters (Netherlands), Theo Walcott (England) 4

2006: Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (Netherlands) 14

2004: Alberto Gilardino (Italy) 11

2002: Ricardo Cabanas (Switzerland) 9

2000: Lampros Choutos (Greece) 15

1998: Steffen Iversen (Norway) 9

1996: Roy Makaay (Netherlands), Ole Gunnar Solskjær (Norway) 10

1994: Toni (Portugal) 8

1992: Peter Møller (Denmark) 9

1990: Igor Kolyvanov (Soviet Union) 9

1988: Aristidis Karasavidis (Greece) 5

1986: Gianluca Vialli (Italy) 4

1984: Mark Hateley (England) 6

1982: Pierre Littbarski (West Germany) 6

1980: Ramaz Shengelia (Soviet Union) 3

1978: Vahid Halilhodžić (Yugoslavia) 6

Klaas-Jan Huntelaar scored 14 goals, including qualifying, to help the Netherlands triumph in 2006, one shy of the record set by Lampros Choutos in 2000 Getty Images