Under-21 EURO Top Scorers: Abel Ruiz, Sergio Gómez and Georgiy Sudakov tie

Spain's Abel Ruiz and Sergio Gómez finished level with Ukraine's Georgiy Sudakov at the top of the Alipay Top Scorer charts for the 2023 UEFA European Under-21 Championship finals.

Abel Ruiz started the finals with a goal after 20 seconds against Croatia, a U21 EURO record, and also scored in both games versus Ukraine, the 2-2 group draw and 5-1 last-four win. Sergio Gómez struck in the group stage against Romania and quarter-final with Switzerland before himself finding the target in the semi with Ukraine.

However, neither scored in the 1-0 final loss to England so share the Top Scorer prize with Sudakov, who himself registered when Ukraine drew with Spain and got two as they defeated France 3-1 in the last eight.

Gonçalo Ramos, whose 12 qualifying goals were five clear of anyone else, was not in the﻿ finals squad of eliminated Portugal so was unable to challenge Lampros Choutos's record of 15 in an overall edition. However, he still ended with the highest tally for the finals and qualifying combined, two ahead of Abel Ruiz.

1= Sergio Gómez (Spain) 3 goals

1= Abel Ruiz (Spain) 3 goals

1= Georgiy Sudakov (Ukraine) 3 goals

Trio share top scorer prize

4= Zeki Amdouni (Switzerland) 2 goals

4= Cameron Archer (England) 2 goals

4= Bradley Barcola (France) 2 goals

4= Artem Bondarenko (Ukraine) 2 goal

4= Rayan Cherki (France) 2 goals

4= Anthony Gordon (England) 2 goals

4= Kastriot Imeri (Switzerland) 2 goals

4= Juan Miranda (Spain) 2 goals

4= Dan Ndoye (Switzerland) 2 goals

4= Emile Smith Rowe (England) 2 goals

Top scorer: Sergio Gómez's three Spain goals

Overall competition top scorers including qualifying

1 Gonçalo Ramos (Portugal) 12 goals

2 Abel Ruiz (Spain) 10 goals

3 Sergio Gómez (Spain) 9 goals

4 Zeki Amdouni (Switzerland) 8 goals

5= Junior Adamu (Austria) 7 goals

5= Jonathan Burkardt (Germany) 7 goals

5= Andras Németh (Hungary) 7 goals

5= Ikoma-Loïs Openda (Belgium) 7 goals

5= Romano Schmid (Austria) 7 goals

5= Roko Šimić (Croatia) goals

5= Fábio Vieira (Portugal) 7 goals

5= Joshua Zirkzee (Netherlands) 7 goals

Top scorer: Watch Georgiy Sudakov's three Ukraine goals

U21 EURO top scorers: roll of honour

Final tournament (since introduction of group stage)

2023: Sergio Gómez (Spain), Abel Ruiz (Spain), Georgiy Sudakov (Ukraine) 3

2021: Lukas Nmecha (Germany) 4

2019: Luca Waldschmidt (Germany) 7

2017: Saúl Ñíguez (Spain) 5

2015: Jan Kliment (Czechia) 3

2013: Álvaro Morata (Spain) 4

2011: Adrián (Spain) 5

2009: Marcus Berg (Sweden) 7

2007: Maceo Rigters (Netherlands) 4

2006: Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (Netherlands) 4

2004: Alberto Gilardino (Italy), Johan Elmander (Sweden) 4

2002: Massimo Maccarone (Italy) 3

2000: David Jarolím (Czechia), Igor Tudor (Croatia), Lukáš Došek (Czechia) 2

2021 U21 EURO top scorer: Lukas Nmecha

Overall competition (including qualifying)

2023: Gonçalo Ramos (Portugal) 12

2021: Odsonne Édouard (France), Eddie Nketiah (England) 13

2019: Dawid Kownacki (Poland), George Puşcaş (Romania) 11

2017: Patrik Schick (Czechia) 11

2015: Saido Berahino (England) 10

2013: Rodrigo (Spain) 12

2011: Tomáš Pekhart (Czechia) 10

2009: Robert Acquafresca (Italy) 8

2007: Nikita Bazhenov (Russia), Igor Denisov (Russia), Dragan Mrdja (Serbia), Maceo Rigters (Netherlands), Theo Walcott (England) 4

2006: Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (Netherlands) 14

2004: Alberto Gilardino (Italy) 11

2002: Ricardo Cabanas (Switzerland) 9

2000: Lampros Choutos (Greece) 15

1998: Steffen Iversen (Norway) 9

1996: Roy Makaay (Netherlands), Ole Gunnar Solskjær (Norway) 10

1994: Toni (Portugal) 8

1992: Peter Møller (Denmark) 9

1990: Igor Kolyvanov (Soviet Union) 9

1988: Aristidis Karasavidis (Greece) 5

1986: Gianluca Vialli (Italy) 4

1984: Mark Hateley (England) 6

1982: Pierre Littbarski (West Germany) 6

1980: Ramaz Shengelia (Soviet Union) 3

1978: Vahid Halilhodžić (Yugoslavia) 6

Klaas-Jan Huntelaar scored 14 goals, including qualifying, to help the Netherlands triumph in 2006, one shy of the record set by Lampros Choutos in 2000




