U21 EURO: Who is through, who needs what to join them

Monday, June 26, 2023

We explain who needs what to join Spain, Ukraine and England in the quarter-finals.

Belgium are through with a win - and maybe a draw
Belgium are through with a win - and maybe a draw BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

Full method for breaking ties when teams are level on points can be found in the official Under-21 EURO competition regulations.

Knockout bracket

THROUGH SO FAR: SPAIN (Group B), UKRAINE (B), ENGLAND (C)*

*Group winners

IN CONTENTION: GEORGIA (A), BELGIUM (A), NETHERLANDS (A), PORTUGAL (A), CZECHIA (C), GERMANY (C), ISRAEL (C), FRANCE (D), ITALY (D), SWITZERLAND (D), NORWAY (D)

Quarter-finals:

Saturday 1 July
QF1: Winner Group A vs Runner-up Group C (18:00, Meskhi Stadium, Tbilisi)
QF3: Winner Group B vs Runner-up Group D (21:00, Giulești Stadium, Bucharest)

Sunday 2 July
QF2: Winner Group C (England) vs Runner-up Group A (18:00, Shengelia Arena, Kutaisi)
QF4: Winner Group D vs Runner-up Group B (21:00, Cluj Arena, Cluj-Napoca)

Semi-finals:

Wednesday 5 July
SF1: Winner QF1 vs Winner QF2 (18:00, Batumi Arena, Batumi)
SF2: Winner QF3 vs Winner QF4 (21:00, Steaua Stadium, Bucharest)

Final:

Saturday 8 July
Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 (18:00, Batumi Arena, Batumi)

All kick-off times CET. Romania is one hour ahead of CET. Georgia is two hours ahead.

All information in this article is subject to final confirmation from UEFA. These examples may not cover all potential situations.

Standings are provisional until all group matches have been played and officially validated by UEFA.

Tuesday's U21 EURO games

Group A Live now

Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts
GEO Georgia
Playing now
2 1 1 0 4 2 2 4
BEL Belgium
Playing now
2 0 2 0 2 2 0 2
NED Netherlands
Playing now
2 0 2 0 1 1 0 2
POR Portugal
Playing now
2 0 1 1 1 3 -2 1
  • Georgia will go through if they avoid defeat, or regardless if Belgium do not beat Portugal. Georgia will win the group if they beat the Netherlands, or if they draw and Belgium do not beat Portugal by at least two goals (if Georgia draw and Belgium beat Portugal by exactly two goals, first place will be decided by overall goals scored, then disciplinary points, then coefficients).
  • Netherlands will go through if they win. If both games are drawn, Netherlands and Belgium will be split for second and third place on overall goals scored, then disciplinary points, then coefficients. Netherlands will finish first if they win and Belgium do not (if both win, Netherlands and Belgium will be split for first and second place on overall goal difference, then overall goals scored, then disciplinary points, then coefficients.

  • Belgium will go through if they win, or if they draw and the Netherland lose (if both Belgium and Netherlands draw, they will be split for second and third place as explained above). Belgium could finish first if they win and Georgia do not, with the top two (Belgium and Georgia or Netherlands) in either case decided on overall goal difference, then overall goals scored, then disciplinary points, then coefficients.
  • Portugal will go through if they win and Georgia avoid defeat.

Group B Live now

Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts
ESP Spain
Playing now
2 2 0 0 4 0 4 6
UKR Ukraine
Playing now
2 2 0 0 3 0 3 6
CRO Croatia
Playing now
2 0 0 2 0 3 -3 0
ROU Romania
Playing now
2 0 0 2 0 4 -4 0
  • Spain are through to the quarter-finals. They will finish first if they avoid defeat.
  • Ukraine are through to the quarter-finals. They will finish first if they win.
  • Croatia cannot reach the quarter-finals.
  • Romania cannot reach the quarter-finals.
Where to watch the games

Wednesday's U21 EURO games

Group C Live now

Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts
ENG England
Playing now
2 2 0 0 4 0 4 6
CZE Czechia
Playing now
2 1 0 1 2 3 -1 3
GER Germany
Playing now
2 0 1 1 2 3 -1 1
ISR Israel
Playing now
2 0 1 1 1 3 -2 1
  • England are through to the quarter-finals as group winners.
  • Germany must win and hope Czechia lose. In that case Germany and Israel would be split for second place on overall goal difference, then overall goals scored, then disciplinary points, then coefficients.
  • Czechia will go through if they avoid defeat.
  • Israel will go through if they win and Germany do not. If Israel and Germany both win, they would be split for second place on overall goal difference, then overall goals scored, then disciplinary points, then coefficients.

Group D Live now

Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts
FRA France
Playing now
2 2 0 0 3 1 2 6
ITA Italy
Playing now
2 1 0 1 4 4 0 3
SUI Switzerland
Playing now
2 1 0 1 4 4 0 3
NOR Norway
Playing now
2 0 0 2 1 3 -2 0
  • France will go through (as group winners) if they avoid defeat. They will also go through if they lose and Italy do not beat Norway. France would also go through regardless if they lose by a one-goal margin and score at least two goals (i.e. not 1-0 or 2-1, when they would still need Italy not to win) - if France, Italy and Switzerland all end on six points, they will be split by a mini-league of direct results between the three as described in the tie-breakers below.
  • Switzerland will go through if they win. They will also go through if they draw and Italy lose. Switzerland will also go through even if they lose should Norway beat Italy 1-0. Switzerland will finish top if they win and Italy do not, or if Switzerland win by any scoreline other than 1-0 or 2-1 - if Switzerland, Italy and Norway all end on three points, they will be split by a mini-league of direct results between the three as described in the tie-breakers below.
  • Italy will go through if they avoid defeat and Switzerland do not win. Italy will go through regardless if they win unless Switzerland beat France by a one-goal margin other than 1-0 or 2-1. Italy will go through if they lose by a one-goal margin other than 1-0 and Switzerland also lose. Italy will finish top if they win and Switzerland win 1-0 or 2-1.
  • Norway will go through if they win by a margin of at least two goals and Switzerland lose.
Tie breakers

If two or more teams in the same group are equal on points on completion of the final tournament group stage, the following criteria are applied, in the order given, to determine their rankings:

If two teams which have the same number of points and the same number of goals scored and conceded play their last group match against each other and are still equal at the end of that match, their final rankings are determined by kicks from the penalty mark, provided that no other teams within the group have the same number of points on completion of all group matches. Should more than two teams have the same number of points, the initial tie-breakers appy and no penalty shoot-out is held.

