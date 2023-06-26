U21 EURO: Who is through, who needs what to join them

Full method for breaking ties when teams are level on points can be found in the official Under-21 EURO competition regulations.

Knockout bracket THROUGH SO FAR: SPAIN (Group B), UKRAINE (B), ENGLAND (C)* *Group winners IN CONTENTION: GEORGIA (A), BELGIUM (A), NETHERLANDS (A), PORTUGAL (A), CZECHIA (C), GERMANY (C), ISRAEL (C), FRANCE (D), ITALY (D), SWITZERLAND (D), NORWAY (D) Quarter-finals: Saturday 1 July

QF1: Winner Group A vs Runner-up Group C (18:00, Meskhi Stadium, Tbilisi)

QF3: Winner Group B vs Runner-up Group D (21:00, Giulești Stadium, Bucharest) Sunday 2 July

QF2: Winner Group C (England) vs Runner-up Group A (18:00, Shengelia Arena, Kutaisi)

QF4: Winner Group D vs Runner-up Group B (21:00, Cluj Arena, Cluj-Napoca) Semi-finals: Wednesday 5 July

SF1: Winner QF1 vs Winner QF2 (18:00, Batumi Arena, Batumi)

SF2: Winner QF3 vs Winner QF4 (21:00, Steaua Stadium, Bucharest) Final: Saturday 8 July

Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 (18:00, Batumi Arena, Batumi) All kick-off times CET. Romania is one hour ahead of CET. Georgia is two hours ahead.

All information in this article is subject to final confirmation from UEFA. These examples may not cover all potential situations.

Standings are provisional until all group matches have been played and officially validated by UEFA.

Tuesday's U21 EURO games

Group A Live now Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts GEO Georgia Playing now 2 1 1 0 4 2 2 4 BEL Belgium Playing now 2 0 2 0 2 2 0 2 NED Netherlands Playing now 2 0 2 0 1 1 0 2 POR Portugal Playing now 2 0 1 1 1 3 -2 1

Georgia will go through if they avoid defeat, or regardless if Belgium do not beat Portugal. Georgia will win the group if they beat the Netherlands, or if they draw and Belgium do not beat Portugal by at least two goals (if Georgia draw and Belgium beat Portugal by exactly two goals, first place will be decided by overall goals scored, then disciplinary points, then coefficients).

Netherlands will go through if they win. If both games are drawn, Netherlands and Belgium will be split for second and third place on overall goals scored, then disciplinary points, then coefficients. Netherlands will finish first if they win and Belgium do not (if both win, Netherlands and Belgium will be split for first and second place on overall goal difference, then overall goals scored, then disciplinary points, then coefficients.

Belgium will go through if they win, or if they draw and the Netherland lose (if both Belgium and Netherlands draw, they will be split for second and third place as explained above). Belgium could finish first if they win and Georgia do not, with the top two (Belgium and Georgia or Netherlands) in either case decided on overall goal difference, then overall goals scored, then disciplinary points, then coefficients.

Portugal will go through if they win and Georgia avoid defeat.

Group B Live now Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts ESP Spain Playing now 2 2 0 0 4 0 4 6 UKR Ukraine Playing now 2 2 0 0 3 0 3 6 CRO Croatia Playing now 2 0 0 2 0 3 -3 0 ROU Romania Playing now 2 0 0 2 0 4 -4 0

Spain are through to the quarter-finals. They will finish first if they avoid defeat.

Ukraine are through to the quarter-finals. They will finish first if they win.

Croatia cannot reach the quarter-finals.

Romania cannot reach the quarter-finals.

Where to watch the games

Wednesday's U21 EURO games

Group C Live now Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts ENG England Playing now 2 2 0 0 4 0 4 6 CZE Czechia Playing now 2 1 0 1 2 3 -1 3 GER Germany Playing now 2 0 1 1 2 3 -1 1 ISR Israel Playing now 2 0 1 1 1 3 -2 1

England are through to the quarter-finals as group winners.

Germany must win and hope Czechia lose. In that case Germany and Israel would be split for second place on overall goal difference, then overall goals scored, then disciplinary points, then coefficients.

Czechia will go through if they avoid defeat.

Israel will go through if they win and Germany do not. If Israel and Germany both win, they would be split for second place on overall goal difference, then overall goals scored, then disciplinary points, then coefficients.

Group D Live now Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts FRA France Playing now 2 2 0 0 3 1 2 6 ITA Italy Playing now 2 1 0 1 4 4 0 3 SUI Switzerland Playing now 2 1 0 1 4 4 0 3 NOR Norway Playing now 2 0 0 2 1 3 -2 0

France will go through (as group winners) if they avoid defeat. They will also go through if they lose and Italy do not beat Norway. France would also go through regardless if they lose by a one-goal margin and score at least two goals (i.e. not 1-0 or 2-1, when they would still need Italy not to win) - if France, Italy and Switzerland all end on six points, they will be split by a mini-league of direct results between the three as described in the tie-breakers below.

Switzerland will go through if they win. They will also go through if they draw and Italy lose. Switzerland will also go through even if they lose should Norway beat Italy 1-0. Switzerland will finish top if they win and Italy do not, or if Switzerland win by any scoreline other than 1-0 or 2-1 - if Switzerland, Italy and Norway all end on three points, they will be split by a mini-league of direct results between the three as described in the tie-breakers below.

Italy will go through if they avoid defeat and Switzerland do not win. Italy will go through regardless if they win unless Switzerland beat France by a one-goal margin other than 1-0 or 2-1. Italy will go through if they lose by a one-goal margin other than 1-0 and Switzerland also lose. Italy will finish top if they win and Switzerland win 1-0 or 2-1.

Norway will go through if they win by a margin of at least two goals and Switzerland lose.