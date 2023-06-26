Under-21 EURO preview: What to look out for on Tuesday and Wednesday

The 2023 UEFA European Under-21 Championship group stage ends on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Three sides have already confirmed their places in the quarter-finals as we await kick-off.

Knockout bracket Quarter-finals: Saturday 1 July

QF1: Winner Group A vs Runner-up Group C (18:00, Meskhi Stadium, Tbilisi)

QF3: Winner Group B vs Runner-up Group D (21:00, Giulești Stadium, Bucharest) Sunday 2 July

QF2: Winner Group C vs Runner-up Group A (18:00, Shengelia Arena, Kutaisi)

QF4: Winner Group D vs Runner-up Group B (21:00, Cluj Arena, Cluj-Napoca) Semi-finals: Wednesday 5 July

SF1: Winner QF1 vs Winner QF2 (18:00, Batumi Arena, Batumi)

SF2: Winner QF3 vs Winner QF4 (21:00, Steaua Stadium, Bucharest) Final: Saturday 8 July

Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 (18:00, Batumi Arena, Batumi) All kick-off times CET. Romania is one hour ahead of CET. Georgia is two hours ahead.

Tuesday's U21 EURO games

Group A Live now Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts GEO Georgia Playing now 2 1 1 0 4 2 2 4 BEL Belgium Playing now 2 0 2 0 2 2 0 2 NED Netherlands Playing now 2 0 2 0 1 1 0 2 POR Portugal Playing now 2 0 1 1 1 3 -2 1

Co-hosts Georgia need only avoid defeat to seal a last-eight berth on their finals debut, but coach Ramaz Svanadze has promised that his team will aim for victory in their last group fixture. "We never go out on the pitch looking for just one point and we will try to win the final match against the Netherlands," he vowed. That confidence is understandable too, his side having followed up a 2-0 defeat of Portugal with a 2-2 draw against Belgium in front of a record U21 EURO finals crowd of 41,887.

Highlights: Georgia 2-2 Belgium

As for the Netherlands, they can ensure qualification with a win after posting a pair of draws. "Luckily, nothing has been decided yet," said midfielder Quinten Timber, who is suspended for the game, while Georgia's Nika Gagnidze is out with a knee injury.

Bottom of the section on one point, Portugal still retain hopes of going through, provided they defeat Belgium and Georgia avoid defeat. That is far from an ideal scenario, yet their belief remains intact after they bounced back from losing 2-0 to Georgia by holding the Netherlands to a 1-1 draw. "Everything is still possible in our group," said forward Diego Moreira. "That's the main thing. We need to get that qualification and make Portugal proud."

Highlights: Portugal 1-1 Netherlands

Belgium will begin with hope too, despite surrendering a 2-0 lead against Georgia on Matchday 2. "It happens: one team has two chances and scores both, and the other has five and cannot take all of them," lamented coach Jacky Mathijssen, who will want a more ruthless streak from his players as they seek the victory that would guarantee progress.

Group B Live now Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts ESP Spain Playing now 2 2 0 0 4 0 4 6 UKR Ukraine Playing now 2 2 0 0 3 0 3 6 CRO Croatia Playing now 2 0 0 2 0 3 -3 0 ROU Romania Playing now 2 0 0 2 0 4 -4 0

With both these teams already through to the last eight, the prize on offer in Bucharest will be top spot in Group B – and Spain currently hold the advantage. Santi Denia's side need only draw to win the section and, having scored four goals and conceded none so far, they look to be in formidable shape. As winger Sergio Gómez explained: "If we defend as a team we will go a long way, because up front we have quality and can take our chances."

Highlights: Romania 0-1 Ukraine

Ukraine must win to finish first, though they proved they can dig deep in their 1-0 success against Romania last time out, earning victory via an 89th-minute own goal and finishing the game with ten men. "We showed that we are a united team and that we have character," said coach Ruslan Rotan. "We can still improve. We will be working on that."

Croatia had hoped for so much more from this tournament but are already eliminated after two defeats. Dragan Skočić's team gave a good account of themselves against Spain on Matchday 2, only for the fastest goal in U21 EURO finals history to decide their fate, and the mission now will be to return home with a win. "We have to keep our heads high now and play this final group match as best we can," said forward Matija Frigan.

Highlights: Spain 1-0 Croatia

After kicking off with a 3-0 loss to Spain, Romania coach Emil Săndoi shuffled his pack for the meeting with Ukraine, but to no avail. His rejigged side suffered a narrow loss as their qualification hopes evaporated, leaving him with the task of lifting a squad that has managed just three shots on target so far. "I felt sorry for my players when I saw them disappointed after the final whistle," he said. "They really believed in their chances here."

Wednesday's U21 EURO games

Group C Live now Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts ENG England Playing now 2 2 0 0 4 0 4 6 CZE Czechia Playing now 2 1 0 1 2 3 -1 3 GER Germany Playing now 2 0 1 1 2 3 -1 1 ISR Israel Playing now 2 0 1 1 1 3 -2 1

Germany must beat England in Batumi and hope Czechia lose to reach the quarter-finals. The reigning champions lost to Czechia in the same venue on Sunday, meaning their fate is now out of their hands. "I expect that England will give everything. We want to try and win the game," said coach Antonio Di Salvo.

Highlights: England 2-0 Israel

For their part, England have wrapped up top spot in Group C and a quarter-final place with a game to spare, but coach Lee Carsley says "it is important we keep that momentum going".

Czechia recovered from losing to England with a 2-1 win against Germany that leaves them firmly in control of their own destiny, a point from progress. Israel, however, could usurp them and claim a knockout place for the first time with victory, provided Germany fail to win in Batumi.

Highlights: Czechia 2-1 Germany

Having held Germany in the first of their three games in Kutaisi, Israel were overpowered by England but coach Guy Luzon insisted afterwards: "Giving up is not in our character, not in our minds. We want to win everything until the last second. We will do everything to do something in the final game against Czechia."

Group D Live now Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts FRA France Playing now 2 2 0 0 3 1 2 6 ITA Italy Playing now 2 1 0 1 4 4 0 3 SUI Switzerland Playing now 2 1 0 1 4 4 0 3 NOR Norway Playing now 2 0 0 2 1 3 -2 0

A point is enough for France to clinch top spot in Group D and remain in Cluj to play their quarter-final. Loïc Badé is available after suspension, but Michael Olise is a doubt after limping off following his winning goal against Norway. "Our aim now is to make it three wins from three and finish top of the group," said midfielder Maxence Caqueret.

Highlights: Norway 0-1 France

Switzerland need to defeat France, or at least better Italy's result, to progress to the last eight following their loss to the latter last time out. Kastriot Imeri claimed his second goal of the tournament in the 3-2 defeat and is – along with fellow Matchday 2 goalscorer Zeki Amdouni – a potential game-changer for Patrick Rahmen's side.

It was an emotional rollercoaster, but Italy showed their strength against Switzerland and got the three points they needed to stay in contention. "We face the last game against Norway like we face every game: like a final," said coach Paolo Nicolato. His side need another win to put themselves in the best position to progress, whereas Norway will want to end their tournament on a high.

Highlights: Switzerland 2-3 Italy

Leif Gunnar Smerud's men were unlucky in their first two matches, and are more than capable of causing the Azzurrini problems. They lost 1-0 against France on Matchday 2 but went close to salvaging a point. "Sometimes football is brutal," said the coach.