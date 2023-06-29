Preview: Under-21 EURO quarter-finals

The 2023 UEFA European Under-21 Championship quarter-finals are played at the weekend in Georgia and Romania. We preview the action.

How the groups ended

SATURDAY'S U21 EURO QUARTER-FINALS

More than 100,000 people in total attended co-hosts Georgia's three matches at Paichadze Stadium in Tbilisi, as the U21 finals debutants beat Portugal and drew with both Belgium and the Netherlands to top Group A. They have twice broken the finals attendance record, with 41,886 watching them equalise twice against Belgium and 43,004 celebrating their crucial point against the Dutch. As a consequence, their quarter-final was moved to Paichadze Stadium to accommodate demand.

Israel, however, have been making history of their own, holding defending champions Germany 1-1 with two Daniel Peretz penalty saves, losing 2-0 to England but then beating Czechia 1-0 thanks to Omri Gandelman's late winner made by Oscar Gloukh. In fact, Gloukh is one of several players in this squad that helped Israel to the 2022 U19 EURO final, one of only four previous occasions their nation had made a UEFA championship knockout phase before this year (the others were all in the old U16 EURO in the 1990s). Quite a few were also at the FIFA U-20 World Cup a few months ago, winning a memorable bronze medal in Argentina.

Zuriko Davitashvili, Georgia midfielder: "We were in the most difficult company and not everyone believed that we would do it, but we trusted ourselves from the beginning. Now we need to forget quickly what has happened and play for the win in the quarter-final."

Guy Luzon, Israel coach: "I watched Georgia. They play with a lot of passion, a lot of spirit. No one believed that in a group with the Netherlands, Belgium and Portugal, they would finish first. All respect to this team. I am happy it will be a game with 50 or 60,000 people – I love it, I wish it would be 100,000! But we will do our best and the best team will reach the semi-finals."

If some Spain players felt fatigued towards the end of their second group game against Croatia, they should be refreshed after coach Santi Denia made ten changes for Tuesday's 2-2 draw with Ukraine. The fact it took a 90th-minute equaliser from substitute Abel Ruiz to avoid defeat – and ensure Spain, as group winners, stayed on in Bucharest – means we can expect them to be at full strength for this quarter-final.

Switzerland played better than their 4-1 defeat to France on Wednesday suggested, with Basel duo Dan Ndoye – who scored his second goal of the tournament – and Zeki Amdouni clearly on the same wavelength. The real concern for coach Patrick Rahmen comes at the other end where, with eight goals conceded, Die Nati had the worst defensive record of the group stage.

Santi Denia, Spain coach: "We have to keep on improving. We must always be patient on the ball. To overcome our opponents, we need to be excellent. We've achieved our first objective – to reach the quarters – and to give a rest to the players and ensure they're all well."

Dan Ndoye, Switzerland forward: "We know our qualities, we know we can do so much better than that. We just have to work as well as we can ahead of the next game and avoid the silly mistakes that cost us goals."

SUNDAY'S U21 EURO QUARTER-FINALS

Portugal have got the better of England in all three previous finals meeting, including in the 2021 group stage. However, this England team have been putting the disappointments of recent U21 final tournaments behind them with three impressive 2-0 group wins against Czechia, Israel and Germany. With first place secure, they were able to rotate for that last match and still bring in the likes of goalscorers Cameron Archer and Harvey Elliott.

Portugal recovered from that opening loss to Georgia by drawing with the Netherlands and then beating Belgium 2-1 with a late Tiago Dantas penalty. Without several key men, including qualifying top scorer Gonçalo Ramos and 2021 Player of the Tournament Fábio Vieira, Portugal have taken time to gel in this competition but seem to be coming into their own at just the right time.

Jacob Ramsey, England midfielder: "Everyone is looking forward to the game on Sunday against Portugal. It's going to be a really technical, tactical game. Two top nations with a load of individual players. [I'm] looking forward to it."

Paulo Bernardo, Portugal midfielder: "The game starts at 0-0 and there will be two beautiful teams on the field. We know we have to be at our best, but so do they. [England] have several stars, they play very well and they are a beautiful team."

France's formidable attacking forces cut loose as they clinched progress thanks to a 4-1 win over Switzerland, with Rayan Cherki, who made his first start of the tournament, particularly inspirational. Though he made a combined 15 changes to his starting line-up across matchdays two and three, expect Sylvain Ripoll to stick closely to the side that clinched top spot in Group D with maximum points.

While France stay put in Cluj-Napoca, Group B runners-up Ukraine head north from Bucharest with optimism. Already through after two games, coach Ruslan Rotan rested a number of first-choice players for the draw with Spain (with both teams already through), notably midfielder Artem Bondarenko. Their unflinching team spirit will ensure a close contest.

Sylvain Ripoll, France coach: "When you take nine points from a group with Italy, Norway and Switzerland, of course it looks good. Now, we're going to rest well, stay humble, and prepare well for our match with Ukraine, a top-quality opponent."

Ruslan Rotan, Ukraine coach: "Congratulations to the team on making it to the quarter-finals. We've earned it and it's proof that we're heading in the right direction. We've been working towards this goal for two years, since we started our path to the finals, constantly striving to enhance our game. The players deserve all the credit for this achievement. I'm incredibly proud of these guys as they put in the effort every single day to play better."

