Preview: Sunday's Under-21 EURO quarter-finals
Saturday, July 1, 2023
England meet Portugal and France play Ukraine to complete the semi-final line-up.
The 2023 UEFA European Under-21 Championship quarter-finals are completed on Sunday in Georgia and Romania. We preview the action.
U21 EURO knockout bracket
Quarter-finals
Saturday 1 July
Georgia vs Israel (18:00, Paichadze Stadium, Tbilisi)
Spain vs Switzerland (21:00, Giulești Stadium, Bucharest)
Sunday 2 July
England vs Portugal (18:00, Shengelia Arena, Kutaisi)
France vs Ukraine (21:00, Cluj Arena, Cluj-Napoca)
Semi-finals
Wednesday 5 July
SF1: Georgia / Israel vs England / Portugal (18:00, Batumi Arena, Batumi)
SF2: Spain / Switzerland vs France / Ukraine (21:00, Steaua Stadium, Bucharest)
Final
Saturday 8 July
Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 (18:00, Batumi Arena, Batumi)
All kick-off times CET. Romania is one hour ahead of CET. Georgia is two hours ahead.
SUNDAY'S U21 EURO QUARTER-FINALS
Portugal have got the better of England in all three previous finals meetings, including in the 2021 group stage. However, this England team have been putting the disappointments of recent U21 final tournaments behind them with three impressive 2-0 group wins against Czechia, Israel and Germany. With first place secure, they were able to rotate for that last match and still bring in the likes of goalscorers Cameron Archer and Harvey Elliott. Although Elliott will be missing on Sunday for personal reasons, Tommy Doyle could be fit again having returned to training.
Portugal recovered from that opening loss to Georgia by drawing with the Netherlands and then beating Belgium 2-1 with a late Tiago Dantas penalty. Without several key men, including qualifying top scorer Gonçalo Ramos and 2021 Player of the Tournament Fábio Vieira, Portugal have taken time to gel in this competition but seem to be coming into their own at just the right time.
Anthony Gordon, England forward: "“I’ve played against a few of their players in the Premier League. They have some top individuals. Portugal as a nation always seem to do well and produce top players, I’m expecting a really tough game against a really good team."
Rui Jorge, Portugal coach: "I think [England] are a great team with great players. They work well together and are solid at the back and incisive up front. It should be a great match."
France's formidable attacking forces cut loose as they clinched progress thanks to a 4-1 win over Switzerland, with Rayan Cherki, who made his first start of the tournament, particularly inspirational. Though he made a combined 15 changes to his starting line-up across matchdays two and three, expect Sylvain Ripoll to stick closely to the side that clinched top spot in Group D with maximum points.
While France stay put in Cluj-Napoca, Group B runners-up Ukraine head north from Bucharest with optimism. Already through after two games, coach Ruslan Rotan rested a number of first-choice players for the draw with Spain (with both teams already through), notably midfielder Artem Bondarenko. Their unflinching team spirit will ensure a close contest.
Sylvain Ripoll, France coach: "When you take nine points from a group with Italy, Norway and Switzerland, of course it looks good. Now, we're going to rest well, stay humble, and prepare well for our match with Ukraine, a top-quality opponent."
Ruslan Rotan, Ukraine coach: "Congratulations to the team on making it to the quarter-finals. We've earned it and it's proof that we're heading in the right direction. We've been working towards this goal for two years, since we started our path to the finals, constantly striving to enhance our game. The players deserve all the credit for this achievement. I'm incredibly proud of these guys as they put in the effort every single day to play better."
SATURDAY'S U21 EURO QUARTER-FINALS
2024 Olympic men's football tournament
Europe has three slots in the 2024 Olympic men's football tournament, not counting hosts France, who automatically qualify. The top three finishers in the U21 finals (other than France, and England, who cannot qualify for the Olympics) will take part in the tournament.
If England and France both win their quarter-finals, the two best losing quarter-finalists will compete in a play-off to join the other two semi-finalists in the Olympics, on Friday 7 July at Steaua Stadium, Bucharest, kicking off at 20:00 CET (22:00 local time). The criteria for defining the two best quarter-finalists are described in Article 19.08 of the official regulations.
If England and France both lose their quarter-finals, the two losing semi-finalists will compete in a play-off to join the two finalists in the Olympics, on Saturday 8 July at Steaua Stadium, Bucharest, kicking off at 14:00 CET (16:00 local time).
If only one of England and France win their quarter-final, the other three semi-finalists will qualify for the Olmypics without the need for a play-off.