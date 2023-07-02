2023 Under-21 EURO: Meet the semi-finalists – Israel vs England, Spain vs Ukraine

Israel face England and Spain take on Ukraine in the UEFA European Under-21 Championship semi-finals on Wednesday to decide which two teams will face off for the title three days later in Batumi, Georgia.

We introduce the contenders playing in Batumi and Bucharest for those final spots.

All the matches

U21 EURO knockout bracket Semi-finals Wednesday 5 July

Israel vs England (18:00, Batumi Arena, Batumi)

Spain vs Ukraine (21:00, Steaua Stadium, Bucharest) Final Saturday 8 July

Israel / England vs Spain / Ukraine (18:00, Batumi Arena, Batumi) All kick-off times CET. Romania is one hour ahead of CET. Georgia is two hours ahead.

Israel vs England

Qualifying Group B runners-up: P10 W6 D1 L3 F19 A10

Play-offs: W1-1agg, 3-1pens vs Republic of Ireland (D1-1a, D0-0h)

Finals Group C runners-up: D1-1 vs Germany (Kutaisi), L0-2 vs England (Kutaisi), W1-0 vs Czechia (Kutaisi)

Quarter-finals: W0-0aet, 4-3pens vs Georgia (Tbilisi)

Finals scorers: Omri Gandelman 1, Dor Turgeman 1

U21 EURO best: Group stage (2007, 2013)

U21 EURO semi-final record: N/A

Did you know?

The only previous times Israel have got to the semi-finals of a UEFA final tournament came at the 1996 U16 EURO, where they lost 1-0 to France, and the 2022 U19 EURO. In the latter competition, they won 2-1 against France and were eventual runners-up with a squad containing several members of their current U21 party, some of whom also took FIFA U-20 World Cup bronze in Argentina last month.

Highlights: Georgia 0-0 Israel (3-4 pens)

Qualifying Group G winners: P10 W8 D1 L1 F26 A7

Finals Group C winners: W2-0 vs Czechia (Batumi), W2-0 vs Israel (Kutaisi), W2-0 vs Germany (Batumi)

Quarter-finals: W1-0 vs Portugal (Kutaisi)

Finals scorers: Anthony Gordon 2, Emile Smith Rowe 2, Cameron Archer 1, Harvey Elliott 1, Jacob Ramsey 1

U21 EURO best: Winners x 2 (1982, 1984)

U21 EURO semi-final record: W3 L6

2017: L2-2aet, 3-4pens vs Germany

2009: W3-3aet, 5-4pens vs Sweden

2007: L1-1aet, 12-13pens vs Netherlands

1988: L4-6agg vs France (L2-4a, D2-2h)

1986: L1-3agg vs Italy (L0-2a, D1-1h)

1984: W3-2agg vs Italy (W3-1h, L0-1a)

1982: W2-1agg vs Scotland (W1-0a, D1-1h)

1980: L1-3agg vs East Germany (L1-2h, L0-1a)

1978: L2-3agg vs Yugoslavia (L1-2a, D1-1h)

Did you know?

England have appeared in every finals tournament since the switch to odd-numbered years in 2007 (nine in total), but they are only in the semi-finals for the second time in their last seven appearances. This is the first time they have ever won even three games in the same U21 EURO final tournament.

Highlights: England 1-0 Portugal

Previous finals meetings:

2023 group stage: Israel 0-2 England

2013 group stage: Israel 1-0 England

Spain vs Ukraine

Qualifying Group C winners: P8 W8 D0 L0 F37 A5

Finals Group B winners: W3-0 vs Romania (Bucharest), W1-0 vs Croatia (Bucharest), D2-2 vs Ukraine (Bucharest)

Quarter-finals: W2-1aet vs Switzerland (Bucharest)

Finals scorers: Abel Ruiz 2, Sergio Gómez 2, Juan Miranda 2, Álex Baena 1, own goal 1

U21 EURO best: Winners x 5 (1986, 1998, 2011, 2013, 2019)

U21 EURO semi-final record: W8 L2

2021: L0-1 vs Portugal

2019: W4-1 vs France

2017: W3-1 vs Italy

2013: W3-0 vs Norway

2011: W3-1aet vs Belarus

1998: W1-0aet vs Norway

1996: W2-1 vs Scotland

1994: L0-2 vs Portugal

1986: W5-4agg vs Hungary (L1-3a, W4-1h)

1984: W3-0agg vs Yugoslavia (W1-0a, W2-0h)

Did you know?

Spain have equalled Italy's record of 12 top-four finishes (in 2000 there was no semi-final round) and hope to break the mark of five titles which they currently share with the Azzurrini. Spain's eight final appearances is already a record.

Highlights: Spain 2-1 Switzerland (aet)

Qualifying Group H runners-up: P10 W7 D2 L1 F20 A11

Play-offs: W5-3agg vs Slovakia (L2-3a, W3-0h)

Finals Group B runners-up: W2-0 vs Croatia (Bucharest), W1-0 vs Romania (Bucharest), D2-2 vs Spain (Bucharest)

Quarter-finals: W3-1 vs France (Cluj-Napoca)

Finals scorers: Georgiy Sudakov 3, Artem Bondarenko 1, Olexiy Kashchuk 1, Danylo Sikan 1, ﻿Bohdan Viunnyk 1, own goal 1

U21 EURO best: Runners-up (2006)

U21 EURO semi-final record: W1 L0

2006: W0-0aet, 5-4pens vs Serbia and Montenegro

Did you know?

Kashchuk and Sikan were both in the Ukraine squad that won the FIFA U-20 World Cup in 2019.

Highlights: France 1-3 Ukraine

Previous finals meetings:

2023 group stage Spain 2-2 Ukraine

2011 group stage: Spain 3-0 Ukraine