Spain vs Ukraine U21 EURO semi-final preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, possible line-ups
Monday, July 3, 2023
When is it? How can you watch it? What are the line-ups? All you need to know about the U21 EURO semi-final between Spain and Ukraine
Spain play Ukraine in the second UEFA European Under-21 Championship semi-final at Steaua Stadium, Bucharest on Wednesday.
Spain vs Ukraine at a glance
When: Wednesday 5 July (21:00 CET, 22:00 local time kick-off)
Where: Steaua Stadium, Bucharest
What: UEFA European Under-21 Championship semi-final
Where to watch: See where to watch on TV and live streaming where you are
Final: vs Israel/England, 18:00 CET / 20:00 local time, Saturday 8 July, Batumi Arena, Batumi
What do you need to know?
Eight days after a 2-2 draw at Giulesti Stadium involving two much-changed teams, these rivals reconvene at Steaua Stadium with Spain seeking their ninth final appearance and Ukraine their first. In their Group B encounter, it took a last-minute Abel Ruiz strike to preserve Spain's unbeaten run – now 14 games and counting – and Santi Denia's men subsequently had to dig deep for an extra-time win over Switzerland.
Adrián Bernabé's impact off the bench against the Swiss begs the question whether Denia will shuffle his midfield pack. As for Ukraine, they have attacking midfielder Dmytro Kryskiv suspended, but Mykhailo Mudrik’s return in the quarter-final brought an extra layer of menace to a team who produced arguably the performance of the quarter-final round in their comeback win over France – and don’t want to stop there.
Road to the semi-finals
Spain
Qualifying Group C winners: P8 W8 D0 L0 F37 A5
Finals Group B winners: W3-0 vs Romania (Bucharest), W1-0 vs Croatia (Bucharest), D2-2 vs Ukraine (Bucharest)
Quarter-final: W2-1aet vs Switzerland (Bucharest)
Finals scorers: Abel Ruiz 2, Sergio Gómez 2, Juan Miranda 2, Álex Baena 1, own goal 1
Ukraine
Qualifying Group H runners-up: P10 W7 D2 L1 F20 A11
Play-offs: W5-3agg vs Slovakia (L2-3a, W3-0h)
Finals Group B runners-up: W2-0 vs Croatia (Bucharest), W1-0 vs Romania (Bucharest), D2-2 vs Spain (Bucharest)
Quarter-final: W3-1 vs France (Cluj-Napoca)
Finals scorers: Georgiy Sudakov 3, Olexiy Kashchuk 1, Danylo Sikan 1, Bohdan Viunnyk 1, Artem Bondarenko 1, own goal 1
Possible line-ups
Spain: Tenas; V Gómez, Paredes, Pacheco, Miranda; Blanco, Álex Baena; Rodri, Sancet, S Gómez; Ruiz
Suspended: none
Ukraine: Trubin; Sych, Batahov, Talovierov, Vivcharenko; Brazhko, Bondarenko; Kashchuk, Sudakov, Mudryk; Sikan
Doubt: Viunnyk (arm)
Suspended: Kryskiv
View from the camps
Santi Denia, Spain coach: "Nobody is discovering Mudryk at this stage. He’s a great footballer and the whole Ukraine team are playing a great tournament. You have to value the work of their coach.
"We have to work well on all aspects – attack, defence, transition, set-plays. We have to produce a near-perfect match to be able to get to the final. We’ll need help with Mudryk and to defend as a team. Whichever 11 we go with, we’re going to have a lot of work but we’re going to have a lot of talent and we’re going to have the option to reach this final."
Ruslan Rotan, Ukraine coach: "We aren't lacking motivation. We do have problems with recuperation, with only two days' recovery, which is significant, and we've also had to travel. The climate here is different – it's hot here whereas [in Cluj] it was fresh. It's difficult but we are going step by step, growing along the way. We know it will a very tough game as Spain are a very strong team.
"Everyone analyses them and learns from their game. Everyone who plays them has to suffer. Tomorrow's match is an opportunity for both teams. It's a dream. Everything will be decided on the pitch."
2024 Olympic men's football tournament
Europe has three slots in the 2024 Olympic men's football tournament, not counting hosts France, who automatically qualify. The top three finishers in the U21 finals (other than France, and England, who cannot qualify for the Olympics) will take part in the tournament.
Therefore, as a result of France's elimination, the three semi-finalists along with England (Israel, Spain and Ukraine) will qualify for the Olympics. Israel will take part in the Olympic men's football tournament for the first time since 1976.