Spain vs Ukraine U21 EURO semi-final preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, possible line-ups

Spain play Ukraine in the second UEFA European Under-21 Championship semi-final at Steaua Stadium, Bucharest on Wednesday.

Spain vs Ukraine at a glance When: Wednesday 5 July (21:00 CET, 22:00 local time kick-off)

Where: Steaua Stadium, Bucharest

What: UEFA European Under-21 Championship semi-final

Final: vs Israel/England, 18:00 CET / 20:00 local time, Saturday 8 July, Batumi Arena, Batumi

What do you need to know?

Eight days after their 2-2 draw at Giulesti Stadium, these teams reconvene at Steaua Stadium with Spain seeking their ninth final appearance and Ukraine their first. In that first encounter, it took a last-minute Abel Ruiz strike to preserve Spain's unbeaten run – now 14 games and counting – and Santi Denia's men subsequently had to dig deep for an extra-time win over Switzerland. Adrián Bernabé's impact as a substitute that night begs the question of whether Denia will shuffle his midfield pack.

What is certain is that, unlike last Tuesday, both teams will be at full strength with Ukraine having welcomed back Mykhailo Mudryk for the comeback win over France on Sunday as they delivered arguably the performance of the quarter-final round.

Highlights: Spain 2-2 Ukraine

Road to the semi-finals

Spain

Qualifying Group C winners: P8 W8 D0 L0 F37 A5

Finals Group B winners: W3-0 vs Romania (Bucharest), W1-0 vs Croatia (Bucharest), D2-2 vs Ukraine (Bucharest)

Quarter-final: W2-1aet vs Switzerland (Bucharest)

Finals scorers: Abel Ruiz 2, Sergio Gómez 2, Juan Miranda 2, Álex Baena 1, own goal 1



Qualifying Group H runners-up: P10 W7 D2 L1 F20 A11

Play-offs: W5-3agg vs Slovakia (L2-3a, W3-0h)

Finals Group B runners-up: W2-0 vs Croatia (Bucharest), W1-0 vs Romania (Bucharest), D2-2 vs Spain (Bucharest)

Quarter-final: W3-1 vs France (Cluj-Napoca)

Finals scorers: Georgiy Sudakov 3, Olexiy Kashchuk 1, Danylo Sikan 1, Bohdan Viunnyk 1, Artem Bondarenko 1, own goal 1

Possible line-ups

Spain: Tenas; V Gómez, Paredes, Pacheco, Miranda; Blanco, Álex Baena; Rodri, Sancet, ﻿﻿S Gómez; Ruiz

Suspended: none

Ukraine: Trubin; Sych, Batahov, Talovierov, Vivcharenko; Brazhko, Bondarenko; Kashchuk, Sudakov, Mudryk; Sikan

Suspended: Kryskiv

Highlights: France 1-3 Ukraine

View from the camps

Santi Denia, Spain coach: "There's a statistic that of the last seven editions we've reached six semi-finals and it's a reflection of the quality of Spanish football; we try to have a model of play and we try to improve in each game. We look for the detail, and we've already seen the difficulty of getting to the semi-finals. [Ukraine] want to build from the back. They're quick up front, they defend well and they can progress play."

Ruslan Rotan, Ukraine coach: "We both know each other well. We know Spain have a very stable structure, they are aggressive and they control very well the attacking third. [In beating France] we showed we're a fantastic team: we played fantastically. The most important thing for me is that we have become one of the best among the best."