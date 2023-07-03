Spain vs Ukraine U21 EURO semi-final preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, possible line-ups
Monday, July 3, 2023
Article summary
When is it? How can you watch it? What are the line-ups? All you need to know about the U21 EURO semi-final between Spain and Ukraine
Article top media content
Article body
Spain play Ukraine in the second UEFA European Under-21 Championship semi-final at Steaua Stadium, Bucharest on Wednesday.
Spain vs Ukraine at a glance
When: Wednesday 5 July (21:00 CET, 22:00 local time kick-off)
Where: Steaua Stadium, Bucharest
What: UEFA European Under-21 Championship semi-final
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage will appear here
Where to watch: See where to watch on TV and live streaming where you are
Final: vs Israel/England, 18:00 CET / 20:00 local time, Saturday 8 July, Batumi Arena, Batumi
What do you need to know?
Eight days after their 2-2 draw at Giulesti Stadium, these teams reconvene at Steaua Stadium with Spain seeking their ninth final appearance and Ukraine their first. In that first encounter, it took a last-minute Abel Ruiz strike to preserve Spain's unbeaten run – now 14 games and counting – and Santi Denia's men subsequently had to dig deep for an extra-time win over Switzerland. Adrián Bernabé's impact as a substitute that night begs the question of whether Denia will shuffle his midfield pack.
What is certain is that, unlike last Tuesday, both teams will be at full strength with Ukraine having welcomed back Mykhailo Mudryk for the comeback win over France on Sunday as they delivered arguably the performance of the quarter-final round.
Road to the semi-finals
Spain
Qualifying Group C winners: P8 W8 D0 L0 F37 A5
Finals Group B winners: W3-0 vs Romania (Bucharest), W1-0 vs Croatia (Bucharest), D2-2 vs Ukraine (Bucharest)
Quarter-final: W2-1aet vs Switzerland (Bucharest)
Finals scorers: Abel Ruiz 2, Sergio Gómez 2, Juan Miranda 2, Álex Baena 1, own goal 1
Ukraine
Qualifying Group H runners-up: P10 W7 D2 L1 F20 A11
Play-offs: W5-3agg vs Slovakia (L2-3a, W3-0h)
Finals Group B runners-up: W2-0 vs Croatia (Bucharest), W1-0 vs Romania (Bucharest), D2-2 vs Spain (Bucharest)
Quarter-final: W3-1 vs France (Cluj-Napoca)
Finals scorers: Georgiy Sudakov 3, Olexiy Kashchuk 1, Danylo Sikan 1, Bohdan Viunnyk 1, Artem Bondarenko 1, own goal 1
Possible line-ups
Spain: Tenas; V Gómez, Paredes, Pacheco, Miranda; Blanco, Álex Baena; Rodri, Sancet, S Gómez; Ruiz
Suspended: none
Ukraine: Trubin; Sych, Batahov, Talovierov, Vivcharenko; Brazhko, Bondarenko; Kashchuk, Sudakov, Mudryk; Sikan
Suspended: Kryskiv
View from the camps
Santi Denia, Spain coach: "There's a statistic that of the last seven editions we've reached six semi-finals and it's a reflection of the quality of Spanish football; we try to have a model of play and we try to improve in each game. We look for the detail, and we've already seen the difficulty of getting to the semi-finals. [Ukraine] want to build from the back. They're quick up front, they defend well and they can progress play."
Ruslan Rotan, Ukraine coach: "We both know each other well. We know Spain have a very stable structure, they are aggressive and they control very well the attacking third. [In beating France] we showed we're a fantastic team: we played fantastically. The most important thing for me is that we have become one of the best among the best."
2024 Olympic men's football tournament
Europe has three slots in the 2024 Olympic men's football tournament, not counting hosts France, who automatically qualify. The top three finishers in the U21 finals (other than France, and England, who cannot qualify for the Olympics) will take part in the tournament.
Therefore, as a result of France's elimination, the three semi-finalists along with England (Israel, Spain and Ukraine) will qualify for the Olympics. Israel will take part in the Olympic men's football tournament for the first time since 1976.