2023 Under-21 EURO: Meet the finalists – England vs Spain

England take on Spain in the UEFA European Under-21 Championship final at Batumi Arena, Georgia, kicking off at 18:00 CET (20:00 local time).

We introduce the contenders as Spain look for a record sixth title and England hope to end a 39-year wait for their third.

Qualifying Group G winners: P10 W8 D1 L1 F26 A7

Finals Group C winners: W2-0 vs Czechia (Batumi), W2-0 vs Israel (Kutaisi), W2-0 vs Germany (Batumi)

Quarter-final: W1-0 vs Portugal (Kutaisi)

Semi-final: W3-0 vs Israel (Batumi)

Finals scorers: Cameron Archer 2, Anthony Gordon 2, Emile Smith Rowe 2, Harvey Elliott 1, Morgan Gibbs-White 1, Cole Palmer 1, Jacob Ramsey 1

U21 EURO best: Winners x 2 (1982, 1984)

U21 EURO final record: W2 L1

2009: L0-4 vs Germany

1984: W3-0agg vs Spain (W1-0a, W2-0h)

1982: W5-4agg vs West Germany (W3-1h, L2-3a)



Did you know?

England have won every game and not conceded a single goal en route to the final – just like Spain at the 2013 tournament in Israel. La Rojita went on to beat Italy 4-2 in the decider.

A record-equalling seven different players have scored for England in these U21 finals – a mark they also matched when they last reached the final in 2009.

Both of England's previous titles came when this competition was officially known as 'European Championship for National Representative Teams of Talents Under-21' and squads were able to include a limited number of overage players (hence, in 1984, England featured Howard Gayle, 26, and Gary Bailey, 25).

Qualifying Group C winners: P8 W8 D0 L0 F37 A5

Finals Group B winners: W3-0 vs Romania (Bucharest), W1-0 vs Croatia (Bucharest), D2-2 vs Ukraine (Bucharest)

Quarter-final: W2-1aet vs Switzerland (Bucharest)

Semi-final: W5-1 vs Ukraine (Bucharest)

Finals scorers: Sergio Gómez 3, Abel Ruiz 3, Juan Miranda 2, Álex Baena 1, Antonio Blanco 1, Aimar Oroz 1, Oihan Sancet 1, own goal 1

U21 EURO best: Winners x 5 (1986, 1998, 2011, 2013, 2019)

U21 EURO final record: W5 L3

2019: W2-1 vs Germany

2017: L0-1 vs Germany

2013: W4-2 vs Italy

2011: W2-0 vs Switzerland

1998: W1-0 vs Greece

1996: L1-1aet, 2-4pens vs Italy

1986: W3-3agg, 3-0pens vs Italy (L1-2a, W2-1a)

1984: L0-3agg vs Yugoslavia (L0-1h, L0-2a)

Did you know?

Spain have extended their record tally of final appearances to nine.

They hope to claim a new outright mark of six titles, one ahead of Italy.

Antonio Blanco, Sergio Gómez, Juan Miranda and Abel Ruiz, along with coach Santi Denia, are looking to complete a treble after winning the U17 EURO in 2017 and the U19 EURO in 2019.

Previous finals meetings



2011 group stage: England 1-1 Spain

2009 group stage: England 2-0 Spain

1984 final: England 3-0agg Spain (Spain 0-1 England, England 2-0 Spain)

