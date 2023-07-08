England's Anthony Gordon named 2023 Under-21 EURO Player of the Tournament

UEFA's Technical Observer panel has named England's Anthony Gordon as the 2023 UEFA European Under-21 Championship Player of the Tournament. The panel said: "He played the whole tournament at a high level, scoring two goals and getting one assist."

Anthony Gordon's 2023 Under-21 stats Minutes played: 407

Goals: 2

Assists: 1



Primarily a winger for club Newcastle United, Gordon was deployed as a central forward by England coach Lee Carsley. He responded by leading the line in a mobile fashion, scoring against both Israel and Portugal, playing a key part throughout as England won all six matches to claim the title for the first time in 39 years.

"I'm absolutely delighted," said Gordon. "I feel I have had a good tournament, but me with the individual trophy is down to my team-mates and the staff. The squad is really unselfish. Six or seven of us might have won it, that shows how good we've been."

Player of the Tournament: Anthony Gordon highlights

Awarded since 2017, the winner is picked by UEFA's Technical Observer panel as the best performing player throughout the tournament, considered to have been outstanding individually and as part of a team, making a major impact on his country's performances.

Previous U21 EURO Player of the Tournament winners

2021: Fábio Vieira (Portugal)

2019: Fabián Ruiz (Spain)

2017: Dani Ceballos (Spain)