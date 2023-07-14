UEFA.com works better on other browsers
João Neves tops fan vote for best goal of Under-21 EURO

Friday, July 14, 2023

João Neves's effort for Portugal against Belgium has won the fan vote for the 2023 Under-21 EURO Goal of the Tournament.

João Neves's strike for Portugal against Belgium on Matchday 3 has won the fan vote for 2023 Under-21 EURO Goal of the Tournament.

The top ten goals of the competition were selected by UEFA's Technical Observer panel, and then put to a vote.

João Neves came out on top for his second-half volley against Belgium in Portugal's final group game. Zuriko Davitashvili's solo effort for Georgia against the Netherlands on the same day came second, with Ukraine's Georgiy Sudakov completing the podium thanks to his fine finish against France in the last eight.

Fans' favourite goal of the 2023 Under-21 EURO

1 João Neves (Portugal 2-1 Belgium) – Matchday 3, 27/06/2023

2 Zuriko Davitashvili (Netherlands 1-1 Georgia) – Matchday 3, 27/06/2023

3 Georgiy Sudakov (France 1-3 Ukraine) – Quarter-finals, 02/07/2023

