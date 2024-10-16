2025 Under-21 EURO play-off contenders: Belgium, Croatia, Czechia, Finland, Georgia, Norway
Belgium, Croatia, Czechia, Finland, Georgia and Norway will compete in November's play-offs, drawn on Thursday.
The UEFA European Under-21 Championship play-offs between 14 and 19 November will decide the last three places in the 2025 finals in Slovakia from 11 to 28 June.
Play-off contenders
Belgium, Croatia, Czechia, Finland, Georgia, Norway
While the nine qualifying group winners and the three best runners-up (not counting results against sixth-placed teams) are through to the final tournament hosts Slovakia, the other six runners-up meet over two legs between 14 and 19 November for the remaining finals berths.
The draw at 12:00 CET on Thursday will set the ties. We introduce the six hopefuls.
Belgium
Qualifying Group B runners-up: P10 W6 D1 L3 F13 A6
Qualifying top scorer: Kazeem Olaigbe (4)
U21 EURO best: Semi-finals (2007)
Last U21 EURO: 2023 (group stage)
Previous play-offs: W2 L2
2007: W5-2agg vs Bulgaria (D1-1 h, W4-1 a)
2006: L4-5agg vs Ukraine (W3-2 a, L1-3 h)
2002: W4-3agg vs Sweden (L2-3 a, W2-0 h)
2000: L2-4agg vs Netherlands (D2-2 a, L0-2 h)
Did you know?
Belgium are aiming to qualify twice in a row for the first time.
Croatia
Qualifying Group G runners-up: P10 W7 D1 L2 F20 A14
Qualifying top scorer: Marin Ljubičić (6)
U21 EURO best: Quarter-finals (2021)
Last U21 EURO: 2023 (group stage)
Previous play-offs: W3 L4
2023: W3-3agg/5-4pens vs Denmark (W2-1 h, L1-2aet a)
2015: L2-4agg vs England (L1-2 a, L1-2 h)
2011: L1-5agg vs Spain (L1-2 a, L0-3 h)
2006: L2-5agg vs Serbia and Montenegro (L1-3 a, L1-2 h)
2004: W2-1agg vs Scotland (W2-0 h, L0-1 a)
2002: L1-1agg away goals vs Czechia (D1-1 h, D0-0 a)
2000 W3-2agg vs Portugal (L0-2 a, W3-0aet h)
Did you know?
Croatia are hoping to qualify for the fourth final tournament in a row.
Czechia
Qualifying Group I runners-up: P18 W4 D2 L2 F13 A11
Qualifying top scorer: Václav Sejk (4)
U21 EURO best: Winners (2002)
Last U21 EURO: 2023 (group stage)
Previous play-offs: W5 L3
2023: W2-1agg vs Iceland (W2-1 a, D0-0 h)
2013: L2-4agg vs Russia (L0-2 a, D2-2 a)
2011: W5-0agg vs Greece (W3-0 h, W2-0 a)
2007: W3-2agg vs Bosnia and Herzegovina (W2-1 h, D1-1 a)
2006: L0-3agg vs Germany (L0-2 h, L0-1 a)
2004: L3-3agg/3-4pens vs Switzerland (W2-1 a, L1-2aet h)
2002: W1-1agg away goals vs Croatia (D1-1 a, D0-0 h)
2000: W3-1agg vs Greece (W3-0 h, L0-1 a)
Did you know?
Czechia are equalling Italy and Spain's record nine play-off participations; Petr Čech was their final penalty shoot-out hero against France in their sole U21 EURO title in Switzerland.
Finland
Qualifying Group E runners-up: P10 W6 D2 L2 F21 A8
Qualifying top scorer: Otso Liimatta (7)
U21 EURO best: Group stage (2009)
Last U21 EURO: 2009 (group stage)
Previous play-offs: W1 L0
2009: W3-3agg/4-2pens vs Austria (L1-2 a, W2-1aet h)
Did you know?
Their 20 points in their group was the most Finland have ever managed in U21 qualifying.
Georgia
Qualifying Group C runners-up: P10 W6 D1 L3 F14 A10
Qualifying top scorers: Vasil Gordeziani, Giorgi Kvernadze, Nodar Lominadze, Otar Mamageishvili (2)
U21 EURO best: Quarter-finals (2023)
Last U21 EURO: 2023 (quarter-finals)
Previous play-offs: None
Did you know?
Georgia made their finals debut as co-hosts in 2023, topping their group ahead of Portugal, the Netherlands and Belgium before losing on penalties to Israel in front of a U21 EURO record 44,338 crowd in Tbilisi (not the first time they had set a new best at the Paichadze Stadium in the course of the tournament).
Norway
Qualifying Group A runners-up: P10 W6 D1 L3 F28 A11
Qualifying top scorers: Andreas Schjelderup (7)
U21 EURO best: Third place (1998)/Semi-finals (2013)
Last U21 EURO: 2023 (group stage)
Previous play-offs: W1 L3
2017: L1-2agg vs Serbia (L0-2 a, W1-0 h)
2013: W5-4agg vs France (L0-1 a, W5-3 h)
2004: L4-5agg vs Serbia and Montenegro (L1-5 a, W3-0 h)
2000: L1-7agg vs Spain (L1-3 h, L0-4 a)
Did you know?
Before 2023 Norway had only qualified twice, in 1998 and 2013, making the semis both times.
Qualified for finals so far
Denmark, England (holders), France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia (hosts), Slovenia, Spain, Ukraine