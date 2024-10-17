2025 Under-21 EURO play-offs: Finland vs Norway, Belgium vs Czechia, Georgia vs Croatia
Thursday, October 17, 2024
Article summary
Six teams will compete in November's play-offs, aiming for the last three slots in the 16-team tournament next summer in Slovakia.
Article top media content
Article body
The UEFA European Under-21 Championship play-offs between 14 and 19 November will decide the last three places in the 2025 finals in Slovakia from 11 to 28 June.
Play-off ties
Finland vs Norway
Belgium vs Czechia
Georgia vs Croatia
While the nine qualifying group winners and the three best runners-up (not counting results against sixth-placed teams) are through to the final tournament along with hosts Slovakia, the other six runners-up meet over two legs for the remaining finals berths.
The draw on 17 October set the ties. The fixture schedule is to be confirmed.
FINLAND vs NORWAY
Finland
Qualifying Group E runners-up: P10 W6 D2 L2 F21 A8
Qualifying top scorer: Otso Liimatta (7)
U21 EURO best: Group stage (2009)
Last U21 EURO: 2009 (group stage)
Previous play-offs: W1 L0
2009: W3-3agg/4-2pens vs Austria (L1-2 a, W2-1aet h)
Did you know?
Their 20 points in their group was the most Finland have ever managed in U21 qualifying.
Norway
Qualifying Group A runners-up: P10 W6 D1 L3 F28 A11
Qualifying top scorers: Andreas Schjelderup (7)
U21 EURO best: Third place (1998)/Semi-finals (2013)
Last U21 EURO: 2023 (group stage)
Previous play-offs: W1 L3
2017: L1-2agg vs Serbia (L0-2 a, W1-0 h)
2013: W5-4agg vs France (L0-1 a, W5-3 h)
2004: L4-5agg vs Serbia and Montenegro (L1-5 a, W3-0 h)
2000: L1-7agg vs Spain (L1-3 h, L0-4 a)
Did you know?
Before 2023 Norway had only qualified twice, in 1998 and 2013, making the semis both times.
BELGIUM vs CZECHIA
Belgium
Qualifying Group B runners-up: P10 W6 D1 L3 F13 A6
Qualifying top scorer: Kazeem Olaigbe (4)
U21 EURO best: Semi-finals (2007)
Last U21 EURO: 2023 (group stage)
Previous play-offs: W2 L2
2007: W5-2agg vs Bulgaria (D1-1 h, W4-1 a)
2006: L4-5agg vs Ukraine (W3-2 a, L1-3 h)
2002: W4-3agg vs Sweden (L2-3 a, W2-0 h)
2000: L2-4agg vs Netherlands (D2-2 a, L0-2 h)
Did you know?
Belgium are aiming to qualify twice in a row for the first time.
Czechia
Qualifying Group I runners-up: P8 W4 D2 L2 F13 A11
Qualifying top scorer: Václav Sejk (4)
U21 EURO best: Winners (2002)
Last U21 EURO: 2023 (group stage)
Previous play-offs: W5 L3
2023: W2-1agg vs Iceland (W2-1 a, D0-0 h)
2013: L2-4agg vs Russia (L0-2 a, D2-2 a)
2011: W5-0agg vs Greece (W3-0 h, W2-0 a)
2007: W3-2agg vs Bosnia and Herzegovina (W2-1 h, D1-1 a)
2006: L0-3agg vs Germany (L0-2 h, L0-1 a)
2004: L3-3agg/3-4pens vs Switzerland (W2-1 a, L1-2aet h)
2002: W1-1agg away goals vs Croatia (D1-1 a, D0-0 h)
2000: W3-1agg vs Greece (W3-0 h, L0-1 a)
Did you know?
Czechia are equalling Italy and Spain's record nine play-off participations; Petr Čech was their final penalty shoot-out hero against France in their sole U21 EURO title in Switzerland.
GEORGIA vs CROATIA
Georgia
Qualifying Group C runners-up: P10 W6 D1 L3 F14 A10
Qualifying top scorers: Vasil Gordeziani, Giorgi Kvernadze, Nodar Lominadze, Otar Mamageishvili (2)
U21 EURO best: Quarter-finals (2023)
Last U21 EURO: 2023 (quarter-finals)
Previous play-offs: None
Did you know?
Georgia made their finals debut as co-hosts in 2023, topping their group ahead of Portugal, the Netherlands and Belgium before losing on penalties to Israel in front of a U21 EURO record 44,338 crowd in Tbilisi (not the first time they had set a new best at the Paichadze Stadium in the course of the tournament).
Croatia
Qualifying Group G runners-up: P10 W7 D1 L2 F20 A14
Qualifying top scorer: Marin Ljubičić (6)
U21 EURO best: Quarter-finals (2021)
Last U21 EURO: 2023 (group stage)
Previous play-offs: W3 L4
2023: W3-3agg/5-4pens vs Denmark (W2-1 h, L1-2aet a)
2015: L2-4agg vs England (L1-2 a, L1-2 h)
2011: L1-5agg vs Spain (L1-2 a, L0-3 h)
2006: L2-5agg vs Serbia and Montenegro (L1-3 a, L1-2 h)
2004: W2-1agg vs Scotland (W2-0 h, L0-1 a)
2002: L1-1agg away goals vs Czechia (D1-1 h, D0-0 a)
2000 W3-2agg vs Portugal (L0-2 a, W3-0aet h)
Did you know?
Croatia are hoping to qualify for the fourth final tournament in a row.
Qualified for finals so far
Denmark, England (holders), France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia (hosts), Slovenia, Spain, Ukraine