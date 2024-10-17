2025 Under-21 EURO play-offs: Finland vs Norway, Belgium vs Czechia, Georgia vs Croatia

The UEFA European Under-21 Championship play-offs between 14 and 19 November will decide the last three places in the 2025 finals in Slovakia from 11 to 28 June.

Play-off ties Finland vs Norway

Belgium vs Czechia

Georgia vs Croatia

While the nine qualifying group winners and the three best runners-up (not counting results against sixth-placed teams) are through to the final tournament along with hosts Slovakia, the other six runners-up meet over two legs for the remaining finals berths.

The draw on 17 October set the ties. The fixture schedule is to be confirmed.

FINLAND vs NORWAY

Qualifying Group E runners-up: P10 W6 D2 L2 F21 A8

Qualifying top scorer: Otso Liimatta (7)

U21 EURO best: Group stage (2009)

Last U21 EURO: 2009 (group stage)

Previous play-offs: W1 L0

2009: W3-3agg/4-2pens vs Austria (L1-2 a, W2-1aet h)

Did you know?

Their 20 points in their group was the most Finland have ever managed in U21 qualifying.

2023 highlights: Italy 0-1 Norway

Qualifying Group A runners-up: P10 W6 D1 L3 F28 A11

Qualifying top scorers: Andreas Schjelderup (7)

U21 EURO best: Third place (1998)/Semi-finals (2013)

Last U21 EURO: 2023 (group stage)

Previous play-offs: W1 L3

2017: L1-2agg vs Serbia (L0-2 a, W1-0 h)

2013: W5-4agg vs France (L0-1 a, W5-3 h)

2004: L4-5agg vs Serbia and Montenegro (L1-5 a, W3-0 h)

2000: L1-7agg vs Spain (L1-3 h, L0-4 a)

Did you know?

Before 2023 Norway had only qualified twice, in 1998 and 2013, making the semis both times.

BELGIUM vs CZECHIA

Qualifying Group B runners-up: P10 W6 D1 L3 F13 A6

Qualifying top scorer: Kazeem Olaigbe (4)

U21 EURO best: Semi-finals (2007)

Last U21 EURO: 2023 (group stage)

Previous play-offs: W2 L2

2007: W5-2agg vs Bulgaria (D1-1 h, W4-1 a)

2006: L4-5agg vs Ukraine (W3-2 a, L1-3 h)

2002: W4-3agg vs Sweden (L2-3 a, W2-0 h)

2000: L2-4agg vs Netherlands (D2-2 a, L0-2 h)

Did you know?

Belgium are aiming to qualify twice in a row for the first time.

Recall how Čech helped Czech Republic to 2002 U21 glory

Qualifying Group I runners-up: P8 W4 D2 L2 F13 A11

Qualifying top scorer: Václav Sejk (4)

U21 EURO best: Winners (2002)

Last U21 EURO: 2023 (group stage)

Previous play-offs: W5 L3

2023: W2-1agg vs Iceland (W2-1 a, D0-0 h)

2013: L2-4agg vs Russia (L0-2 a, D2-2 a)

2011: W5-0agg vs Greece (W3-0 h, W2-0 a)

2007: W3-2agg vs Bosnia and Herzegovina (W2-1 h, D1-1 a)

2006: L0-3agg vs Germany (L0-2 h, L0-1 a)

2004: L3-3agg/3-4pens vs Switzerland (W2-1 a, L1-2aet h)

2002: W1-1agg away goals vs Croatia (D1-1 a, D0-0 h)

2000: W3-1agg vs Greece (W3-0 h, L0-1 a)

Did you know?

Czechia are equalling Italy and Spain's record nine play-off participations; Petr Čech was their final penalty shoot-out hero against France in their sole U21 EURO title in Switzerland.

GEORGIA vs CROATIA

Qualifying Group C runners-up: P10 W6 D1 L3 F14 A10

Qualifying top scorers: Vasil Gordeziani, Giorgi Kvernadze, Nodar Lominadze, Otar Mamageishvili (2)

U21 EURO best: Quarter-finals (2023)

Last U21 EURO: 2023 (quarter-finals)

Previous play-offs: None

Did you know?

Georgia made their finals debut as co-hosts in 2023, topping their group ahead of Portugal, the Netherlands and Belgium before losing on penalties to Israel in front of a U21 EURO record 44,338 crowd in Tbilisi (not the first time they had set a new best at the Paichadze Stadium in the course of the tournament).

How Georgia celebrated reaching the 2023 quarter-finals

Qualifying Group G runners-up: P10 W7 D1 L2 F20 A14

Qualifying top scorer: Marin Ljubičić (6)

U21 EURO best: Quarter-finals (2021)

Last U21 EURO: 2023 (group stage)

Previous play-offs: W3 L4

2023: W3-3agg/5-4pens vs Denmark (W2-1 h, L1-2aet a)

2015: L2-4agg vs England (L1-2 a, L1-2 h)

2011: L1-5agg vs Spain (L1-2 a, L0-3 h)

2006: L2-5agg vs Serbia and Montenegro (L1-3 a, L1-2 h)

2004: W2-1agg vs Scotland (W2-0 h, L0-1 a)

2002: L1-1agg away goals vs Czechia (D1-1 h, D0-0 a)

2000 W3-2agg vs Portugal (L0-2 a, W3-0aet h)

Did you know?

Croatia are hoping to qualify for the fourth final tournament in a row.