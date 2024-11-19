Under-21 EURO play-offs: Czechia, Finland, Georgia qualify

Czechia, Finland and Georgia have completed the line-up for the UEFA European Under-21 Championship finals in Slovakia following the play-offs.

While the nine qualifying group winners and the three best runners-up (not counting results against sixth-placed teams) had already gone through to the final tournament from 11 to 28 June along with hosts Slovakia, the other six runners-up were meeting over two legs for the remaining finals berths. The final tournament draw is in Bratislava on 3 December.

Qualified for finals Czechia*, Denmark, England (holders), Finland*, France, Georgia*, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia (hosts), Slovenia, Spain, Ukraine *Play-off winners

Croatia 3-2 Georgia (aet, agg: 3-3, Georgia win 7-6 on penalties)

Georgia, in their first play-off having reached the 2023 quarter-finals on debut as co-hosts, are through despite three times seeing their aggregate advantage wiped out and having to survive an epic shoot-out. Croatia's Ante Crnac won the ball and set up Dion Beljo to strike on 11 minutes, but just before the half-hour Luka Gagnidze's unerring finish from distance restored Georgia's overall lead.

That disappeared again in the 63rd minute when Beljo converted a penalty following a handball. Once more Georgia responded and with a clever free-kick move 12 minutes from time Irakli Arazov set up Nodar Lominadze for a swerving finish. But in added time, Marin Šotiček – only brought on in the 85th minute – hit a shot on the turn to force the extra half-hour and ultimately penalties.

Franko Kolić, who made his competitive U21 debut in goal for Croatia as a substitute in the away leg, saved from Azarov with the first Georgia penalty. But with Croatia one kick away from qualifying on penalties for the second tournament running, Luka Kharatishvili made a brilliant one-handed stop to deny Veldin Hodža, and then produced the decisive save when Juraj Badelj stepped forward for the home side's eighth kick.

Finland clinched only their second U21 EURO qualification, the other being in 2009, despite defeat in Stavanger. Having scored three late goals to win their home leg 5-1, Finland extended their aggregate advantage ten minutes into the second half as Casper Terho connected with a pass from fellow opening-leg scorer Leo Walta after a short-corner move.

Norway's Seedy Jatta was sent off just before the hour but Joel Mvuka equalised on the night with nine minutes left. In the 88th minute Marius Broholm smashed the ball in from close range, but just as in 2004 and 2017, Norway lost a U21 EURO play-off despite a second-leg win.

The 2002 champions Czechia secured their sixth play-off success from nine attempts although Belgium came close to overturning the 2-0 deficit from their home leg.

Belgium had the better of the first half and went ahead on the night on 51 minutes when Jarne Steuckers cut inside and curled in a beautiful shot from just outside the box. The visitors kept pushing but with 11 minutes left a Czechia corner from Kryštof Daněk deflected in off the head of Belgium defender Zeno Van den Bosch to allow the crowd of over 9,000 fans in Hradec Králové to begin their celebrations.

Georgia celebrate their first-leg win Getty Images

In front of nearly 10,000 fans in Tbilisi, an early own goal was decisive when Saba Mamatsashvili's shot was parried by Croatia goalkeeper Nikola Čavlina only for Moris Valinčić's attempt to clear the ball to go in off Marko Soldo. Čavlina was sent off just past the hour but replacement Kolić made several saves to keep Croatia's deficit at one goal ahead of the return in Rijeka.

Finland went ahead a little over a minute in with a low shot by Walta from just outside the box. Two minutes later Naatan Skyttä pounced on a stray pass and set up Terho to double the lead.

Late in the first half Kristian Arnstad pulled one back for Norway with a fine finish from the edge of the penalty area before Juho Talvitie was introduced by Finland with a quarter of an hour to go and four minutes later made it 3-1 from distance. Skyttä turned in a corner for the fourth and Tomas Galvez, with his first international goal at any level, further delighted Finland's record U21 home crowd of 5,275.

Adam Karabec, part of the Czechia squad for both the 2021 and 2023 final tournaments, put the visitors into a 34th-minute lead when he charged down and deflected in a Belgium clearance. The second goal came with ten minutes left when Daniel Fila, who had not long been brought off the bench, pounced on a loose ball after a corner.