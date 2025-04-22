Fortuna partners with 2025 UEFA Under-21 EURO

The 2025 UEFA European Under-21 Championship, taking place in Slovakia across eight host cities from 11 to 28 June, has added Fortuna as a tournament partner.

Kicking off in the Slovak capital on 11 June at the National Football Stadium, the Under-21 EURO is one of Europe's premier national team football competitions, bringing together the continent's most talented young players.

Founded in Czechia in 1990, Fortuna, a betting operator and a part of Fortuna Entertainment Group (FEG), is an active supporter of football across the countries in which it operates that extends beyond national teams to various leagues, clubs and football events. FEG invests in the development of football infrastructure and champions initiatives that nature the sport’s growth and popularity throughout central Europe. This deep-rooted commitment is a key aspect of the company's philosophy; promoting a responsible, positive sports culture and empowering the next generation of young talent.

The official sports betting partner of this summer's tournament operates in five markets: Croatia, Czechia, Slovakia, Poland and Romania.

Fortuna joins adidas, Alipay, Atos, BYD, Carlsberg, Hisense and Visit Qatar as official sponsors of the competition.