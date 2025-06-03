Finland's U21 EURO breakthrough sets foundation for more success

Following years of experience at club level at home and in Norway, former Finland international Mika Lehkosuo took over as his country’s men’s Under-21 head coach in January 2023 – just before the start of qualifying for the 2025 Under-21 EURO.

It may have taken a bit of time to get things rolling, but Lehkosuo is satisfied with the progress made.

"We got better results as the qualification campaign went on and I think there was one main reason for that," he remembers. "We made our principles clear from the beginning and decided to stick to them. We didn't change anything. Eventually, we had a really clear vision of how we wanted to play – and played in that way."

Aki Hyryläinen, director of sport at the Football Association of Finland, points out one more important detail.

"Mika and his team have done some great work, and there has been constant development throughout the process," he says. "But the most important thing is the team spirit. You can sense the team is like a big family, the lads really enjoy it and I'm sure they are eagerly waiting for June."

Mika Lehkosuo in training with his Finland Under-21 team Football Association of Finland

A pathway to the top

The road to Slovakia opened up through good performances in qualifying, but the foundation was built over years, with most of the players coming through the younger age groups in the national set-up.

"Players come to the Under-21 level from different backgrounds, but the youth national team path is crucial. Players who have come through the national set-up are more ready to play at Under-21 level and later at senior level, too. They form the majority of the group we have now." Mika Lehkosuo, Finland Under-21 head coach

"We're also trying to form a similar pattern of play across every age group at the national team level."

Hyryläinen highlights recent success at younger levels as a key factor.

"Our Under-17 and Under-19 teams have managed to reach the elite round of qualifying regularly, and that is very important," he says. "Players develop more quickly by playing against top international sides.

"But, of course, there is still one more step to take – reach the final tournament."

An exciting opportunity

The 2025 Under-21 EURO is the first of those steps for Finland. Reaching the final tournament for the first time since 2009 indicates that something is being done right, but Lehkosuo's team isn't here just to participate.

"The players who play abroad are in good positions in their club teams and those in the domestic league are key players for their clubs," Hyryläinen says. "These players are used to taking responsibility and playing tough games at the top level.

"I think we have a team which is capable of achieving something big in Slovakia."

Finland celebrate after reaching the UEFA Under-21 EURO for just the second time Football Association of Finland

Lehkosuo further points out that while the team naturally aims for the best possible results, playing in an Under-21 EURO also offers a great opportunity for his players as individuals.

"Finnish players in general are maybe not the most followed in Europe, but this tournament may well open doors to even bigger clubs for several players," he explains.

All in all, the upcoming summer will be a special one for Finnish football.

"The Under-21 EURO and Women’s EURO are really big things for us," says Hyryläinen. "Our chair, Ari Lahti, was also elected to the UEFA Executive Committee earlier this year.

"All this shows that Finnish football will be appreciated throughout Europe, and it is up to us to continue on the same path, towards more success stories."