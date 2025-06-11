Under-21 EURO round-up: Spain, Italy and Georgia start with wins

Spain and Georgia struck late to make a positive start to their 2025 UEFA European Under-21 Championship campaigns, while a first-half goal and a penalty save earned Italy three points.

We review Wednesday's Matchday 1 action.

Wednesday's games

Slovakia 2-3 Spain

Cesar Tarrega's late header clinched victory for Spain in a dramatic opener to thwart hosts Slovakia's hopes of a famous comeback. La Rojita looked to be in control following a pair of neat finishes in the space of two first-half minutes from Marc Pubill and Mateo Joseph, but Samuel Kopásek's emphatic strike and Tomáš Suslov's precise penalty pulled the hosts level after the break. Santi Denia's men went in search of a decisive goal and were rewarded late on when Tarrega was quickest to respond to a deflected pass following a corner and timed his leap to perfection to nod in from close range.

Player of the Match: Cesar Tarrega (Spain)

Key stat: La Rojita have been champions in three of the last seven U21 EUROs – 2011, 2013 and 2019 – and have reached the semi-finals or better in each of the last four.

Italy 1-0 Romania

The Azzurrini joined Spain on maximum points in Group A thanks to Tommaso Baldanzi's crisp strike and Sebastiano Desplanches' fine penalty save. Roma's Baldanzi powered in midway through the first half following good work from Matteo Ruggeri on the left flank. Luca Koleosho almost added a second with half-time approaching, but the lively Burnley attacker fired against the upright. Romania had the chance to draw level from the spot, but Desplanches pulled off a smart stop to deny Louis Munteanu.

Player of the Match: Luca Koleosho (ITA)

Key stat: Italy have kept a clean sheet in their opening match at the U21 EURO tournament for the first time since 2017.

Portugal 0-0 France

Resolute defences prevailed as 1988 champions France and three-time finalists Portugal earned a point each in Trencin. Roger Fernandes almost struck an early opener for the Esperanças but his close-range effort was brilliantly cleared off the line by Castello Lukeba at full stretch, and Tiago Tomás drew a fine save from Guillaume Restes shortly afterwards as the goalkeeper advanced. Les Bleuets looked more dangerous after half-time, substitute Johann Lepenant testing Portugal No1 Samuel Soares in added time, but the sides proved inseparable.

Player of the Match: Castello Lukeba (FRA)

Key stat: France have never conceded more than one goal in a group stage match at the finals, keeping 11 clean sheets in 16 such games.

Poland 1-2 Georgia

Vasilios Gordeziani's added-time goal meant Georgia started the tournament with a win, just like they did on debut when they shocked Portugal two years ago. After Poland hit the post through Ariel Mosór then Antoni Kozubal, they fell behind to Nodar Lominadze’s low curled effort ten minutes after the break. Although Jakub Kałuziński's penalty levelled, there was to be late drama as Gordeziani bundled in to spark wild scenes of celebration among Georgia's players and fans.

Player of the Match: Giorgi Maisuradze (Georgia)

Key stat: Georgia's win is their first in five competitive meetings with Poland and they remain unbeaten in U21 EURO group stage matches (W2 D2).

