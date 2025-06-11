Every UEFA European Under-21 Championship Player of the Match

The Player of the Match award is given to the top performer in every UEFA European Under-21 Championship game.

The UEFA Technical Observer Group will decide who is honoured after every match, with an official trophy handed to the successful candidate after full time. Bolded teams below are those of the selected player.

Matchday 1

11/06: Slovakia 2-3 Spain – Cesar Tarrega

UEFA Technical Observer Group: "He decided the game with a header and was a leader on the pitch. He was strong in defence but also excellent in Spain's build-up play."

11/06: Italy 1-0 Romania – Luca Koleosho

UEFA Technical Observer Group: "His movement and combination play with his team-mates around him caused constant problems for the opposition defenders. Ever dangerous with his dribbling and shooting."

11/06: Portugal 0-0 France – Castello Lukeba

11/06: Poland 1-2 ﻿Georgia – Giorgi Maisuradze

UEFA Technical Observer Group: "Defended effectively in one-vs-one situations and showed good position to defend the box. Combined well from right back and showed great character and determination to get the winning assist for the goal."

Giorgi Maisuradze collects his Player of the Match award UEFA via Getty Images

