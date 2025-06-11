UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Every UEFA European Under-21 Championship Player of the Match

Wednesday, June 11, 2025

Check out who took the Player of the Match award after every U21 EURO game.

Cesar Tarrega earned Player of the Match honours after his winner against Slovakia
The Player of the Match award is given to the top performer in every UEFA European Under-21 Championship game.

The UEFA Technical Observer Group will decide who is honoured after every match, with an official trophy handed to the successful candidate after full time. Bolded teams below are those of the selected player.

Matchday 1

11/06: Slovakia 2-3 Spain – Cesar Tarrega

UEFA Technical Observer Group: "He decided the game with a header and was a leader on the pitch. He was strong in defence but also excellent in Spain's build-up play."

11/06: Italy 1-0 Romania – Luca Koleosho

UEFA Technical Observer Group: "His movement and combination play with his team-mates around him caused constant problems for the opposition defenders. Ever dangerous with his dribbling and shooting."

11/06: Portugal 0-0 France – Castello Lukeba

11/06: Poland 1-2 ﻿Georgia – Giorgi Maisuradze

UEFA Technical Observer Group: "Defended effectively in one-vs-one situations and showed good position to defend the box. Combined well from right back and showed great character and determination to get the winning assist for the goal."

Giorgi Maisuradze collects his Player of the Match award
12/06: Ukraine vs Denmark
12/06: Czechia vs England
12/06: Germany vs Slovenia
12/06: Finland vs Netherlands

Matchday 2

14/06: Spain vs Romania
14/06: Slovakia vs Italy
14/06: Portugal vs Poland
14/06: France vs Georgia
15/06: England vs Slovenia
15/06: Finland vs Ukraine
15/06: Czechia vs Germany
15/06: Netherlands vs Denmark

Matchday 3

17/06: Georgia vs Portugal
17/06: France vs Poland
17/06: Romania vs Slovakia
17/06: Spain vs Italy
18/06: Denmark vs Finland
18/06: Netherlands vs Ukraine
18/06: Slovenia vs Czechia
18/06: England vs Germany

