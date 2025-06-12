Under-21 EURO preview: All the Matchday 2 games

The 2025 UEFA European Under-21 Championship continues this weekend with the 16 competing nations back in action across 14 and 15 June.

We preview the Matchday 2 fixtures from the four groups.

Saturday's games

It looked like Spain were set for a frustrating evening in their opener in Bratislava when hosts Slovakia made it 2-2 heading into the closing stages. But La Rojita did what they do so often, digging deep to find a winner through Valencia defender Cesar Tarrega. The relief was palpable, Tarrega's fellow scorer Marc Pubill telling UEFA: "We spoke before about how the first game is key to winning the title. We managed it; now we need to prepare for the next one."

Romania, meanwhile, will consider themselves unlucky not to have got at least a point against Italy on Wednesday, only an excellent save by Azzurrini goalkeeper Sebastiano Desplanches denying Louis Munteanu from the penalty spot after they had fallen behind. Coach Daniel Pancu declared himself "more satisfied than unsatisfied", and there were certainly plenty of positives to take despite the result.

These teams are meeting at a second successive tournament, with Spain having triumphed 3-0 on Matchday 1 in 2023. The same result on this occasion would leave La Rojita with one foot in the quarter-finals, while it would be a long way back for Romania.

Highlights: Slovakia 2-3 Spain

Slovakia came so very close to a memorable comeback against Spain in front of a buoyant National Football Stadium in the capital, only for their hopes to be dashed by that late Tarrega goal. The overwhelming feeling was still one of pride, though, coach Jaroslav Kentoš saying: "We are sad about Spain's third goal, but I am proud of the boys because they gave it their all – they played with passion."

Italy were tested right until the end by a stubborn Romania, and Player of the Match Luca Koleosho was quick to heap praise upon goalkeeper Desplanches for his penalty stop, admitting: "It was everything. We knew we had to go in with the lead; we knew we had to keep it, and thanks to Seba's save, we were ecstatic."

There should be another electric atmosphere as the hosts this time play in front of their adoring fans in Trnava, and given the events of Matchday 1 Italy will no doubt be wary not to underestimate this canny Slovakia side.

Portugal had to settle for a point in their opening goalless draw against France, but they were the team who came closest to breaking the deadlock, Roger Fernandes seeing a shot blocked on the line and Tiago Tomás' effort saved after he had raced through one-on-one. "We just missed a little bit of clarity in front of goal," the latter rued. "We need to be a bit more calm when finishing – that was the only thing missing."

Poland were feeling similarly frustrated at their profligacy in front of goal on Matchday 1, Adam Majewski's men hitting the post twice in the first half against Georgia before falling to a 2-1 defeat. "The football gods weren't on our side," lamented goalkeeper Kacper Tobiasz. "But I always say karma comes and goes, so hopefully in the next game it will be back for us."

"We'll have to define our strategy, be confident and show our quality," said Tiago Tomás of the challenge posed by Poland. "They're different opponents with perhaps not as much individual quality, but a very aggressive team, very compact team." A huge match for both sides lies ahead.

Highlights: Portugal 0-0 France

Given the amount of chances Portugal created, France were no doubt left the more satisfied team from that stalemate in Trenčín. "We weren't able to score but defensively we remained solid, and that's the fruits of teamwork," said centre-back Castello Lukeba. "Our objective now will be to win our remaining two games."

Following their memorable 2023 EURO U21 campaign, meanwhile, Georgia enjoyed another night they will never forget as Vasil Gordeziani's added-time winner propelled them to the top of Group C after the first instalment. "It was an amazing game for our team and for our country," beamed defender Irakli Azarovi. "We now feel we can beat France, but let's see after the game."

Les Bleus have won both previous encounters between these two outfits, but Georgia's confidence going into this match-up will be sky-high as they return to Žilina, the scene of their Wednesday win.

Sunday's games

England took the title after six wins and six clean sheets two years ago, but Lee Carsley's men did drop four points in qualifying – drawing one away and losing once at home. The opponents each time? Slovenia. The holders conceded again on Thursday, but nevertheless began their defence with a victory as they came through a stiff examination against Czechia.

Slovenia endured a stern test of their own in the shape of Germany's 1.98m tall forward, Nick Woltemade. Ultimately the side making only their second appearance in the finals had no answer, but there were positives in defeat, particularly the performance of the dangerous Tio Cipot. Four years ago Slovenia lost their opener 3-0 before earning a point in their second outing – same again?

Both these sides were on the wrong end of a comeback on Matchday 1. Finland raced into a 2-0 lead against a strong Netherlands side, and while they knew there would be a response it looked like Mika Lehkosuo's side were going to hold on for a win before a 93rd-minute equaliser. The Finns' first ever finals point felt like insufficient reward. "Before the game we would have taken the one point," goalscorer Topi Keskinen told UEFA. "But not like this."

Ukraine were brilliant in qualifying, pushing England all the way, but stumbled out of the blocks on Thursday, conceding twice in the last nine minutes as they lost 3-2 to Denmark. "We had a lot of chances, but we didn't score from them," rued skipper Volodymyr Brazhko. Vladyslav Vanat, Ukrainian Premier League top scorer for two seasons running, doesn't often go two games without a goal.

Woltemade lived up to his pre-tournament billing as one of the potential stars of these finals with an impressive performance against Slovenia, scoring all three goals in Germany's 3-0 win. The Stuttgart man is only the seventh player to hit a U21 EURO finals hat-trick and his tally of nine goals in his last five outings at this level is a measure of the task that awaits Czechia.

The Czechs, though, have never shied from the underdog status, and they were good in spells against England. While Germany have traditionally had the better of this fixture, it was Czechia who came out on top in their last meeting two years ago – a shock 2-1 win in the second round of group matches, no less. Germany, then holders seeking a fifth successive run to the semi-finals or better, ultimately fell at the first hurdle.

2023: Czechia 2-1 Germany

Denmark twice came from behind to beat Ukraine 3-2 on Thursday, substitutes Clement Bischoff and William Osula among the scorers in a much-improved second-half display. The impact off the bench may mean alterations against the Dutch, but skipper Oliver Provstgaard warns that one thing will not change. "The character and the togetherness of this group is sky high," he said. "We have good players, but we have a great team spirit."

It was a similar story for Netherlands, who did it the hard way after falling 2-0 down against Finland. Michael Reizeger's use of the bench also changed the game in Košice, where two more substitutes got the goals in a 2-2 draw. Ernest Poku's late leveller ensured a share of the spoils that extended the Jong Oranje's long unbeaten sequence – they have not lost a competitive fixture since the 2-1 defeat by Germany in the 2021 semi-finals.